OPAP : Item 10th - LTIS Supporting Material 23rd AGM – 27.04.2023
LTIS 2023-2025 proposed scheme
LTIS 2023-2025 proposed scheme
Balanced criteria distribution, stepping up from previous
programs aligning with shareholders' contemporary interests
EBITDA
45%
Group EBITDA minus Capex (excl. Stoiximan)
3-yrcumulative target set by using approved plan
Threshold vesting at 90% of the cumulative 3-yr target
TSR
40%
TSR CAGR for the period '23-'25
TSR is measured based on average Dec 2025 price + payable dividends during the period 2023 - 2025
Base price is the average share VWAP price of Dec 2022
TSR to exceed the return of Greece Large Cap measured by
FTSE
TSR to exceed the average performance of selected peers
Threshold vesting at 90% of agreed targets
ONLINE
10%
OPAP Online GGR
3-yrcumulative target set by using approved plan
Threshold vesting at 90% of the cumulative 3-yr target
ESG
Sustainability
5%
MSCI sustainability index inclusion and ESG rated above peers avg.
AML compliant policy with NO sanctions
Achieving WLA level 4 responsible gaming 3- year certificate in 2024
Achieving EL responsible gaming 3-year certificate in 2024
Scorecard Yes / No
Summary | Criteria & targets table
Criteria
Weight Target Threshold
EBITDA performance
45%
Group EBITDA
4 minus CAPEX
3-yr cumulative target according to Business Plan
45%
fulfilment as defined by Remuneration & Nomination
90% of agreed target
Committee
Total Shareholders Return
40%
Share Price CAGR
20%
15% CAGR for the period '23-'25
Greece Large Cap
10%
Outperform 3-yr Return of Large Cap
Lottery Retailers
1
5%
Outperform 3-yr Return of selected peer group
90% of agreed targets
Online & Retail operators
2
5%
Outperform 3-yr Return of selected peer group
Online Performance
10%
3-yr cumulative target according to Business Plan
Online GGR
10%
fulfilment as defined by Remuneration & Nomination
90% of agreed GGR
Committee
ESG / Sustainability
5%
European Lotteries (EL)
-
Responsible Gaming Certificate
Prerequisite
3
World Lottery Association (WLA)
-
Level 4 of the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework
Prerequisite
3
MSCI ESG rating
2.5%
MSCI ESG rating above peers avg.
Yes / No
AML
2.5%
AML no sanctions
Yes / No
Total
100%
FDJ, Lottery Corp
Lottery Retailers + Flutter, Entain, Scientific Games, Kindred, IGT, 888, Playtech, Kambi, Betsson, Rank Group, Inspired, Intralot & bet at home
EL & WLA certifications are both MUST have KPIs; If any of the two are not met, then zero payout is granted (even in the occasion of MSCI and/or AML achievement)
4 Group EBITDA excluding STX and STX Malta tax impact
3
Summary | Threshold vesting table
2% payout decrease for every 1pp miss in target achievement
1% payout award for every 1pp above target achievement
Payout
80%
82%
84%
86%
88%
90%
92%
94%
96%
98%
100%
101%
102%
103%
104%
105%
106%
107%
108%
109%
110%
NO
<90%
90%
91%
92%
93%
94%
95%
96%
97%
98%
99%
100%
101%
102%
103%
104%
105%
106%
107%
108%
109%
110%
Target achievement rate
4
Disclaimer
OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 17:03:12 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on OPAP
Sales 2022
1 964 M
2 144 M
2 144 M
Net income 2022
440 M
480 M
480 M
Net Debt 2022
330 M
361 M
361 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,9x
Yield 2022
9,11%
Capitalization
5 459 M
5 961 M
5 961 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,95x
EV / Sales 2023
2,69x
Nbr of Employees
1 652
Free-Float
51,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends OPAP
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
15,10 €
Average target price
16,85 €
Spread / Average Target
11,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
1st jan. Capi. (M$)
OPAP 14.13% 5 961