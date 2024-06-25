Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares
OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023), during the period 17.06.2024 - 21.06.2024, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 325,901 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 4,788,986.27, as follows:
Date
# of Shares
Avg. Price (€)
Total amount (€)
17/6/2024
37,032
14.8239
548,959.99
18/6/2024
54,362
14.7909
804,063.85
19/6/2024
87,772
14.7130
1,291,386.49
20/6/2024
79,550
14.6441
1,164,936.79
21/6/2024
67,185
14.5812
979,639.15
As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 8,743,750 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 2.36% of the total number of shares issued by it.
The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
ATHENS, 25.06.2024
OPAP S.A.
