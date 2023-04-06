OPAP : Invitation to 23rd Annual Ordinary General Meeting

INVITATION

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE SOCIETE ANONYME UNDER

THE BUSINESS NAME

"ORGANIZATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A." (the "Company")

G.E.MI. REGISTRATION NUMBER 003823201000

TO THE TWENTY-THIRD (23rd) ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

ON APRIL 27, 2023

FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022)

The Company's Board of Directors, in accordance with the Law, the Company's Articles of Association and its resolution dated 05/04/2023, invites the Shareholders of the Company to participate to the twenty-third (23rd) Ordinary General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 13:00 at the Company's premises located at 112, Athinon Ave., Athens, in order to discuss and resolve on the following items of the Agenda:

Item 1st:Submission and approval of the Company's Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022) and of the relevant Board of Directors' and Auditors' Report.

Item 2nd:Submission of the joint Independent Non-Executive Board Members' report for the year 2022 (non-voting item).

Item 3rd:Submission of the annual Activity Report of the Audit Committee for the year 2022 (non-voting item).

Item 4th:Approval of the overall management of the Company and discharge of the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022).

Item 5th:Election of Auditing Company for the statutory audit of the Company's Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2023 (01/01/2023 - 31/12/2023) and the issuance of the annual tax report.

Item 6th:Approval of the distribution of Net Profits for the financial year 2022 (01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022).