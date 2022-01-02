Log in
Ooredoo Q P S C : Showcases its Capabilities as Telecommunications Operator at FIFA Arab Cup 2021™

01/02/2022 | 01:09pm EST
State-of-the-Art Network and Service Ensured Incredible Fan Experience, Seamless Broadcasting

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo has announced its involvement in FIFA Arab Cup 2021™ which enabled a phenomenally successful event from a telecommunications perspective.
As Regional Supporter of the event and pioneer of 5G, Ooredoo rolled out a comprehensive strategy - supported by a dedicated team of more than 400 team members - to ensure an enhanced fan experience and seamless broadcasting for the many media partners covering the action.
The 6 state-of-the-art stadiums were equipped with Ooredoo's super-fast 5G and 4G technology, featuring more than 4,250 antennas to ensure coverage and reliability. The excellent coverage and performance also extended beyond the stadiums to the connecting highways and metro lines.

More than 570,000 spectators enjoyed the mobile internet, with more than 80TB downloaded during the 32 matches, more than 20% of which was via 5G. Ooredoo provided the backhaul for the Wi-Fi in all stadiums, which carried more than 26TB of internet data. Average download speeds were an impressive at 29Mbps for 4G and 258Mbps for 5G, with spectators using popular apps including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

More than 2.5 million voice calls were conducted as fans shared their experience with friends and loved ones around the world, of which some 65% were UHD VoLTE.

Media outlets covering the event were able to make use of the high capacity, diverse international connectivity - using multiple routes to global hubs - provided by Ooredoo, enabling the provision of Ultra-HD TV broadcasting services to fans around the world. This connectivity was backed up with satellite technology optimised for video broadcast.
And fans were not the only ones to benefit from Ooredoo's state-of-the-art technology and service; all stadiums and FIFA venues were equipped with high-available, ultra-reliable Tetra services, with rugged handheld radios providing secure private communication for FIFA organisation services.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, CEO at Ooredoo Qatar - said: "We are proud of our role as Regional Supporter of the FIFA Arab Cup 2021™, and of our contribution to the phenomenal success of the event. Qatar is currently enjoying a prominent position in the spotlight on the sporting stage, with a number of high-profile events happening recently and the major global sporting event coming up next year, and we can safely say that we are well and truly showing the world Ooredoo's capabilities as a front runner in technology and communications."

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 01 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 18:08:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 29 425 M 8 084 M 8 084 M
Net income 2021 -451 M -124 M -124 M
Net Debt 2021 20 545 M 5 644 M 5 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,5x
Yield 2021 2,18%
Capitalization 22 070 M 6 062 M 6 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,89 QAR
Average target price 9,63 QAR
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eisa Mohammed Al-Mohannadi Chief Financial Officer
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nasser Rashid Al-Humaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Mohammed Abdullah Marafih Deputy Chairman
Turki bin Mohamed Khalid Al-Khater Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.-1.85%6 177
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.56%218 116
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED0.00%122 889
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.0.00%116 892
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.00%96 972
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.99%87 932