Ooredoo Q P S C : to disclose its Q3 2021 Financial Results…

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announces its intention to disclose its Q3 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Ooredoo will also host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2021. Details for the earnings call and webcast can be found below. The earnings material and investor presentation will be filed with the Qatar Exchange and will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website.

Investor Call Details:

Thursday, 28 October 2021 Time: 14:00 Doha / 15:00 UAE / 12:00 UK / 07:00 NYC

Chairperson: Andreas Goldau - Ooredoo Group Investor Relations

Pre-registration and webcast link:

https://ooredoo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tsAmuludT22WWw8p4Mmjow

By pre-registering for the webcast, you can gain direct access to the presentation without having to enter your details again, type out your questions, and listen to the call from any connected device (laptop or smartphone).

The presentation will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website approx. one hour before the call. A replay version and the transcript will also be uploaded a couple of days later.

Conference bridge details are also available on the Ooredoo Group Investor Relations website:

http://ooredoo.com/en/investors

Ooredoo Group's Q3 2021 results will be filed with the Qatar Exchange on Wednesday 27 October 2021 and on the Ooredoo IR website

