2024 FINANCIAL CALENDAR UPDATE

OPAP SA, in accordance with the provisions of article 4.1.3.15.1 par. 3 of the Regulation of the Athens Stock Exchange, announces that its financial calendar for the fiscal year 2024 is supplemented with respect to the return of share capital to the shareholders of the Company, amounting 0.25 Euros per share.

More specifically the Financial Calendar is updated accordingly:

Tuesday 25.06.2024: Ex-rights date for return of share capital, that is, post 21.06.2024, which signifies the expiration date for the Futures Contracts on the Company´s stock and on the FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap index in which it is included Wednesday 26.06.2024: Record date for identification of beneficiaries of return of share capital Monday 01.07.2024: Share capital return payment date (on which the payment shall commence)

Capital Return will be paid according to ATHEX regulation through a credit institution (bank) and clarifications for the dividend payment procedure will be provided at the time.

Also, the Company announces the change in the date of payment of the remaining dividend of 2023, due to the Greek transfer of the Labor Day, to Thursday, May 9, 2024, instead of Wednesday, May 8, 2024 that had been announced. The cut-off and beneficiary designation dates remain unchanged.

Athens, 13.03.2024

OPAP S.A.