Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares

OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023), during the period 17.06.2024 - 21.06.2024, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 325,901 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 4,788,986.27, as follows:

Date # of Shares Avg. Price (€) Total amount (€) 17/6/2024 37,032 14.8239 548,959.99 18/6/2024 54,362 14.7909 804,063.85 19/6/2024 87,772 14.7130 1,291,386.49 20/6/2024 79,550 14.6441 1,164,936.79 21/6/2024 67,185 14.5812 979,639.15

As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 8,743,750 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 2.36% of the total number of shares issued by it.

The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

ATHENS, 25.06.2024

OPAP S.A.