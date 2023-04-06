Advanced search
01:04pOpap : Item 10th - LTIS Supporting Material 23rd AGM – 27.04.2023
PU
12:54pOpap : Explanatory Report 23rd AGM - 27.04.2023
PU
12:04pOpap : Remuneration Policy 23rd AGM - 27.04.2023
PU
OPAP : Item 10th - LTIS Supporting Material 23rd AGM – 27.04.2023

04/06/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
LTIS 2023-2025 proposed scheme

April 2023

LTIS 2023-2025 proposed scheme

Balanced criteria distribution, stepping up from previous

programs aligning with shareholders' contemporary interests

EBITDA

45%

  • Group EBITDA minus Capex (excl. Stoiximan)
  • 3-yrcumulative target set by using approved plan

Threshold vesting at 90% of the cumulative 3-yr target

TSR

40%

  1. TSR CAGR for the period '23-'25
    • TSR is measured based on average Dec 2025 price + payable dividends during the period 2023 - 2025
    • Base price is the average share VWAP price of Dec 2022
  1. TSR to exceed the return of Greece Large Cap measured by
    FTSE
  2. TSR to exceed the average performance of selected peers

Threshold vesting at 90% of agreed targets

ONLINE

10%

  • OPAP Online GGR
  • 3-yrcumulative target set by using approved plan

Threshold vesting at 90% of the cumulative 3-yr target

ESG

Sustainability

5%

  • MSCI sustainability index inclusion and ESG rated above peers avg.
  • AML compliant policy with NO sanctions
  • Achieving WLA level 4 responsible gaming 3- year certificate in 2024
  • Achieving EL responsible gaming 3-year certificate in 2024

Scorecard Yes / No

2

Summary | Criteria & targets table

CriteriaWeightTargetThreshold

EBITDA performance

45%

Group EBITDA4 minus CAPEX

3-yr cumulative target according to Business Plan

45%

fulfilment as defined by Remuneration & Nomination

90% of agreed target

Committee

Total Shareholders Return

40%

Share Price CAGR

20%

15% CAGR for the period '23-'25

Greece Large Cap

10%

Outperform 3-yr Return of Large Cap

Lottery Retailers1

5%

Outperform 3-yr Return of selected peer group

90% of agreed targets

Online & Retail operators2

5%

Outperform 3-yr Return of selected peer group

Online Performance

10%

3-yr cumulative target according to Business Plan

Online GGR

10%

fulfilment as defined by Remuneration & Nomination

90% of agreed GGR

Committee

ESG / Sustainability

5%

European Lotteries (EL)

-

Responsible Gaming Certificate

Prerequisite 3

World Lottery Association (WLA)

-

Level 4 of the WLA Responsible Gaming Framework

Prerequisite 3

MSCI ESG rating

2.5%

MSCI ESG rating above peers avg.

Yes / No

AML

2.5%

AML no sanctions

Yes / No

Total

100%

  1. FDJ, Lottery Corp
  2. Lottery Retailers + Flutter, Entain, Scientific Games, Kindred, IGT, 888, Playtech, Kambi, Betsson, Rank Group, Inspired, Intralot & bet at home
  3. EL & WLA certifications are both MUST have KPIs; If any of the two are not met, then zero payout is granted (even in the occasion of MSCI and/or AML achievement)

4 Group EBITDA excluding STX and STX Malta tax impact

3

Summary | Threshold vesting table

2% payout decrease for every 1pp miss in target achievement

1% payout award for every 1pp above target achievement

Payout

80%

82%

84%

86%

88%

90%

92%

94%

96%

98%

100%

101%

102%

103%

104%

105%

106%

107%

108%

109%

110%

NO

<90%

90%

91%

92%

93%

94%

95%

96%

97%

98%

99%

100%

101%

102%

103%

104%

105%

106%

107%

108%

109%

110%

Target achievement rate

4

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 17:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
