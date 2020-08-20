Log in
OP Financial : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON AGM PROXY FORM

08/20/2020 | 12:18am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OP FINANCIAL LIMITED

東 英 金 融 有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1140)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT ON AGM PROXY FORM

References are made to the proxy form (the "AGM Proxy Form") of the annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on 31 August 2020 of OP Financial Limited (the "Company"). Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the AGM Proxy Form unless the context requires otherwise.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to clarify that there was a typo error in the Chinese version of the AGM Proxy Form. The resolution 2 (iii) should be "重選吳 忠博士為本公司執行董事", instead of "重選吳忠博士為本公司執行董事" in the Chinese version of the AGM Proxy Form.

Save for the aforesaid, other contents of the Chinese version and the English version of the AGM Proxy Form remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

OP Financial Limited

Zhang Gaobo

Executive Director and Chairman

Hong Kong, 20 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely, Mr. Zhang Zhi Ping, Mr. Zhang Gaobo and Dr. Liu Zhiwei; one non-executive Director, namely Dr. Wu Zhong; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely, Professor He Jia, Mr. Wang Xiaojun, Mr. Chen Yuming and Dr. Fu Weigang.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

OP Financial Investments Limited published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 04:17:08 UTC
