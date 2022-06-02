Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
End-of-day quote Qatar Exchange  -  05-31
7.270 QAR   -1.76%
04:33aOOREDOO Q P S C : and ELAN Media Sign Data-Driven Strategic Agreement
PU
05/31OOREDOO Q P S C : Highlights Internet of Things Capabilities at Major Regional Civil Defence and Homeland Security Event
PU
05/26OOREDOO Q P S C : showcases latest Cyber-Security solutions at major regional civil defence and homeland security event
PU
Ooredoo Q P S C : and ELAN Media Sign Data-Driven Strategic Agreement

06/02/2022
Combining Data with Machine-Learning Algorithms to Make Informed Decisions

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar, a leading ICT Service Provider, has signed a strategic agreement with ELAN Media, a market leader in Qatar's media sector.

A key goal of the agreement is to enable ELAN Group to leverage cutting-edge mobility analytics insights from its Out-of-Home advertising points of interest, with a precise audience analysis of their assets.

In a first for regional business, ELAN Group joined forces with Ooredoo in order to obtain continuous analytics of its advertising assets in Qatar. This is possible due to the recent partnership between Kido Dynamics and Ooredoo, which will now offer ELAN Group access to a geo-analytics platform running on telecoms big data. From these foundations, the algorithms can analyse the audience of each asset.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani - Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo - said: "Ooredoo believes that combining data with machine learning algorithms is already unleashing tremendous change in the business world. Our data will help ELAN Group to measure the viewership around its advertising assets continuously, enabling its end users to build a data-driven, coherent view of the reality."

Jaber Abdullah Al Ansari - Group Chief Executive Officer at ELAN Group - said: "This partnership with Ooredoo is another step in our quest to provide our customers with best-in-class advertising solutions supported with smart data, and to transform ELAN Group into an analytics-driven company. The solution, which will be branded "InMotion", will provide advertisers with in-depth insights including numbers and demographic profile of the audience for each one of our outdoor assets, making ELAN Media's OOH network the most data-driven in the region."

Business customers can leverage the Ooredoo Advantage, making Ooredoo 'Best for Business', thanks to its breadth and depth of talent, best fixed and mobile networks, broadest portfolio of ICT services and solutions, and trusted partner for 60 years.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 21 926 M 6 023 M 6 023 M
Net income 2022 1 174 M 322 M 322 M
Net Debt 2022 8 709 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 4,23%
Capitalization 23 287 M 6 397 M 6 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,5%
Managers and Directors
Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Thani Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Eisa Mohammed Al-Mohannadi Senior Director-Accounting
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nasser Rashid Al-Humaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Mohammed Abdullah Marafih Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.3.56%6 397
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.29%215 862
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.80%137 339
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.35%108 465
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.29%101 261
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-24.02%79 621