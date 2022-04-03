Ooredoo Q P S C : draws winners of Ramadan umrah campaign

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo has announced the culmination of its Ramadan campaign enabling customers to win a trip to Mecca to perform Umrah during the Holy Month, with its partners drawing the names of more than 200 winners at a ceremony at Ooredoo Tower.

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Ooredoo launched the campaign for the Holy Month of Ramadan offering customers the chance to win a trip to Mecca to perform Umrah.

The event was held at Ooredoo Tower in West Bay on 30 March 2022, with all seven of Ooredoo's campaign partners - Khalid Jassim, Hamad Al Jameela, Abdulla Al Ghafri, Khalifa Al Haroon, Ameena Mousa, Qatnology and Qatar Living - in attendance.

To take part in the campaign, customers were asked to follow one or all of Ooredoo's influencer partners in order to enter the raffle draw for a chance to win a trip to Mecca to perform Umrah during Ramadan 2022.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari - Director PR at Ooredoo - said: "We were proud to be able to assist a number of our customers to practice their religious rituals at such an important time of year; a time when sharing and giving back is a key focus for our communities. We are committed to supporting the communities in which we operate as a core pillar of our social responsibility strategy, and also strive to ensure we share our gratitude to our customers for their loyalty. We extend our sincere thanks to the partners with whom we worked on this campaign, and wish everyone a peaceful, blessed and safe Ramadan."

The Umrah trip campaign formed part of the #BlessedMoments campaign launched by Ooredoo for the holy month of Ramadan.