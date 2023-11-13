OPAL Fuels Inc. (“OPAL Fuels” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPAL), a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG) for use as a transportation fuel and renewable electricity, today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

“During the third quarter OPAL Fuels continued to make strong progress on our long-term strategic growth plans while delivering solid operating and financial results,” said co-CEO Adam Comora. “Production from RNG projects in operation continues to be on target. Many of the headwinds that we were experiencing for projects in construction are now behind us. Additionally, we closed on a $500 million credit facility that provides a clear funding pathway for our RNG production projects and growing number of company-owned fueling stations. OPAL Fuels remains well positioned to capitalize on strengthening end markets – both upstream and downstream – as a leading vertically integrated RNG company.”

Other significant third quarter developments include signing of a joint venture with South Jersey Industries (SJI) to develop two RNG projects (the first of which is Atlantic County Landfill which recently entered construction), and commencement of operations of the Emerald RNG Project, a joint venture with GFL where our ownership share represents approximately 1.3 million MMBtu of annual design capacity. The Company now has 5.2 million MMBtu of annual design capacity online across 8 projects, more than tripling our design capacity over the last two years, and an additional 4.4 million MMBtu of design capacity from projects currently in construction.

“We are pleased with this quarter’s performance and remain confident our recent achievements position us well to continue executing on our growth plans. We have also enhanced our disclosures with additional information regarding RNG production and monetization. The additional disclosures should help investors in thinking about both the near and longer-term earnings power of the business,” said co-CEO Jonathan Maurer.

Financial Highlights

Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $71.1 million and $169.1 million, up 7% and 0.2% compared to same periods last year.

Net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $0.2 million and $106.9 million compared to $5.4 million and $0.6 million in the comparable periods last year.

Basic net earnings per share attributable to Class A common shareholders for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $(0.01) and $0.59, respectively compared to $(0.04) and $(0.04) in the comparable periods last year.

Based on the change in presentation described below, Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $16.5 million and $19.9 million compared to $17.7 million and $33.0 million in the comparable periods last year. After corresponding with the SEC staff, the Company has decided to no longer include the value of stored RNG and unsold environmental credits held for sale (“RNG Pending Monetization”) in its presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company previously presented Adjusted EBITDA in this way to match the value of RNG produced during the reporting period with its associated costs of production in the same reporting period and including the value of unsold environmental credits. The Company now presents this RNG Pending Monetization and environmental credit sales activity in the period with a new summary table.

for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $16.5 million and $19.9 million compared to $17.7 million and $33.0 million in the comparable periods last year.

_____________________________

1 This is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure to comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

At September 30, 2023, RNG Pending Monetization totaled $33.5 million.

Operational Highlights

The portfolio of RNG operating projects is performing well with an average utilization of inlet gas rate of 84%, which is in line with management’s expectations.

The Emerald RNG project came on-line during the third quarter. This project represents approximately 1.3 million MMBtu of annual design capacity and brings the aggregate annual design capacity of our portfolio of operating projects to 5.2 million MMBtu. 2,3

RNG produced was 0.7 million and 2.0 million MMBtu, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 21% and 26% compared to the prior-year periods.

RNG sold as transportation fuel was 10.9 million and 30.3 million GGEs, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 65% and 52% compared to the prior-year periods.

The Fuel Station Services segment sold, dispensed, and serviced an aggregate of 33.1 million and 98.0 million GGEs of transportation fuel for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 8% and 18% compared to the prior-year periods.

Construction Update

OPAL Fuels’ share of annual design capacity for our six projects in construction is approximately 4.4 million MMBtu.

We expect the Prince William RNG project to commence commercial operations in the first quarter of 2024. This project, owned 100% by OPAL Fuels, represents approximately 1.7 million MMBtu of annual design capacity.

Regulatory permits have been granted for the Sapphire RNG project, which is now proceeding with the physical construction phase. We anticipate commencing commercial operations in the third quarter of 2024. This project represents approximately 800,000 MMBtu for OPAL Fuels’ 50% ownership share of annual design capacity.

_____________________________

2 Design capacity is the annual design output for each facility and may not reflect actual production from the projects, which depends on many variables including, but not limited to, quantity and quality of the biogas, operational up-time of the facility, and actual productivity of the facility.

3 Represents OPAL Fuels' proportional share with respect to RNG projects owned with joint venture partners.

Construction of our Polk County RNG project, owned 100% by OPAL Fuels, continues on schedule. Regulatory permits have been granted and we anticipate commercial operations to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024. This project represents approximately 1.1 million MMBtu of annual design capacity.

Our two dairy projects in California are expected to be commissioned in the third quarter (Hilltop) and fourth quarter (Vander Schaaf) of 2024, respectively. 4

We announced the start of construction at the Atlantic RNG project, the first project under our 50/50 joint venture with South Jersey Industries (SJI), located in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. This project represents approximately 0.3 million MMBtu of annual design capacity. This project is expected to commence commercial operations in mid-2025.

Development Update

We continue to target placing 2.0 million MMBtu of RNG projects (representing OPAL Fuels’ proportional ownership) into construction by the end of 2023.

Our Advanced Development Pipeline5 comprises 7.9 million MMBtu of feedstock biogas per year.

_______________________________

4 Achievement of these commissioning dates is subject to receipt of certain permits and successful resolution of a series of change order requests from the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contractor responsible for the design and construction of the projects’ facilities, which the Company has disputed. For more information, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

5 The Company's Advanced Development Pipeline ("ADP") comprises projects that have been qualified and are reasonably expected to be in construction within the next twelve to eighteen months. The MMBtu associated with these projects is presented as anticipated design capacity. Anticipated design capacity is the Company’s currently anticipated annual design output for each facility and may not reflect actual production from the projects, which depends on many variables including, but not limited to, quantity and quality of the biogas, operational up-time of the facility, and actual productivity of the facility.

2023 Guidance Update

As mentioned above, we no longer include the value of RNG Pending Monetization in our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Based on the updated reporting presentation, the Company currently estimates that Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 will range between $60 and $63 million.

for the full year 2023 will range between $60 and $63 million. At December 31, 2023, RNG Pending Monetization is expected to range between $20-22 million.

We expect to monetize approximately $8.5 million in ITC credits, which is our share of the ITC credits generated by the Emerald RNG project, in the fourth quarter, which is included in our Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

We expect full year 2023 capital expenditures, excluding investments in unconsolidated entities, to total approximately $135 million. Additionally, our share of the capital expenditures for 2023 in Emerald and Sapphire for the period after deconsolidation is expected to be approximately $25.0 million.

RNG produced in 2023 is anticipated to range between 2.7 million MMBtu and 2.9 million MMBtu.6 RNG sold as transportation fuel is anticipated to range between 45 million GGEs and 50 million GGEs.7

_______________________________

6 Reflects OPAL Fuels proportional ownership with respect to RNG projects owned with joint venture partners.

7 Includes volumes sold in OPAL Fuel's proprietary dispensing network as well as third party stations that are serviced and maintained by OPAL Fuels.

Results of Operations

($ thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue RNG Fuel $ 20,088 $ 18,293 $ 37,468 $ 48,815 Fuel Station Services 37,305 35,771 88,089 87,376 Renewable Power 13,708 12,486 43,543 32,623 Total Revenue $ 71,101 $ 66,550 $ 169,100 $ 168,814 Net income $ 227 $ 5,369 $ 106,931 $ 560 Adjusted EBITDA (1) RNG Fuel $ 19,359 $ 8,618 $ 21,503 $ 28,583 Fuel Station Services 6,420 13,199 10,813 14,368 Renewable Power 6,039 6,937 22,267 14,066 Corporate (15,357 ) (11,039 ) (34,652 ) (23,994 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 16,461 $ 17,715 $ 19,931 $ 33,023 RNG Fuel volume produced (Million MMBtus) 0.7 0.6 2.0 1.5 RNG Fuel volume sold (Million GGEs) 10.9 6.6 30.3 19.9 Total volume delivered (Million GGEs) 33.1 30.6 98.0 83.1

(1) This is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure to comparable GAAP measure has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. An explanation of this measure and how it is calculated is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

RNG Facility Capacity and Utilization Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 RNG Fuel Capacity and Utilization Design Capacity (Million MMBtus)(1) 1.3 1.0 3.9 2.9 Volume of Inlet Gas (Million MMBtus) 0.8 0.7 2.2 1.7 Inlet Design Capacity Utilization (2) (3) 79 % 78 % 77 % 72 % RNG Fuel volume produced (Million MMBtus) 0.7 0.6 2.0 1.5 Utilization of Inlet Gas % (3) (4) 84 % 85 % 85 % 87 %

(1) Design Capacity for RNG facilities is measured as the volume of feedstock biogas that the facility is capable of accepting at the inlet and processing during the associated period. Design Capacity is presented as OPAL’s ownership share (i.e., net of joint venture partners’ ownership) of the facility and is calculated based on the number of days in the period. New facilities that come online during a quarter are pro-rated for the number of days in commercial operation. (2) Inlet Design Capacity Utilization is measured as the weighted average of Volume of Inlet Gas, divided by the total Design Capacity. The Volume of Inlet Gas varies over time depending on, among other factors, (i) the quantity and quality of waste deposited at the landfill, (ii) waste management practices by the landfill, and (iii) the construction, operations and maintenance of the landfill gas collection system used to recover the landfill gas. The Design Capacity for each facility will typically be correlated to the amount of landfill gas expected to be generated by the landfill during the term of the related gas rights agreement. The Company expects Inlet Design Capacity Utilization to be in the range of 75-85% on an aggregate basis over the next several years. Typically, newer facilities perform at the lower end of this range and demonstrate increasing utilization as they mature. (3) Data not available for the Company's dairy projects, i.e., Sunoma and Biotown. (4) Utilization of Inlet Gas is measured as weighted average of RNG Fuel Produced divided by Volume of Inlet Gas. Utilization of Inlet Gas varies over time depending on availability and efficiency of the facility and the quality of landfill gas (i.e., concentrations of methane, oxygen, nitrogen, and other gases). The Company generally expects Utilization of Inlet Gas to be in the range of 80% - 90%.

RNG Pending Monetization Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 RNG Fuel Fuel Station Services Total RNG Fuel Fuel Station Services Total Stored Gas Metrics (1) Beginning balance Stored RNG 232,434 38,861 271,295 91,681 35,386 127,067 Add: RNG production (MMBtus) 688,039 63,371 751,410 622,394 28,016 650,410 Less: Current period RNG volumes dispensed (656,235 ) (48,284 ) (704,519 ) (615,960 ) (15,034 ) (630,994 ) Ending Balance Stored RNG (MMBtus) 264,238 53,948 318,186 98,115 48,368 146,483 Value of ending balance Stored RNG using quarter end price (1) (2) $ 11,846 $ 6,140 $ 17,986 $ 4,156 $ 439 $ 4,595 RIN Metrics Beginning balance 5,472 1,571 7,043 38 — 38 Add: Generated in current period 6,786 1,960 8,746 4,766 1,284 6,050 Less: Sales (8,404 ) (2,399 ) (10,803 ) (4,804 ) (1,284 ) (6,088 ) Ending RIN credit balance (Available for sale) 3,854 1,132 4,986 — — — D3 RIN price at quarter end $ 3.02 $ 3.02 3.02 $ 2.77 $ 2.77 $ 2.77 Value of RINS using quarter end price (2) $ 9,956 $ 3,107 $ 13,063 — — — LCFS Metrics Beginning balance (net share) — 60 60 — 8 8 Add: Generated in current period 5 15 20 — 14 14 Less: Sales (5 ) (2 ) (7 ) — — — Ending LCFS credit balance (Available for sale) — 73 73 — 22 22 LCFS credit price at quarter end $ 74.50 $ 74.50 $ 74.50 $ 63.75 $ 63.75 $ 63.75 Value of LCFSs using quarter end price (2) $ — $ 1,718 $ 1,718 $ — $ 167 $ 167 Value of RECs using quarter end price $ 744 Other Metrics Average realized sales price - RIN $ 2.83 $ 3.23 Average realized sales price - LCFS $ 100.00 $ 100.00 Total Value of RNG Pending Monetization at quarter end $ 21,802 $ 10,965 $ 33,511 $ 4,156 $ 606 $ 4,762

(1) Reflects OPAL’s ownership share of Stored RNG (i.e., net of joint venture partners’ ownership) including equity method investments (2) Reflects OPAL’s ownership share of RIN and LCFS credits (i.e., net of joint venture partners’ ownership) including equity method investments and presented net of discounts and any direct transaction costs such as dispensing fees, third-party royalties and transaction costs as applicable.

Liquidity

In September we entered into a $500 million senior secured credit facility, which provides for up to $450 million of initial and delayed draw term loans and $50 million of revolving credit. As of September 30, 2023, we have drawn approximately $164.1 million under the facility.

As of September 30, 2023, our liquidity was $359.9 million, consisting of $326.9 million of availability under the credit facility, and $33.0 million of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

We believe our liquidity and anticipated cash flows from operations will be sufficient to meet our existing funding needs.

Capital Expenditures and Investments by Unconsolidated Entities

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, OPAL Fuels invested $92.3 million across RNG projects in construction and OPAL Fuels owned fueling stations in construction as compared to $85.2 million as of the comparable period in 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's portion of capital expenditures in unconsolidated entities was $14.3 million. This represents our share of capital expenditures incurred by Paragon for the Emerald and Sapphire projects post deconsolidation.

Glossary of terms

“Environmental Attributes” refer to federal, state, and local government incentives in the United States, provided in the form of Renewable Identification Numbers, Renewable Energy Credits, Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits, rebates, tax credits and other incentives to end users, distributors, system integrators and manufacturers of renewable energy projects that promote the use of renewable energy.

“GGE” refers to Gasoline gallon equivalent. The conversion ratio is 1MMBtu of natural gas equal to 7.74 GGE.

“LFG” refers to landfill gas.

“MMBtu” refers to British thermal units.

“Renewable Power” refers to electricity generated from renewable sources.

“RNG” refers to renewable natural gas.

“D3” refers to cellulosic biofuel with a 60% GHG reduction requirement.

“RIN” refers to Renewal Identification Numbers.

“EPA” refers to Environmental Protection Agency.

About OPAL Fuels Inc.

OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL) is a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable electricity and renewable natural gas (RNG), a proven low-carbon energy source that is rapidly decarbonizing multiple sectors including the transportation and utility industries. OPAL Fuels delivers complete renewable solutions to customers and production partners. With a portfolio of 24 operating renewable fuel and renewable power projects, OPAL Fuels is positioned to advance the clean energy transition in support of renewable fuel for transportation, for utilities, for powering EV charging infrastructure, and by offering hydrogen fuel solutions. To learn more about OPAL Fuels and how it is leading the effort to capture North America’s harmful methane emissions and decarbonize the economy, please visit https://opalfuels.com/.

OPAL FUELS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (includes $1,302 and $12,506 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) $ 15,000 $ 40,394 Accounts receivable, net (includes $79 and $966 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 31,000 31,083 Accounts receivable, related party — 12,421 Restricted cash - current (includes $1,232 and $6,971 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 1,232 32,402 Short term investments 18,028 64,976 Fuel tax credits receivable 4,386 4,144 Contract assets 14,404 9,771 Parts inventory 11,897 7,311 Environmental credits held for sale (includes $29 and $0 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 4,339 1,674 Prepaid expense and other current assets (includes $193 and $415 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 5,013 7,625 Derivative financial assets, current portion 486 182 Total current assets 105,785 211,983 Capital spares 3,079 3,443 Property, plant, and equipment, net (includes $26,684 and $73,140 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 303,690 297,323 Operating right-of-use assets 12,368 11,744 Investment in other entities 199,466 51,765 Note receivable - variable fee component 2,178 1,942 Derivative financial assets, non-current portion 117 954 Deferred financing costs — 3,013 Other long-term assets 2,108 1,489 Intangible assets, net 1,700 2,167 Restricted cash - non-current (includes $2,843 and $2,923 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 5,356 4,425 Goodwill 54,608 54,608 Total assets $ 690,455 $ 644,856 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (includes $603 and $4,896 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 11,309 22,679 Accounts payable, related party (includes $1,188 and $433 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 1,365 1,346 Fuel tax credits payable 3,720 3,320 Accrued payroll 8,313 8,979 Accrued capital expenses (includes $0 and $7,821 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 7,355 11,922 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (includes $602 and $646 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 13,779 9,573 Contract liabilities 7,429 8,013 Senior Secured Credit Facility - term loan, current portion, net of debt issuance costs — 15,250 Senior Secured Credit Facility - working capital facility, current portion — 7,500 OPAL Term Loan, current portion — 27,732 Sunoma Loan, current portion (includes $1,739 and $380 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 1,739 380 Convertible Note Payable — 28,528 Municipality Loan — 76 Derivative financial liability, current portion — 4,596 Operating lease liabilities - current portion 625 630 Other current liabilities — 1,085 Asset retirement obligation, current portion 1,296 1,296 Total current liabilities 56,930 152,905 Asset retirement obligation, non-current portion 5,267 4,960 OPAL Term Loan, net of debt issuance costs 153,626 66,600 Sunoma Loan, net of debt issuance costs (includes $20,402 and $21,712 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, related to consolidated VIEs) 20,402 21,712 Operating lease liabilities - non-current portion 11,899 11,245 Earn out liabilities 4,291 8,790 Other long-term liabilities 1,163 825 Total liabilities 253,578 267,037 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable preferred non-controlling interests 130,000 138,142 Redeemable non-controlling interests 1,158,937 1,013,833 Stockholders' deficit Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023; 29,332,333 and 29,477,766 shares, issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3 3 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023; None issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Class C common stock, $0.0001 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023; None issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 — — Class D common stock, $0.0001 par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023; 144,399,037 and 144,399,037 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 14 14 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated deficit (841,417 ) (800,813 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 70 195 Class A common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,635,783 and 0 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (11,614 ) — Total Stockholders' deficit attributable to the Company (852,944 ) (800,601 ) Non-redeemable non-controlling interests 884 26,445 Total Stockholders' deficit (852,060 ) (774,156 ) Total liabilities, Redeemable preferred non-controlling interests, Redeemable non-controlling interests and Stockholders' deficit $ 690,455 $ 644,856

OPAL FUELS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per unit data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: RNG fuel (includes revenues from related party of $18,782 and $15,481 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $32,909 and $36,326 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) $ 20,088 $ 18,293 $ 37,468 $ 48,815 Fuel station services (includes revenues from related party of $6,942 and $3,855 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $10,875 and $12,698 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 37,305 35,771 88,089 87,376 Renewable Power (includes revenues from related party of $1,732 and $927 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively; $5,006 and $3,196, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively) 13,708 12,486 43,543 32,623 Total revenues 71,101 66,550 169,100 168,814 Operating expenses: Cost of sales - RNG fuel 8,896 10,872 24,303 27,043 Cost of sales - Fuel station services 31,887 30,837 79,655 74,130 Cost of sales - Renewable Power 11,112 7,645 28,251 23,593 Selling, general, and administrative 13,594 15,751 41,729 34,561 Depreciation, amortization, and accretion 3,739 3,380 10,934 10,101 Total expenses 69,228 68,485 184,872 169,428 Operating income (loss) 1,873 (1,935 ) (15,772 ) (614 ) Other (expense) income: Interest and financing expense, net (2,885 ) (790 ) (4,482 ) (7,212 ) Loss on debt extinguishment (953 ) — (2,848 ) — Change in fair value of derivative instruments, net (138 ) (1,908 ) 4,955 (1,580 ) Other income 604 6,308 123,645 6,308 Income from equity method investments 1,726 3,694 1,433 3,658 Income before provision for income taxes 227 5,369 106,931 560 Provision for income taxes — — — — Net income 227 5,369 106,931 560 Net (loss) income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests (2,104 ) 4,161 83,123 (2,584 ) Net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests (51 ) (325 ) (531 ) (824 ) Dividends on Redeemable preferred non-controlling interests (1) 2,782 2,658 8,394 5,093 Net (loss) income attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (400 ) $ (1,125 ) $ 15,945 $ (1,125 ) Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A common stock: Basic 26,978,969 25,671,390 27,110,953 25,671,390 Diluted 26,978,969 25,823,772 27,683,855 25,823,772 Per share amounts: Basic $ (0.01 ) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.59 $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.58 $ (0.06 )

OPAL FUELS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) from operating activities $ 4,827 $ (22,004 ) Net cash used in from investing activities (44,918 ) (219,215 ) Net cash (used in) provided by from financing activities (15,542 ) 270,525 Net (decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents $ (55,633 ) $ 29,306

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these measures provide important supplemental information to investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results. We use these measures, together with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP” or “U.S. GAAP”), for internal managerial purposes and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, we do not, and you should not, rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations, that when taken together with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures that we also provide give a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage you to review all of our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not solely rely on any single non-GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP financial measures are limited as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP results. The Company expects to continue reporting non-GAAP financial measures, adjusting for the items described below (and/or other items that may arise in the future as the Company’s management deems appropriate), and the Company expects to continue to incur expenses, charges or gains like the non-GAAP adjustments described below. Accordingly, unless expressly stated otherwise, the exclusion of these and other similar items in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized terms under GAAP and do not purport to be alternatives to GAAP net income or any other GAAP measure as indicators of operating performance. Moreover, because not all companies use identical measures and calculations, the Company’s presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. We strongly encourage you to review all of our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and to not solely rely on any single non-GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company’s unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses a non-GAAP financial measure that it calls adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”). This non-GAAP measure adjusts net income for realized and unrealized gain on interest rate swaps, net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests, transaction costs and one-time non-recurring charges, non-cash charges, gain on deconsolidation of VIEs, amortization of basis differences in equity method investments, major maintenance for Renewable Power and unrealized loss (gain) for derivative instruments. Management believes this non-GAAP measure provides meaningful supplemental information about the Company’s performance, for the following reasons: (1) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management to assess the Company’s operating performance and make financial and operational decisions; (2) the measure excludes the effect of items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s core operating performance and may obscure trends in the business; (3) the measure better aligns revenues with expenses; and (4) the measure is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company’s business. In future quarters, the Company may adjust for other expenditures, charges or gains to present non-GAAP financial measures that the Company’s management believes are indicative of the Company’s core operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are limited as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the Company’s GAAP results. The Company expects to continue reporting non-GAAP financial measures, adjusting for the items described below (and/or other items that may arise in the future as the Company’s management deems appropriate), and the Company expects to continue to incur expenses, charges or gains like the non-GAAP adjustments described below. Accordingly, unless expressly stated otherwise, the exclusion of these and other similar items in the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to GAAP net income or any other GAAP measure as an indicator of operating performance. Moreover, because not all companies use identical measures and calculations, the Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables presents the reconciliation of our Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net income to Adjusted EBITDA For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 RNG Fuel Fuel Station Services Renewable Power Corporate Total RNG Fuel Fuel Station Services Renewable Power Corporate Total Net income (loss) (1) $ 12,547 $ 5,530 $ 983 $ (18,833 ) $ 227 $ 9,477 $ 7,429 $ 10,584 $ 79,441 $ 106,931 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Interest and financing expense, net 3,243 (27 ) 2 (333 ) 2,885 696 (120 ) 260 3,646 4,482 Loss on debt extinguishment (2) — — — 953 953 — — — 2,848 2,848 Net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests 51 — — — 51 531 — — — 531 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,325 917 1,488 9 3,739 3,954 2,555 4,389 36 10,934 Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investments (3) 1,346 — — — 1,346 3,254 — — — 3,254 Loss on warrant exchange — — — — — — — — 338 338 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (4) — — 29 138 167 — — (733 ) (4006 ) (4,739 ) Non-cash charges (5) — — — 1,922 1,922 — — — 4,880 4,880 One-time non-recurring charges (6) 847 — 1,291 787 2,925 3,591 949 1,291 1,038 6,869 Major maintenance for Renewable Power — — 2,246 — 2,246 — — 6,476 — 6,476 Gain on deconsolidation of VIEs — — — — — — — — (122,873 ) (122,873 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,359 $ 6,420 $ 6,039 $ (15,357 ) $ 16,461 $ 21,503 $ 10,813 $ 22,267 $ (34,652 ) $ 19,931

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 RNG Fuel Fuel Station Services Renewable Power Corporate Total RNG Fuel Fuel Station Services Renewable Power Corporate Total Net income (loss) (1) $ 8,213 $ 12,774 $ 3,483 $ (19,101 ) $ 5,369 $ 24,283 $ 13,724 $ 1,314 $ (38,761 ) $ 560 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Interest and financing expense, net 189 14 1,440 (853 ) 790 240 28 3,559 3,385 7,212 Net loss attributable to non-redeemable non-controlling interests 325 — — — 325 824 — — — 824 Depreciation, amortization and accretion 1,762 411 1,176 31 3,380 5,107 616 4,283 95 10,101 Adjustments to reflect Adjusted EBITDA from equity method investments (3) 978 — — — 978 978 — — — 978 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments (4) — — (1,012 ) 2,103 1,091 — — 252 2,103 2,355 Non-cash charges (5) — — — 867 867 — — — 1,594 1,594 One-time non-recurring charges (6) 2,911 — 5,914 8,825 2,911 — — 7,590 10,501 Gain on repayment of Note Receivable and reversal of liability to non-redeemable non-controlling interest (5,760 ) — — — (5,760 ) (5,760 ) — — — (5,760 ) Major maintenance for Renewable Power — — 1,850 — 1,850 — — 4,658 — 4,658 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,618 $ 13,199 $ 6,937 $ (11,039 ) $ 17,715 $ 28,583 $ 14,368 $ 14,066 $ (23,994 ) $ 33,023

(1) Net income (loss) by segment is included in our quarterly report on Form 10 Q. Net income for RNG Fuel includes our portion of net loss on our equity method investments. (2) Loss on debt extinguishment relates to assignment of our senior secured credit facility to Paragon and debt restructuring related to OPAL Term Loan. (3) Includes depreciation, amortization and accretion on equity method investments. (4) Unrealized loss on derivative instruments includes change in fair value of interest rate swaps, commodity swaps, earnout liabilities and put option on a forward purchase agreement. (5) Non-cash charges include stock-based compensation expense, certain expenses included in selling, general and administrative expenses relating to employee benefit accruals, inventory write down charges included in cost of sales - RNG fuel and loss on disposal of assets. (6) One-time non-recurring charges include certain expenses related to development expenses on our RNG facilities such as lease expenses and virtual pipe line costs, incurred during construction phase that could not be capitalized per GAAP and fees paid in connection with warrant exchange for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. One-time non-recurring charges includes one time transaction costs relating to the Business Combination for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

