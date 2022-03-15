Ooredoo Q P S C : demonstrates commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030 with major sponsorship agreement

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo, Qatar's leading ICT provider, has confirmed it is to be Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming Smart City Expo Doha 2022, the global platform dedicated to discussing, tackling and solving the challenges facing the cities of the future.

Smart City Expo Doha is set to be held from 29-30 March 2022 at Msheireb Downtown, Doha. The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, in cooperation with Fira Barcelona - the organisers of Smart City Expo World Congress - and under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar.

Smart City Expo Doha 2022 aims to bring together experts from around the globe to share ideas and solutions on how to create a better, more sustainable future for cities and their citizens.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said:

"Digital transformation is a key pillar of our corporate strategy, underscoring our complete commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, and sponsorship of this significant event is clear evidence of this strategic commitment. Through the TASMU Smart Qatar Program, Qatar has placed great emphasis on development of the digital industry and smart cities as a priority for the state, and we are proud to be contributing to driving this development ever forward."

"Ooredoo is enabling the country to become digitalised and smart through its product offering, starting with our core connectivity, which spreads across the entire nation," he added.

Ooredoo's security portfolio ensures connectivity is fully secure. Services are offered in Qatar with the ICT leader's Data Centre and Cloud, with hyperscalers such as Microsoft and Google hosting their cloud solutions with Ooredoo.

Ooredoo will be showcasing a number of smart solutions operating via Internet of Things at Smart Expo Doha 2022, including asset management, smart waste management, smart energy and building management, air quality and CCTV analytics. The ICT provider will also be highlighting its security portfolio, collaboration solutions and Data Centre and cloud.

A major project - for the development of which Ooredoo took a leading role as part of a consortium - will also be on display at the event. TASMU Platform is a one-of-a-kind smart city

platform that acts as the technology and innovation vehicle to deliver Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030. It is the anchor of the flagship TASMU Smart Qatar Program, a major initiative of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) which is intended to act as a driver of Qatar's transformation, propel economic diversification and create a smart, knowledge-based economy.

A vast number of use cases will operate via TASMU Platform, from smart traffic management and smart parking to smart healthcare and much more. The first use-case Ooredoo is operating, which is already in use, is Smart Parking.