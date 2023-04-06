OPAP : Explanatory Report 23rd AGM - 27.04.2023

THE 23rd ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING DATED APRIL 27th, 2023
OF THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SOCIETE ANONYME UNDER THE NAME
"ORGANIZATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A." (the "Company")
G.E.MI. 003823201000
(FINANCIAL YEAR 01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022)
ΕXPLANATORY REPORT - DRAFT RESOLUTIONS- RECOMMENDATION OF OPAP S.A.'s BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO THE ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING THE ITEMS ON THE DAILY AGENDA
Item 1st:Submission and approval of the Company's Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022) and of the relevant Board of Directors' and Auditors' Report.
Required quorum: 34% of the share capital
Majority: 50% + 1 of the votes represented
The Annual Financial Statements include the standalone and consolidated statement of financial position as of December 31, 2022, the standalone and consolidated statements of comprehensive income, the changes in equity and cash flows for the respective year, a summary of significant accounting policies and methods and other explanatory information and have been prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The above documents form a whole and are audited by the statutory Auditors, in accordance with the stipulations in article 4 of Law 3556/2007, as in force today, in conjunction with Laws 4449/2017 and 4336/2015 and Regulation (EU) 537/2014.
The Annual Financial Statements are drawn up in accordance with the stipulations of the applicable law and show a clear and transparent picture of the Company's asset structure, financial position and fiscal year results.
The Annual Financial Statements were approved by the Board of Directors' decision dated 14.03.2023. They were published on 15.03.2023, within the time limit prescribed by art. 4 par. 1 of law 3556/2007, in accordance with the applicable law and have been posted on the Company's website (https://investors.opap.gr/en/results-and-news/financial-statements/2022), as an integral part of the Annual Financial Report.
1
The Company's Board of Directors' Management Report to the Ordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders has been prepared in accordance with the stipulations in articles 150, 151, 153 and 154 of Law 4548/2018, in conjunction with paragraphs 6 to 8 of Article 4 of Law 3556/2007 and Article 2 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 8/754/14.4.2016, as in force today, and it includes, through a balanced and comprehensive analysis, the true picture of the Company's development and performance, its position, the description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces, and corresponds to the size and complexity of the Company. Furthermore, the annual Management Report includes the Corporate Governance Statement as provided for in article 152 of Law 4548/2018.
The Auditors' Report, besides the information specified in article 32 of Law 4449/2017, as in force today, and art. 10 of Regulation (EU) 537/2014, verifies that the content of the annual Management Report of the Board of Directors is in agreement with the Annual Financial Statements of the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022).
Additionally, the relevant Press Release, as well as the annual analyst briefing have both been posted on the Company's website.
The Company's Board of Directors unanimously recommends to the General Meeting of the Shareholders the approval of the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022) as well as of the relevant Management Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditors' Report.
Item 2nd:Submission of the joint Independent Non-Executive Board Members' report for the year 2022
Note: The report of the Independent Non-Executive Members is submitted to the General Meeting in accordance with article 9 of law 4706/2020, as in force, and is anon-votingitem.
The Independent Non-Executive Board Members submit to the General Meeting of Shareholders their joint report for the year 2022, in accordance with the relevant provision of Law 4706/2020 (article 9 par. 5). The report is available on the Company's webpage (https://investors.opap.gr/).
2
Item 3rd:Submission of the annual Activity Report of the Audit Committee for the year 2022
Note: The Activity Report of the Audit Committee for the year 2022 is submitted to the General Meeting in accordance with article 44 of law 4449/2017, as in force, and is anon-votingitem.
The Audit Committee Chair submits to the General Meeting of Shareholders, on behalf of the Audit Committee, the Annual Activity Report of the Committee for the year 2022, according to article 44 par.1, indent i), of Law 4449/2017. The revenant Annual Report on the activities of the Audit Committee for the year 2022 was published as part of the Annual Financial Report of the Company and is available on the Company's webpage (https://investors.opap.gr/en/results-and-news/financial-statements/2022), part II. "Board of Directors' Report", section 6. "Corporate Governance Statement" of the Annual Financial Report 2022 ("Report of the Audit Committee", pages 53-56).
Item 4th:Approval of the overall management of the Company and discharge of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022).
Required quorum: 34% of the share capital
Majority: 50% + 1 of the votes represented
The General Meeting of the Shareholders will have to decide upon the approval of the overall management of the Company according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and the discharge of the Statutory Auditors of the Company from any liability for compensation for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022).
The Company's Board of Directors unanimously recommends to the Shareholders' General Meeting to approve the overall management of the Company according to article 108 of Law 4548/2018, as in force, and the discharge of the Statutory Auditors of the Company from any liability for compensation for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022).
Item 5th: Election of Auditing Company for the statutory audit of the Company's Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2023 (01/01/2023 - 31/12/2023) and the issuance of the annual tax report.
Required quorum: 34% of the share capital
Majority: 50% + 1 of the votes represented
3
The Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee in accordance with the specific stipulations of Article 44, par. 3 point f of Law 4449/2017, as in force, unanimously recommends to the General Meeting of the Shareholders the following:
that the statutory audit of the Company's standalone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023 (01/01/2023 - 31/12/2023), as well as the issuance of the annual tax certificate as provided for in article 65A of Law 4987/2022 and Circular No. 1124/18.6.2015 of the General Secretariat of Public Revenue, as amended and in force, are carried out by the auditing company "PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A." (SOEL Reg. no. 113), from which a regular and a substitute auditor will be appointed; and
the remuneration of the above auditing company for the Statutory Audit for the current financial year 2023 (01/01/2023 - 31/12/2023) and the issuance of the Annual Tax Certificate as provided for in 65A of Law 4987/2022 and Circular No. 1124/18.6.2015 of the General Secretariat of Public Revenue, as amended and in force, shall be defined by decision of the Board of Directors of the Company, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, following an offer from "PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A." (SOEL Reg. no. 113) according to article 18 of Law 2231/1994, as in force, article 29 of Law 4449/2017 and article 4 of Regulation (EU) No 537/2014.
It is noted that "PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A." has been acting as the Company's statutory auditor for three (3) consecutive financial years (2019-2021). During the financial year 2022, the fees that "PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A." received from the Company for the provision of permissible non- auditing services (non-audit fees) amount to €86,000 representing 9.23% of the average of the fees paid in the last three (3) consecutive financial years for the statutory audit(s) of the Company and, therefore, do not exceed in total the threshold (70%) set by Regulation (EU) No 537/2014.
The Board of Directors unanimously recommends to the Shareholders General Meeting the election of the auditing company "PricewaterhouseCoopers S.A." (SOEL Reg. no. 113) for the statutory audit of the Company's Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2023 (01/01/2023 - 31/12/2023) and the issuance of the annual tax report.
Item 6th:Approval of the distribution of Net Profits for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022).
Required quorum: 34% of the share capital
Majority: 50% + 1 of the votes represented
The profits of the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022) are Euros three hundred sixty-three million six hundred forty-three thousand eight hundred thirty (€ 363,643,830) after the deduction of the appropriate income tax.
4
Τaking into account the Company's profitability, prospects, investment plans and strategic planning, the Company's Board of Directors, recommends to the General Meeting of Shareholders, as per the specific stipulations of articles 158-161 of Law 4548/2018, as currently in force, that part of the net profits of the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022) is distributed to the Shareholders of the Company.
In particular, the Company's Board of Directors decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders, the distribution of the remaining dividend for the fiscal year 2022 at €0.70 per share on top of the interim dividend of €0.30 per share paid in November 2022, i.e. total dividend per share at €1.00, as follows:
Part of NET PROFITS of the FINANCIAL YEAR 2022
€360,593,663.80
TO BE DISTRIBUTED
DISTRIBUTED INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE
€0.30
TOTAL DISTRIBUTED INTERIM DIVIDEND
€107,535,099.30
REMAINING EARNINGS TO BE DISTRIBUTED
€253,058,564.50
REMAINING DIVIDEND PER SHARE
€0.70
TOTAL RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND PER SHARE
€1.00
Therefore, the Board of Directors, unanimously proposes to the General Meeting to distribute as remaining dividend for the fiscal year 2022 an amount of Euro seventy cents (€0.70) per Company's share and in total a gross amount of Euros two hundred fifty-three million fifty-eight thousand five hundred sixty four and fifty cents (€253,058,564.50). It is clarified that the proposed remaining dividend of the amount of Euro 0.70€ per share is before withholding the proportionate tax (5% according to articles 61, 62 and 64 of Greek law 4172/2013, as in force) and is paid over and above the amount of Euro thirty cents (€0.30) per share that was already distributed to the Shareholders of the Company as interim dividend pursuant to the resolution of the Company's Board of Directors dated 06.09.2022 and paid to the beneficiaries on 09.11.2022. Therefore, the Total Distributed Earnings, proposed for approval by the Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2022, amount to €360,593,663.80 i.e. sum of the total gross of interim dividend paid (€107,535,099.30) plus total gross remaining dividend to be paid (€253,058,564.50).
Furthermore, the Board of Directors unanimously proposes to the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to set:
Tuesday 06.06.2023, as the ex-dividend date (namely the date from which the Company's shares are traded on the Athens Exchange without the right to receive dividend),
