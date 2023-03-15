Advanced search
    OPAP   GRS419003009

OPAP

(OPAP)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:30:08 2023-03-15 pm EDT
14.72 EUR   -2.45%
12:20pOpap : Q4 2022 Press Release
PU
12:10pOpap : FY 2022 Financial Results - Press Release
PU
03/09Opap : 2023 financial calendar
PU
OPAP : FY 2022 Financial Results - Press Release

03/15/2023 | 12:10pm EDT
FY 2022 Financial Results - Press Release.

Press Release

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 16:09:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 964 M 2 105 M 2 105 M
Net income 2022 415 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2022 330 M 354 M 354 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 9,20%
Capitalization 5 455 M 5 847 M 5 847 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 52,9%
Technical analysis trends OPAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,09 €
Average target price 16,54 €
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthaios Matthaiou Chief Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPAP14.06%5 847
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC25.24%30 261
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-0.97%28 434
SANDS CHINA LTD2.32%27 327
EVOLUTION AB22.24%25 526
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED14.58%15 311