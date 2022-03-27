Log in
TASMU Platform: Key Qatari Project Backed by Ooredoo Recognised at Prestigious International Awards Event

03/27/2022 | 04:31am EDT
TASMU Platform Wins Government and Citizen Engagement Category at
World Summit Awards

Doha, Qatar

Ooredoo, Qatar's leading provider of ICT and telecommunications, has announced a major project it supports as a leading member of a consortium has been recognised with an award at a major industry event.

TASMU Platform, the one-of-a-kind smart city platform that acts as the technology and innovation vehicle to deliver Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030, won the Government and Citizen Engagement Category at the recent World Summit Awards (WSA).

TASMU Platform is the anchor of the flagship TASMU Smart Qatar Program, a major initiative of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (MCIT) which is intended to act as a driver of Qatar's transformation, propel economic diversification and create a smart, knowledge-based economy. MCIT, in collaboration with Ooredoo - leading a consortium that includes Malomatia and Microsoft, among many others - played a central role in bringing TASMU Platform to life.
The World Summit Awards were founded in 2003 by Austria in the framework of the UN World Summit on Information Society. WSA is a global initiative, reaching digital entrepreneurs in 187 countries worldwide, recognising local digital innovation that contributes to the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Award winners were selected as excellent examples of how digital solutions can connect people, share relevant information, support healthcare, provide inclusive and high-quality education and protect the environment. Ooredoo's support of TASMU Platform aligns with both its corporate strategy of digital transformation and its support of Qatar National Vision 2030, a key element of which is digital acceleration and the transformation of Qatar into the world's first truly smart country.

Sheikh Nasser Bin Hamad Bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo, said, at Ooredoo - said: "We are proud to see TASMU Platform being recognised on such a global scale and by such a reputed international benchmarker. Our strategy includes a firm commitment to investment in technology and innovation as part of our aim of complete digitalisation, and our support of Qatar's drive to achieve the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 is a clear demonstration of this commitment. We are excited to see just what a difference TASMU Platform and the TASMU Smart Qatar Program will make to the lives of our citizens and residents, and congratulate all involved in the project on this momentous accolade."
Find out more about TASMU Platform and the TASMU Smart Qatar Program here

