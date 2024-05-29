News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 2024 kicks-off strongly with online sustaining positive momentum ATHENS, Greece - May 29, 2024 - OPAP S.A. (OPAr.AT, OPAP:GA), the leading gaming operator in Greece, announces its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Q1 2024 Gross Gaming Revenues ( GGR ) stood at €549.7m, higher by 4.2% y-o-y (Q1 2023: €527.4m) driven by significant online growth .

with Net Debt/LTM EBITDA at 0.14x (0.18x incl. leases). Conclusion of the Draw-Based games revamp with the successful launch of Eurojackpot.

Draw-Based games revamp with the successful launch of Eurojackpot. Constant focus on offering innovative proposition by strengthening online channel, through launch of new loyalty schemes, while additionally enhancing our customers' digital experience in retail.

On track to deliver 2024 outlook. 1. OVERVIEW (€ 'm) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ% GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue) 549.7 527.4 4.2% NGR (Net Gaming Revenue) 1 376.5 363.5 3.6% Gross Profit (from gaming operations) 2 226.6 218.1 3.9% Operating Expenses 105.4 88.9 18.6% EBITDA 190.3 196.5 -3.1% EBITDA margin 34.6% 37.2% - Recurring EBITDA 191.9 196.9 -2.5% Net profit 113.3 118.0 -3.9% Net profit margin 20.6% 22.4% - Recurring Net Profit 115.5 118.3 -2.4% EPS (in €) 0.3103 0.3263 -4.9% 1 GGR - GGR contribution 2 NGR - Agents' commission - other Direct costs OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 1 [Public]

News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Revenues OPAP's revenues (GGR) in Q1 (GGR) 2024 increased by 4.2% y-o-y, reaching €549.7m (Q1 2023: €527.4m), aided by the continued strong online contribution, which stood at €147.1m, higher by 15.4% y-o-y. Gross Profit Gross Profit from gaming (from operations in Q1 2024 stood at gaming €226.6m (Q1 2023: €218.1m), operations)1 higher by 3.9% y-o-y, following higher revenue generation. EBITDA EBITDA in Q1 2024 stood at Reported figures €190.3m versus €196.5m in Q1 2023, lower by 3.1% y-o-y or by 2.5% y-o-y on a comparable basis, owing to higher Opex, mainly attributable to increased marketing expenses to promote new product launches and enhancements. Recurring figures *Excl. one-off expenses of €1.6m in Q1'24 and €0.4m in Q1'23 1 GGR - GGR contribution - Agents' commission - Other Direct costs OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 2 [Public]

News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Net Profit Net profit in Q1 2024 stood at Reported figures €113.3m versus €118.0m in Q1 2023, down by 3.9% y-o-y, due to increased operating expenses, part offset by lower financial expenses. On a comparable basis, Q1'24 net profit reached €115.5m compared with €118.3m in Q1 2023, down by 2.4% y-o-y. Recurring figures *Excl. one-off expenses of €2.1m in Q1'24 and €0.4m in Q1'23 Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q1 2024 results: "OPAP reported solid performance and organic growth in Q1 '24, driven by our focus on enhancing our proposition and promoting innovation, with online recording strong activity and retail further solidifying its position. The successful revamp of our Draw-Based Games portfolio, which started in late 2023 with the repositioning of Lotto and Tzoker and was completed with Eurojackpot's launch in March 2024, has resulted in incremental GGR. Additionally, the OPAP Store App, our main retail digitalization pillar, sustained its strong momentum. Moreover, our online proposition was further improved, through an innovative loyalty scheme and a variety of appealing free-to-play games. Looking ahead, we are focused on further upgrading our offering in every vertical and achieving progress in all pillars of OPAP's Fast Forward business strategy. Overall, we are well positioned for another successful year, with our focus now turning to the forthcoming major international sporting events. Finally, we remain committed to offering generous returns to our shareholders, as well as to creating value for our stakeholders and giving back to society." OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 3 [Public]

News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 2. FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenues (GGR) per game (€ '000) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ% Lottery 196,042 188,707 3.9 % total revenues 35.7 35.8 - Betting 168,487 168,889 -0.2 % total revenues 30.7 32.0 - VLTs 86,496 84,427 2.5 % total revenues 15.7 16.0 - Instant & Passives 27,768 30,512 -9.0 % total revenues 5.1 5.8 - Online Casino 70,904 54,911 29.1 % total revenues 12.9 10.4 - TOTAL REVENUES 549,698 527,445 4.2 Lottery Lottery revenues reached €196.0m in Q1 2024 versus €188.7m in Q1 2023, higher by 3.9% y-o-y on the back of strong new Lotto & Tzoker performance both in online and retail. In addition, Eurojackpot (launched in March '24) recorded a promising start and contributed incremental revenues. Betting Total betting revenues reached €168.5m in Q1 2024 versus €168.9m in Q1 2023 remaining broadly stable while being supported by healthy growth of Pame Stoixima and the solid contribution of Powerspin and Virtuals. OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 4 [Public]

News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE VLTs VLTs revenues in Q1 2024 reached €86.5m, higher by 2.5% y-o-y (Q1 2023: €84.4m), maintaining their upward trend aided by ongoing machines optimization and overall experience enhancement efforts. Instant & Revenues from Instant & Passives stood Passives at €27.8m in Q1 2024 compared with €30.5m in Q1 2023, lower by 9.0% y-o- y, while Ethniko & Laiko posted solid growth (+19.0% & +4.6%, respectively). Online Revenues from Online Casino grew to Casino €70.9m in Q1 2024 vs €54.9m in Q1 2023, up by 29.1% y-o-y, demonstrating strong growth on the back of higher player engagement levels and spending. Gaming revenue related expense (€ '000) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ% Agents' commission 104,973 102,245 2.7 Other Direct costs 44,886 43,192 3.9 Total 149,860 145,437 3.0 % of total revenues (GGR) 27.3 27.6 OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 5 [Public]

News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Gaming Gaming revenue related expense in Q1 revenue 2024 increased by 3.0% y-o-y reaching related €149.9m versus €145.4m in Q1 2023, expense because of increased revenue generation in retail and online. Payroll expense (€ '000) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ% Wages and salaries 19,287 17,507 10.2 Social security costs 3,050 2,707 12.6 Other staff costs 3,236 1,863 73.7 Total cost 25,572 22,078 15.8 % of total revenues (GGR) 4.7 4.2 Payroll Payroll expense in Q1 2024 stood at expense €25.6m compared with €22.1m in Q1 2023, up by 15.8% y-o-y, mostly affected by initiatives to support employees' increased cost of living and redundancy costs related to the cessation of Markopoulo Park horseracing activities. Marketing expense (€ '000) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ% CSR & sponsorship expense 12,448 10,181 22.3 Advertising expense 22,528 17,425 29.3 Total 34,975 27,607 26.7 % of total revenues (GGR) 6.4 5.2 Marketing Marketing expense in Q1 2024 expense increased by 26.7% y-o-y at €35.0m vs €27.6m in Q1 2023, to promote new customer propositions, most notably Eurojackpot's recent launch. OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 6 [Public]

News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Other operating expense (€ '000) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ% IT related costs 10,496 9,592 9.4 Utilities & Telco costs 3,350 3,338 0.4 Rentals 982 201 387.5 Inventory consumption 1,858 1,644 13.0 Other 28,153 24,429 15.2 Total 44,839 39,204 14.4 Other Other operating expenses in Q1 2024 operating increased by 14.4% y-o-y standing at expense €44.8m versus €39.2m in Q1 2023, while on a l-f-l basis, Other Opex increased by 11.6% y-o-y. Cash Flows (€ '000) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Δ% Cash Flow from Operating Activities 107,723 143,727 -25.1% Cash Flow from Investing Activities -6,523 -4,498 45.0% Cash Flow from Financing Activities -35,166 -102,742 -65.8% Cash Flow from Cash flows from operating Operating activities in Q1 2024 came in at Activities €107.7m versus €143.7m in Q1 2023, reflecting increased tax outflows and lower payables. Cash Flow from Cash flows from investing Investing activities in Q1 2024 amounted to Activities an outflow of €6.5m. Cash Flow from Cash flows from financing Financing activities in Q1 2024 amounted to Activities an outflow of €35.2m, mostly attributable to the purchase of treasury shares within the context of the ongoing Share Buyback Program. OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 7 [Public]

News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 3. MAIN DEVELOPMENTS 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) The Annual General Meeting of OPAP's shareholders was held on 25.04.2024. The meeting was hybrid with 764 Shareholders participating, both domestic and international, either by proxy or live in the room or via electronic platform where the GM was broadcasted. The overall quorum stood high at 78.39%, while all Agenda items were approved with an average rate of 99.6%. Shareholders remuneration Dividend for the year 2023 The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of OPAP's Shareholders, held on 25.04.2024, approved the distribution of a gross amount of €0.60 per share as remaining dividend for the fiscal year 2023, on top of the €1.00 per share already paid in November 2023 as an interim dividend. The remaining dividend for the fiscal year 2023 was distributed on 09.05.2024 (cut-off date: 29.04.2024 and record date: 30.04.2024). Capital Return In addition, the Company's AGM dated 25.04.2024 approved the distribution of a capital return amounting to €0.25 per share. The capital return will be distributed on 01.07.2024 (cut-off date: 25.06.2024 and record date: 26.06.2024). Share Buyback Program update As of 24.05.2024, 5,878,375 own shares have been purchased, since 03.10.2023 at a total cost of €92.2 million, resulting in the Company owning 7,707,999 treasury shares or 2.08% of shares issued. OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 8 [Public]

News Release Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Conference Call Invitation Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call An analyst call will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at 04:00 PM (Athens) / 02:00 PM (London) / 09:00 AM (New York) The corresponding video presentation will be posted on the Company's website / IR section https://investors.opap.gr/en/results-and-news/financial-statements/2024 Participants will have the opportunity to watch the video presentation in advance and join the Q&A conference call. Dial-in Numbers: UK participants please dial +44 (0) 800 368 1063 Greek participants please dial +30 211 180 2000 US participants please dial + 1 516 447 5632 Other International please dial +44 (0) 203 0595 872 Live Webcast: The conference call will be available via audio webcast in real time and you may join by linking at: https://www.opap.gr/24Q1or https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/opap24Q1.html If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 94 60 803 or email at hellas@choruscall.gr CONTACTS OPAP - 112, Athinon Ave., 104 42 Athens, Greece Investor Relations - Tel: +30 (210) 57 98 930 - ir@opap.gr ATTACHMENTS Statement of Financial Position Income Statement & Statement of Comprehensive Income Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Separate Statement of Changes in Equity Cash Flow Statement OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024 9 [Public]