    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
Ooredoo Q P S C : Wins Managed Services Partner of the Year Award From Cisco

12/26/2021 | 06:17am EST
Recognition of Cisco's Most Successful Partnership in MEA Region in 2021

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo has announced it has been named the Middle East and Africa 'Managed Services Partner of the Year' by its partner Cisco, recognising Cisco's most successful partnership in the MEA region during the 2021 fiscal year.

This award comes as Ooredoo continues to partner with leading global companies to address the business challenges of business in Qatar through world class ICT solutions

While the global virtual Partner Summit 2021 was staged in early November, a face-to-face 'Cisco Partner Summit Qatar - Executive Meet' at The St. Regis Doha was attended by senior Ooredoo representatives. Thani Ali Al Malki, Executive Director Business, Ooredoo Qatar, was on hand to receive the award, created to honour outstanding performance in the key areas of overall sell-through revenues, growth selling into Cisco target markets, and developing new managed services around core technologies.

Thani Ali Al Malki - Executive Director Business at Ooredoo - declared: "Ooredoo is a strong Cisco Partner for the provision of Managed Services, as recognised in this latest award. Nomination and the eventual award were possible because Ooredoo met strict criteria related to innovation, growth and 'Alignment and Commitment to Cisco'. The precision of the awarding criteria means that the winning partner is not simply the largest partner, but the one that drives the business and is investing in new, strategic services with Cisco. We anticipate further successful collaboration between the two partners in the period ahead."

Cisco's 2021 fiscal year ran from August 2020 to July 2021 and the awards nomination process scrutinised partners spanning 72 countries in the Middle East and Africa region where Cisco operates.

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business', thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 26 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2021 11:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 29 425 M 8 084 M 8 084 M
Net income 2021 -451 M -124 M -124 M
Net Debt 2021 20 545 M 5 644 M 5 644 M
P/E ratio 2021 -40,2x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 21 894 M 6 014 M 6 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,44x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,6%
Managers and Directors
Eisa Mohammed Al-Mohannadi Chief Financial Officer
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nasser Rashid Al-Humaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Mohammed Abdullah Marafih Deputy Chairman
Turki bin Mohamed Khalid Al-Khater Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
