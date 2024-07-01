Notification on the Purchase of Company's own shares
OPAP S.A. (or the «Company») announces that, in the context of the
Company's Share Buyback Programme (by virtue of the resolution of the Company's Annual General Meeting dated 27.04.2023, the decision of the Company's Board of Directors dated 4.9.2023, and following the public announcements dated 4.9.2023 and 20.10.2023), during the period 25.06.2024 - 28.06.2024, it purchased through the Athens Exchange in total 90,832 own shares of an aggregate amount of € 1,317,174.98, as follows:
Date
# of Shares
Avg. Price (€)
Total amount (€)
25/6/2024
66,663
14.4754
964,971.23
26/6/2024
17,573
14.5397
255,505.82
28/6/2024
6,596
14.6601
96,697.93
As a result, the Company holds in aggregate 8,834,582 own shares, i.e. a percentage of 2.39% of the total number of shares issued by it.
The announcement is issued pursuant to the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
ATHENS, 01.07.2024
OPAP S.A.
