OPAL Fuels : Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Presentation

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Presentation March 2023

OPAL Fuels at a Glance - The Vertically Integrated RNG Company

Vertically Integrated Across RNG Value Chain 2nd Largest US RNG Station Operator; Access to OPAL Fuels' RNG Production

Strong Existing Platform, with Visible Embedded Growth Existing Projects, Advanced Development Pipeline and Industry Tailwinds

Experienced Team with Track Record of Value Creation Executive Team with 100+ Years of Industry Experience

Well Capitalized with World-Class Partners NASDAQ: "OPAL"

Leader in the RNG Value Chain

RNG Fuel SegmentFuel Station Services / Renewable Power

Segments

RNG Production

Generation of RNG through capture of landfill emissions, recycling of animal waste and wastewater and anerobic digestion of food waste.

RNG Fuel Marketing and Distribution Delivering OPAL production and third-party supply to OPAL's network of dispensing stations with long term optionality across end markets as they evolve.

Fuel Station Services

Market share leading builder and service provider of alternative fueling stations, RNG and hydrogen, for Class 8 heavy duty fleets.

Renewable Power

Established owner of landfill gas to electric projects with 20+ year history of successful operations positioned to benefit from proposed eRIN policy implementation.

OPAL's Vertical Integration Maximizes the Value of the RNG Molecule and Drives Market Share Gains

Market Leader with Strong Partner and Customer Base

Representative Partner and Customer Contract Duration(1)

20 - 25 Years

Representative Customer Contract Duration(1)

10 Years

(1)Representative partner/customer contract durations shown for illustrative purposes.