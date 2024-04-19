ANNOUNCEMENT

7th Interest Payment Period of the Common Bond Loan

OPAP S.A. ("the Company") hereby announces that according to the terms of the Common Bond Loan issued on 27.10.2020 by the Company ("the Bond Loan"), the record date for the beneficiaries of interest for the 7th interest period is Friday, April 26th, 2024.

As of Thursday, April 25th, 2024 (Ex-coupon date) the Company's bonds in connection to the Bond Loan will be traded on the Athens Exchange without the right to receive the interest corresponding to the seventh interest payment period.

The gross interest amount for the 7th Interest Period which corresponds to 200,000 bonds currently traded on the Organized Market of the Athens Stock Exchange is €2,158,333.33 i.e. €10.791667 per bond and has been calculated at an annual interest rate of 2.10% (before tax), on an actual over 360 basis (act/360).

The payment of the interest amount due to the bondholders will take place though "HELLENIC CENTRAL SECURITIES DEPOSITARY S.A." (ATHEXCSD) on Monday, April 29th, 2024, as follows:

Through the operators of the beneficiaries in the Dematerialized Security System (Banks and Securities firms) for the bondholders who have authorized their operators for the collection, according to the D.S.S.'s Operations Regulation and ATHEXCSD's relevant resolutions. Especially in cases of interest payments to heirs of deceased beneficiaries whose titles are kept in the Special Account of their Share in D.S.S., under the management of ATHEXCSD according to Article 15 of the D.S.S. Operations Regulation, the payment of the interest to the legal heirs will be made a) through ATHEXCSD (110, Athinon Avenue on working days from 9.00 to 16.00) within one (1) year from the date of payment of interest, and b) through a cash deposit in the Deposits and Loans Fund (TPD) after the lapse of one (1) year.

It is hereby clarified that according to the current applicable legislation, interest amounts not collected within five (5) years from the end of the year in which the payment was due shall be written off in favor of the Hellenic Republic.

ATHENS, 19.04.2024

OPAP S.A.