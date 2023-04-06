Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. OPAP
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPAP   GRS419003009

OPAP

(OPAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:30:17 2023-04-06 am EDT
15.21 EUR   +0.73%
11:24aOpap : Invitation to 23rd Annual Ordinary General Meeting
PU
11:14aOpap : Invitation to the shareholders for the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting
PU
03/31Opap : Q4 2022 Transcript
PU
OPAP : Invitation to the shareholders for the 23rd Ordinary General Meeting

04/06/2023 | 11:14am EDT
See the invitation.

Invitation General Meeting

Attachments

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 15:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 964 M 2 144 M 2 144 M
Net income 2022 440 M 480 M 480 M
Net Debt 2022 330 M 361 M 361 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 9,11%
Capitalization 5 459 M 5 961 M 5 961 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,95x
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 51,4%
Chart OPAP
Duration : Period :
OPAP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPAP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 15,10 €
Average target price 16,85 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Karas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pavel Mucha Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kamil Ziegler Executive Chairman
Argiris Diamantis Head-Technology
Matthaios Matthaiou Chief Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OPAP14.13%5 961
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC27.95%31 768
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED9.01%31 294
SANDS CHINA LTD12.93%30 157
EVOLUTION AB34.82%28 167
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED25.56%16 913
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
