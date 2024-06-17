Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares

OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the

Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023), during the period 10.06.2024 - 14.06.2024, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 177,101 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 2,621,858.68, as follows:

Date

# of Shares

Avg. Price (€)

Total amount (€)

10/6/2024

46,084

14.8117

682,580.90

11/6/2024

44,846

14.7788

662,768.98

12/6/2024

19,957

14.7944

295,252.10

13/6/2024

9,364

14.8826

139,360.94

14/6/2024

56,850

14.8091

841,895.76

As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 8,417,849 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 2.27% of the total number of shares issued by it.

The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

ATHENS, 17.06.2024

OPAP S.A.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2024 07:01:04 UTC.