Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares

OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the

Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023) , during the period 27.12.2023 - 29.12.2023, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 115,711 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 1,775,886.06, as follows:

Date # of Shares Avg. Price (€) Total amount (€) 27/12/2023 40,000 15.3574 614,297.65 28/12/2023 39,000 15.3467 598,520.20 29/12/2023 36,711 15.3379 563,068.21

As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 3,890,936 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 1.05% of the total number of shares issued by it.

The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

ATHENS, 02.01.2024

OPAP S.A.