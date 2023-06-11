Ooredoo Q P S C : Upgrades Customers' Worlds this Summer with Host of New Roaming Features

Doha, Qatar

Qatar's leading telecommunications operator has announced a host of upgrades to its roaming offering in time for the summer travel season.

Customers can expect an entirely worry-free roaming experience with the upgrades, which include new products, generous promotions, new roaming partners and more.

Sabah Rabiah Al Kuwari, Director PR at Ooredoo, said: "We know many of our customers travel each summer, and that staying connected while they are overseas is a huge priority. In line with our commitment to upgrading our customers' worlds, as well as offering complete customer satisfaction, we are committed to finding ways in which we can enhance their roaming experience, add value and make it worry-free."

This summer, Qatarna+ Platinum customers can enjoy unlimited roaming in 27 countries as part of their plan. Most other Shahry and Qatarna plan customers can enjoy their local plan allowances while roaming in 27 countries by subscribing to a Roam Like Home Key for a charge of just QR150 for one week. Customers travelling for longer periods of time can enjoy the new monthly Roam like Home Key option for just QR500.

Whether staying in the Gulf region or travelling further afield, all Shahry and Qatarna customers can enjoy peace of mind while staying connected. Ooredoo currently provides a worry-free roaming experience in more than 155 countries, with seven new roaming partners being added to the partner list this summer including Vietnam and Indonesia.

All Qatarna+ plans already have extra roaming allowances valid in all 155 countries. Other customers can subscribe to an Ooredoo Passport - Ooredoo's comprehensive roaming solution - and benefit from a summer promotion which now includes double the roaming data allowances for the same price, meaning even greater value for money.

And customers can now enjoy higher-quality roaming calls with partners and in countries that support Voice over LTE - VoLTE - as VoLTE has now been added to roaming services wherever available.

Sabah Al Kuwari concluded: 'Our overall aim with this package of upgrades is to ensure our customers can enjoy a worry-free experience when they use our products and services, and our partner networks, to roam while they travel. We're delighted to launch these new upgrades to our roaming proposition, and hope our customers enjoy both their travels, and roaming with Ooredoo, this summer."

Customers can find full information on all roaming options with Ooredoo at http://ore.do/travel.