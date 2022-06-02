Ooredoo Q P S C : and ELAN Media Sign Data-Driven Strategic Agreement

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar, a leading ICT Service Provider, has signed a strategic agreement with ELAN Media, a market leader in Qatar's media sector.

A key goal of the agreement is to enable ELAN Group to leverage cutting-edge mobility analytics insights from its Out-of-Home advertising points of interest, with a precise audience analysis of their assets.

In a first for regional business, ELAN Group joined forces with Ooredoo in order to obtain continuous analytics of its advertising assets in Qatar. This is possible due to the recent partnership between Kido Dynamics and Ooredoo, which will now offer ELAN Group access to a geo-analytics platform running on telecoms big data. From these foundations, the algorithms can analyse the audience of each asset.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani - Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo - said: "Ooredoo believes that combining data with machine learning algorithms is already unleashing tremendous change in the business world. Our data will help ELAN Group to measure the viewership around its advertising assets continuously, enabling its end users to build a data-driven, coherent view of the reality."

Jaber Abdullah Al Ansari - Group Chief Executive Officer at ELAN Group - said: "This partnership with Ooredoo is another step in our quest to provide our customers with best-in-class advertising solutions supported with smart data, and to transform ELAN Group into an analytics-driven company. The solution, which will be branded "InMotion", will provide advertisers with in-depth insights including numbers and demographic profile of the audience for each one of our outdoor assets, making ELAN Media's OOH network the most data-driven in the region."

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business', thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.