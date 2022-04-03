Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Qatar
  4. Qatar Exchange
  5. Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ooredoo Q P S C : draws winners of Ramadan umrah campaign

04/03/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Participating Influencers Draw Winners

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo has announced the culmination of its Ramadan campaign enabling customers to win a trip to Mecca to perform Umrah during the Holy Month, with its partners drawing the names of more than 200 winners at a ceremony at Ooredoo Tower.

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Ooredoo launched the campaign for the Holy Month of Ramadan offering customers the chance to win a trip to Mecca to perform Umrah.

The event was held at Ooredoo Tower in West Bay on 30 March 2022, with all seven of Ooredoo's campaign partners - Khalid Jassim, Hamad Al Jameela, Abdulla Al Ghafri, Khalifa Al Haroon, Ameena Mousa, Qatnology and Qatar Living - in attendance.

To take part in the campaign, customers were asked to follow one or all of Ooredoo's influencer partners in order to enter the raffle draw for a chance to win a trip to Mecca to perform Umrah during Ramadan 2022.

Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari - Director PR at Ooredoo - said: "We were proud to be able to assist a number of our customers to practice their religious rituals at such an important time of year; a time when sharing and giving back is a key focus for our communities. We are committed to supporting the communities in which we operate as a core pillar of our social responsibility strategy, and also strive to ensure we share our gratitude to our customers for their loyalty. We extend our sincere thanks to the partners with whom we worked on this campaign, and wish everyone a peaceful, blessed and safe Ramadan."
The Umrah trip campaign formed part of the #BlessedMoments campaign launched by Ooredoo for the holy month of Ramadan.

Share

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 07:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
03:54aOOREDOO Q P S C : draws winners of Ramadan umrah campaign
PU
02:44aOOREDOO Q P S C : announces strategic partnership with umbrella of 1969 holding
PU
03/31OOREDOO Q P S C : to collaborate with HBKU's Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institu..
PU
03/29OOREDOO Q P S C : introduces new Home Internet promotion for online orders
PU
03/29OOREDOO Q P S C : Money facilitates fast and safe cash transfers to India
PU
03/29OOREDOO Q P S C : Announcement
PU
03/27TASMU PLATFORM : Key Qatari Project Backed by Ooredoo Recognised at Prestigious Internatio..
PU
03/23OOREDOO Q P S C : announces new Ramadan campaign, renames auditorium in honour of Waleed A..
PU
03/23OOREDOO Q P S C : World-class Padel returns to Qatar with Ooredoo as title sponsor
PU
03/20OOREDOO Q P S C : to offer latest Apple devices
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 25 782 M 7 082 M 7 082 M
Net income 2022 1 507 M 414 M 414 M
Net Debt 2022 8 645 M 2 375 M 2 375 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 22 781 M 6 258 M 6 258 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,22x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 16 717
Free-Float 23,5%
Chart OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Duration : Period :
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,11 QAR
Average target price 9,38 QAR
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani Chief Executive Officer & Deputy Group CEO
Eisa Mohammed Al-Mohannadi Senior Director-Accounting
Faisal bin Thani Faisal Al-Thani Chairman
Nasser Rashid Al-Humaidi Independent Non-Executive Director
Nasser Mohammed Abdullah Marafih Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.1.31%6 258
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.96%218 791
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED16.45%148 611
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-16.33%107 558
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION14.63%104 131
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.79%94 632