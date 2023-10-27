OPAP : Interim dividend 2023 - Updated information
Interim dividend 2023 - Updated information
The Company OPAP S.A., following the 04.09.2023 announcement regarding the distribution of interim dividend for the financial year 2023, announces that the gross amount per share now amounts to 1.001771387 euro, excluding the 2,480,754 own shares held by the Company. The amount of interim dividend is subject to 5% withholding tax, where applicable, in accordance with the provisions of articles 61, 62 and 62 of Greek law 4172/2013, as in force. Therefore, the net amount of interim dividend for the financial year 2023 payable to the shareholders following the above withholding tax amounts to 0.951682818 euro per share. The gross amount of interim dividend for the financial year 2023 amounts in total to 368,233,117 euros, as initially announced in the Company's announcement of 04.09.2023.
For any further information, shareholders are requested to directly contact the Company's Investor Relations Team (contact number +30 210 5798930).
ATHENS, 27.10.2023
OPAP S.A.
[Public]
