Ooredoo Q P S C : appoints Managing Director for the Group

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. ('Ooredoo') - Ticker ORDS - announced the appointment of Mr. Aziz Ahmad Fakhroo as Managing Director of Ooredoo Group, as of 1 November 2020.

Mr. Aziz is a member of Ooredoo's Board of Directors since 2011. He is currently Deputy Undersecretary for Financial Affairs at the Ministry of Finance. Previously, he was Assistant Undersecretary for General Budget Affairs of the Ministry of Finance and Deputy Director in the Mergers and Acquisitions Department of Qatar Holding LLC - the strategic and direct investments arm of the Qatar Investment Authority. Previously he was founder and Chief Operating Officer of Idealys. He currently represents Qatar Holding on the boards of United Arab Shipping Company, Canary Wharf Group, and Chelsfield LLP.

Ooredoo also announces the retirement of Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 31 December 2020.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, Chairman, Ooredoo, said: 'On behalf of Ooredoo, I would like to extend my warm thanks to Sheikh Saud for all the milestones reached and achievements made across Ooredoo Group under his leadership. I would also like to congratulate Mr. Aziz on his appointment as Managing Director of Ooredoo Group and wish him the very best in his new role.'

Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani says: 'As I step aside after 30 years with Ooredoo and prepare to hand over the reins, I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt thanks to our Chairman, Sheikh Faisal Bin Thani Al Thani, the Board of Directors and the wider Ooredoo family for their invaluable support and trust during my tenure at the helm. I would also like to congratulate Mr. Aziz for his new role and wish him the best as Managing Director of Ooredoo Group.'

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 30 billion as of 31 December 2019. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

