Ooredoo Q P S C : Wins Managed Services Partner of the Year Award From Cisco

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo has announced it has been named the Middle East and Africa 'Managed Services Partner of the Year' by its partner Cisco, recognising Cisco's most successful partnership in the MEA region during the 2021 fiscal year.

This award comes as Ooredoo continues to partner with leading global companies to address the business challenges of business in Qatar through world class ICT solutions

While the global virtual Partner Summit 2021 was staged in early November, a face-to-face 'Cisco Partner Summit Qatar - Executive Meet' at The St. Regis Doha was attended by senior Ooredoo representatives. Thani Ali Al Malki, Executive Director Business, Ooredoo Qatar, was on hand to receive the award, created to honour outstanding performance in the key areas of overall sell-through revenues, growth selling into Cisco target markets, and developing new managed services around core technologies.

Thani Ali Al Malki - Executive Director Business at Ooredoo - declared: "Ooredoo is a strong Cisco Partner for the provision of Managed Services, as recognised in this latest award. Nomination and the eventual award were possible because Ooredoo met strict criteria related to innovation, growth and 'Alignment and Commitment to Cisco'. The precision of the awarding criteria means that the winning partner is not simply the largest partner, but the one that drives the business and is investing in new, strategic services with Cisco. We anticipate further successful collaboration between the two partners in the period ahead."

Cisco's 2021 fiscal year ran from August 2020 to July 2021 and the awards nomination process scrutinised partners spanning 72 countries in the Middle East and Africa region where Cisco operates.

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business', thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.