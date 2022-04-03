Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooredoo Q P S C : announces strategic partnership with umbrella of 1969 holding

04/03/2022 | 02:44am EDT
Top-Class Padel, Health and Exercise Facilities to Become Ooredoo-Branded in New Deal

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo Qatar, a leading national and international sponsor of sporting endeavour, has announced a new strategic partnership with the umbrella of 1969 Holding.

Ooredoo's sponsorship of the umbrella of 1969 Holding puts the Ooredoo brand at the centre of the partner's revamped facilities, including placing the phrase "Powered By Ooredoo" next to the gym company's name. The arrangement means 1969 Holding will carry Ooredoo branding across its physical and virtual facilities, including sponsorship of the 1969 Padel team and other sports teams.

1969 Holding, whose 1969 Main Gym is one of the largest in Qatar, has overseen recent major upgrades to its infrastructure. These upgrades include the launch of a Padel centre - which will be named Ooredoo Arena - as well as a Cross Fitness Hall and a ladies' centre and spa. Subject to practicality, all of the facilities will now incorporate Ooredoo branding. Ooredoo branding will also be visible on the sportswear of coaches and players at 1969, and across the partner's online and offline media platforms, including its main mobile app.

The sponsorship was announced at a press conference at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Hall, with Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, in attendance, joined by Mr. Turkey Nasser Al-Ali, CEO of 1969 Holding. Both attended the press conference to sign the partnership documents.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani - Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo - said: "As Ooredoo's reputation as a leading sports sponsor grows, it is great to be working with a core provider of the facilities that can help local people to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle through participation in sports and recreation. This activity is also fully in line with our socially responsible objectives of encouraging Padel, physical fitness and sporting excellence."

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 06:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
