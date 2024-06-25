Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares

OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023), during the period 17.06.2024 - 21.06.2024, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 325,901 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 4,788,986.27, as follows:

Date

# of Shares

Avg. Price (€)

Total amount (€)

17/6/2024

37,032

14.8239

548,959.99

18/6/2024

54,362

14.7909

804,063.85

19/6/2024

87,772

14.7130

1,291,386.49

20/6/2024

79,550

14.6441

1,164,936.79

21/6/2024

67,185

14.5812

979,639.15

As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 8,743,750 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 2.36% of the total number of shares issued by it.

The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

ATHENS, 25.06.2024

OPAP S.A.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 07:01:02 UTC.