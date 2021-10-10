Log in
    ORDS   QA0007227737

OOREDOO Q.P.S.C.

(ORDS)
Ooredoo Q P S C : to disclose its Q3 2021 Financial Results…

10/10/2021 | 08:12am EDT
Ooredoo Q.P.S.C. announces its intention to disclose its Q3 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Ooredoo will also host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2021. Details for the earnings call and webcast can be found below. The earnings material and investor presentation will be filed with the Qatar Exchange and will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website.

Investor Call Details:

Thursday, 28 October 2021 Time: 14:00 Doha / 15:00 UAE / 12:00 UK / 07:00 NYC

Chairperson: Andreas Goldau - Ooredoo Group Investor Relations

Pre-registration and webcast link:

https://ooredoo.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tsAmuludT22WWw8p4Mmjow

By pre-registering for the webcast, you can gain direct access to the presentation without having to enter your details again, type out your questions, and listen to the call from any connected device (laptop or smartphone).

The presentation will be accessible from Ooredoo Group's Investor Relations website approx. one hour before the call. A replay version and the transcript will also be uploaded a couple of days later.

Conference bridge details are also available on the Ooredoo Group Investor Relations website:

http://ooredoo.com/en/investors

Ooredoo Group's Q3 2021 results will be filed with the Qatar Exchange on Wednesday 27 October 2021 and on the Ooredoo IR website

-Ends-

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar's leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people's lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

Twitter: @OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa

Disclaimer

Ooredoo QSC published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 12:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
