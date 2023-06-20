Ooredoo Q P S C : Upgrades Connectivity and Customer Experience, Extends 5G Partnership with Ericsson

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo - the telco operator responsible for the world's first commercial 5G network - has announced the extension of a longstanding partnership with global tech giant Ericsson that will upgrade 5G connectivity in Qatar and the resulting customer experience.

The extension to the partnership was signed during a visit to Ericsson's headquarters in Kista, Sweden, by Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Qatar and Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Levant Countries and Global Customer Unit Ooredoo Group at Ericsson Middle East and Africa- in the presence of Ooredoo's Deputy Group CEO, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Al Thani, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ericsson Group, Börje Ekholm, and a delegation of senior executives from Ooredoo Group, Ooredoo Qatar and Ericsson.

Designed to increase collaboration on radio access network (RAN) technology products and services, this partnership extension will see Ericsson's team facilitating the optimisation of Ooredoo's network with the latest technology- including millimetre wave - enabling multi-gigabit speeds, greater capacity and exceptional mobile broadband speeds. This will allow Ooredoo to explore new use cases and connectivity opportunities for customers.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Qatar, said: "Through our extended partnership with Ericsson, we are poised to redefine the 5G landscape, propelling Qatar's digital revolution forward in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. By embracing Ericsson's cutting-edge technologies, we can continue upgrading our network capabilities, deliver exceptional digital offerings and explore innovative use cases that open doors to exciting new business opportunities. Together, we're shaping the future of connectivity and empowering our customers like never before."

The upgraded technology will also permit improved coverage and capacity; efficient power consumption; network slicing capabilities; and robust security measures, and enable the telco leader to leverage the potential of Internet of Things (IoT) applications and explore emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for the optimisation of network performance and customer experience.

Kevin Murphy, Vice President and Head of Ericsson Levant Countries and Global Customer Unit Ooredoo Group, Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said: "Ericsson's best-in-class 5G technologies will provide Ooredoo Qatar with unparalleled speeds and capacity, enabling the deployment of advanced applications and services that will enhance the customer experience and drive Qatar's digital transformation journey. Our extended partnership with Ooredoo Qatar demonstrates our shared vision and commitment to driving innovation and connectivity in Qatar in line with Qatar Vision 2030."

The partnership will also help drive Ooredoo's contribution to a smart Qatar. Leveraging Ericsson's advanced technologies and intelligent algorithms such as Ericsson Network IQ Statistics, and Ericsson Network Management, Ooredoo will gain greater insights into network performance, traffic patterns, congestion hotspots and incident detection in real-time, achieving greater resource management and an overall enhancement to customer experience.

The extended partnership represents a significant milestone for both entities as they work together to drive the advancement of connectivity in Qatar, resulting in a vastly enhanced communication experience for both individuals and commercial enterprises.