Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares

OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the

Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023), during the period 20.05.2024 - 24.05.2024, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 416,668 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 6,315,799.44, as follows:

Date # of Shares Avg. Price (€) Total amount (€) 20/5/2024 70,000 15.4142 1,078,993.89 21/5/2024 100,000 15.2985 1,529,847.07 22/5/2024 122,219 15.0294 1,836,881.72 23/5/2024 109,036 15.0223 1,637,974.04 24/5/2024 15,413 15.0589 232,102.72

As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 7,707,999 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 2.08% of the total number of shares issued by it.

The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

ATHENS, 27.05.2024

OPAP S.A.