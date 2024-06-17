Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares

OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the

Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023), during the period 10.06.2024 - 14.06.2024, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 177,101 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 2,621,858.68, as follows:

Date # of Shares Avg. Price (€) Total amount (€) 10/6/2024 46,084 14.8117 682,580.90 11/6/2024 44,846 14.7788 662,768.98 12/6/2024 19,957 14.7944 295,252.10 13/6/2024 9,364 14.8826 139,360.94 14/6/2024 56,850 14.8091 841,895.76

As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 8,417,849 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 2.27% of the total number of shares issued by it.

The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

ATHENS, 17.06.2024

OPAP S.A.