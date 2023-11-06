Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares

OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the

Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023) , during the period 02.11.2023 - 03.11.2023 , it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 64,624 own shares of an aggregate amount of 998,770.69, as follows:

Date # of Shares Avg. Price (€) Total amount (€) 2/11/2023 29,246 15.3779 449,742.43 3/11/2023 35,378 15.5189 549,028.26

As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 2,545,378 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 0.69 % of the total number of shares issued by it.

The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

ATHENS, 06.11.2023

OPAP S.A.