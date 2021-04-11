Ooredoo Q P S C : to Disclose its First Quarter of 2021…

Log in
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announces its intention to disclose its First Quarter (Q1) 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

-End-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 29 billion as of 31 December 2020. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

