    OPAP   GRS419003009

OPAP

(OPAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:24:42 2023-06-15 am EDT
16.70 EUR   +0.72%
01:57aOpap : Announcement of the issue price
PU
06/09Opap : Announcement on the increase of share capital by capitalization of part of the share premium reserve and concurrent reduction of share capital by return of cash to shareholders
PU
06/06OPAP : Final dividend
FA
OPAP : Announcement of the issue price

06/15/2023 | 01:57am EDT
See the announcement.

Announcement

Attachments

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 05:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 964 M 2 131 M 2 131 M
Net income 2022 440 M 477 M 477 M
Net Debt 2022 330 M 358 M 358 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 8,29%
Capitalization 5 994 M 6 504 M 6 504 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 713
Free-Float 51,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 16,58 €
Average target price 17,23 €
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthaios Matthaiou Chief Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPAP25.32%6 504
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC39.73%35 116
SANDS CHINA LTD8.69%29 085
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.19%28 830
EVOLUTION AB39.73%28 306
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED26.67%17 147
