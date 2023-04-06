OPAP : Explanatory Report 23rd AGM - 27.04.2023

The Company's Board of Directors' Management Report to the Ordinary General Meeting of

Shareholders has been prepared in accordance with the stipulations in articles 150, 151, 153 and 154 of Law 4548/2018, in conjunction with paragraphs 6 to 8 of Article 4 of Law 3556/2007 and Article 2 of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 8/754/14.4.2016, as in force today, and it includes, through a balanced and comprehensive analysis, the true picture of the Company's development and performance, its position, the description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces, and corresponds to the size and complexity of the Company. Furthermore, the annual Management Report includes the Corporate Governance Statement as provided for in article 152 of Law 4548/2018.

The Auditors' Report, besides the information specified in article 32 of Law 4449/2017, as in force today, and art. 10 of Regulation (EU) 537/2014, verifies that the content of the annual Management Report of the Board of Directors is in agreement with the Annual Financial Statements of the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022).

The Board of Directors' Management Report was approved by the Board of Directors' decision dated 14.03.2023 and has been posted along with the Auditors' Report, on the Company's website (https://investors.opap.gr/en/results-and-news/financial-statements/2022), as an integral part of the Annual Financial Report.

Additionally, the relevant Press Release, as well as the annual analyst briefing have both been posted on the Company's website.

The Company's Board of Directors unanimously recommends to the General Meeting of the Shareholders the approval of the Annual Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022) as well as of the relevant Management Report of the Board of Directors and the Auditors' Report.

Item 2nd:Submission of the joint Independent Non-Executive Board Members' report for the year 2022

Note: The report of the Independent Non-Executive Members is submitted to the General Meeting in accordance with article 9 of law 4706/2020, as in force, and is a non-votingitem.

The Independent Non-Executive Board Members submit to the General Meeting of Shareholders their joint report for the year 2022, in accordance with the relevant provision of Law 4706/2020 (article 9 par. 5). The report is available on the Company's webpage (https://investors.opap.gr/).