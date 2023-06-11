Advanced search
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  2023-06-07
10.69 QAR   -1.47%
02:24aOoredoo Q P S C : Upgrades Customers' Worlds this Summer with Host of New Roaming Features
PU
05/17Ooredoo Q P S C : Promotes Green Living and Sustainability, Partners with Seashore Group and Announces Recycling Programme
PU
05/10Ooredoo Q P S C : Partners with Lenovo to Investigate Upgrading Business Offerings with New Innovative 5G and AI Solutions
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Ooredoo Q P S C : Upgrades Customers' Worlds this Summer with Host of New Roaming Features

06/11/2023 | 02:24am EDT
Ooredoo Upgrades Customers' Worlds this Summer with Host of New Roaming Features

Doha, Qatar

Qatar's leading telecommunications operator has announced a host of upgrades to its roaming offering in time for the summer travel season.

Customers can expect an entirely worry-free roaming experience with the upgrades, which include new products, generous promotions, new roaming partners and more.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director PR at Ooredoo, said: "We know many of our customers travel each summer, and that staying connected while they are overseas is a huge priority. In line with our commitment to upgrading our customers' worlds, as well as offering complete customer satisfaction, we are committed to finding ways in which we can enhance their roaming experience, add value and make it worry-free."

This summer, Qatarna+ Platinum customers can enjoy unlimited roaming in 27 countries as part of their plan. Most other Shahry and Qatarna plan customers can enjoy their local plan allowances while roaming in 27 countries by subscribing to a Roam Like Home Key for a charge of just QR150 for one week. Customers travelling for longer periods of time can enjoy the new monthly Roam like Home Key option for just QR500.

Whether staying in the Gulf region or travelling further afield, all Shahry and Qatarna customers can enjoy peace of mind while staying connected. Ooredoo currently provides a worry-free roaming experience in more than 155 countries, with seven new roaming partners being added to the partner list this summer including Vietnam and Indonesia.

All Qatarna+ plans already have extra roaming allowances valid in all 155 countries. Other customers can subscribe to an Ooredoo Passport - Ooredoo's comprehensive roaming solution - and benefit from a summer promotion which now includes double the roaming data allowances for the same price, meaning even greater value for money.

And customers can now enjoy higher-quality roaming calls with partners and in countries that support Voice over LTE - VoLTE - as VoLTE has now been added to roaming services wherever available.

Sabah Al Kuwari concluded: 'Our overall aim with this package of upgrades is to ensure our customers can enjoy a worry-free experience when they use our products and services, and our partner networks, to roam while they travel. We're delighted to launch these new upgrades to our roaming proposition, and hope our customers enjoy both their travels, and roaming with Ooredoo, this summer."

Customers can find full information on all roaming options with Ooredoo at http://ore.do/travel.

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 10 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2023 06:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 23 153 M 6 360 M 6 360 M
Net income 2023 2 915 M 801 M 801 M
Net Debt 2023 4 904 M 1 347 M 1 347 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 34 242 M 9 406 M 9 406 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 10,69 QAR
Average target price 11,42 QAR
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aziz Ahemd Al-Uthman Fakhroo CEO, Group Managing Director & Director
Abdulla Ahmed Al-Zaman Chief Financial Officer
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nigel Thomas Byrne Group Chief Technology & Information Officer
Yousef Abdullah Al-Kubaisi Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.16.20%9 406
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED25.89%183 139
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-10.08%149 116
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.19%101 861
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.86%101 151
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED31.92%77 844
