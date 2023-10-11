Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares
OPAP S.A. (the «Company») announces that, in implementation of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023 and the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023 and following the public announcement dated 4.9.2023, on 10.10.2023, the Company purchased through the Athens Exchange 46,223 own shares, amounting to a total purchase value of EUR 704,664.16, at an average price of EUR 15.2449 per share.
Following this purchase, the Company holds in aggregate 2,111,059 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 0.57% of the total number of shares issued by it.
The announcement is issued pursuant to Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
ATHENS, 11.10.2023
OPAP S.A.
