Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares
OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the
Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023), during the period 10.06.2024 - 14.06.2024, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 177,101 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 2,621,858.68, as follows:
Date
# of Shares
Avg. Price (€)
Total amount (€)
10/6/2024
46,084
14.8117
682,580.90
11/6/2024
44,846
14.7788
662,768.98
12/6/2024
19,957
14.7944
295,252.10
13/6/2024
9,364
14.8826
139,360.94
14/6/2024
56,850
14.8091
841,895.76
As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 8,417,849 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 2.27% of the total number of shares issued by it.
The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
ATHENS, 17.06.2024
OPAP S.A.
Disclaimer
OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 07:01:04 UTC.