  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. OPAP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAP   GRS419003009

OPAP

(OPAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:43:17 2023-03-09 am EST
14.66 EUR   -0.07%
11:45aOpap : 2023 financial calendar
PU
02/16Opap : FY 2022 Financial Results Release Date
PU
2022Announcement Of Regulated Information Of L. 3356/2007 : Transfer of OPAP's minority stake in the Betano Business
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

OPAP : 2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

03/09/2023 | 11:45am EST
See the announcement.

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 16:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 964 M 2 075 M 2 075 M
Net income 2022 415 M 439 M 439 M
Net Debt 2022 330 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 9,47%
Capitalization 5 303 M 5 603 M 5 603 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,87x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart OPAP
Duration : Period :
OPAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,67 €
Average target price 16,54 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthaios Matthaiou Chief Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPAP10.88%5 603
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC24.67%29 372
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED1.65%29 180
SANDS CHINA LTD5.41%28 146
EVOLUTION AB26.10%25 842
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED22.25%16 192