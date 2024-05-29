News Release
Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
2024 kicks-off strongly with online sustaining positive momentum
ATHENS, Greece - May 29, 2024 - OPAP S.A. (OPAr.AT, OPAP:GA), the leading gaming operator in Greece,
announces its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
- Q1 2024 Gross Gaming Revenues (GGR) stood at €549.7m, higher by 4.2% y-o-y (Q1 2023: €527.4m) driven by significant online growth.
- Q1 2024 EBITDA lower by 3.1% y-o-y at €190.3m (Q1 2023: €196.5m) or -2.5%y-o-y on a comparable basis due to higher Opex, in particular front-loading of marketing expenses, to support recent launch of Eurojackpot and revamp of Lotto and Tzoker. EBITDA margin remains at high levels of 35%.
- Net Profit in Q1 2024 came in at €113.3m (Q1 2023: €118.0m), lower by 3.9% y-o-y(-2.4%y-o-y on a comparable basis).
- Robust cash position with Net Debt/LTM EBITDA at 0.14x (0.18x incl. leases).
- Conclusion of the Draw-Based games revamp with the successful launch of Eurojackpot.
- Constant focus on offering innovative proposition by strengthening online channel, through launch of new loyalty schemes, while additionally enhancing our customers' digital experience in retail.
- On track to deliver 2024 outlook.
1. OVERVIEW
(€ 'm)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Δ%
GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue)
549.7
527.4
4.2%
NGR (Net Gaming Revenue) 1
376.5
363.5
3.6%
Gross Profit (from gaming operations) 2
226.6
218.1
3.9%
Operating Expenses
105.4
88.9
18.6%
EBITDA
190.3
196.5
-3.1%
EBITDA margin
34.6%
37.2%
-
Recurring EBITDA
191.9
196.9
-2.5%
Net profit
113.3
118.0
-3.9%
Net profit margin
20.6%
22.4%
-
Recurring Net Profit
115.5
118.3
-2.4%
EPS (in €)
0.3103
0.3263
-4.9%
1 GGR - GGR contribution
2 NGR - Agents' commission - other Direct costs
Revenues OPAP's revenues (GGR) in Q1
(GGR) 2024 increased by 4.2% y-o-y, reaching €549.7m (Q1 2023: €527.4m), aided by the continued strong online contribution, which stood at €147.1m, higher by 15.4% y-o-y.
Gross Profit Gross Profit from gaming
(from operations in Q1 2024 stood at
gaming €226.6m (Q1 2023: €218.1m), operations)1 higher by 3.9% y-o-y, following
higher revenue generation.
EBITDA
EBITDA in Q1 2024 stood at
Reported figures
€190.3m versus €196.5m in Q1
2023, lower by 3.1% y-o-y or by
2.5% y-o-y on a comparable basis,
owing to higher Opex, mainly
attributable to increased marketing
expenses to promote new product
launches and enhancements.
Recurring figures
*Excl. one-off expenses of €1.6m in Q1'24 and €0.4m in Q1'23
1 GGR - GGR contribution - Agents' commission - Other Direct costs
Net Profit Net profit
in Q1 2024
stood at
Reported figures
€113.3m versus €118.0m in Q1
2023, down by 3.9% y-o-y, due to
increased
operating expenses,
part offset by lower financial
expenses.
On a comparable
basis, Q1'24 net profit reached
€115.5m
compared
with
€118.3m in Q1 2023, down by
2.4% y-o-y.
Recurring figures
*Excl. one-off expenses of €2.1m in Q1'24 and €0.4m in Q1'23
Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q1 2024 results:
"OPAP reported solid performance and organic growth in Q1 '24, driven by our focus on enhancing our proposition and promoting innovation, with online recording strong activity and retail further solidifying its position.
The successful revamp of our Draw-Based Games portfolio, which started in late 2023 with the repositioning of Lotto and Tzoker and was completed with Eurojackpot's launch in March 2024, has resulted in incremental GGR. Additionally, the OPAP Store App, our main retail digitalization pillar, sustained its strong momentum. Moreover, our online proposition was further improved, through an innovative loyalty scheme and a variety of appealing free-to-play games.
Looking ahead, we are focused on further upgrading our offering in every vertical and achieving progress in all pillars of OPAP's Fast Forward business strategy. Overall, we are well positioned for another successful year, with our focus now turning to the forthcoming major international sporting events. Finally, we remain committed to offering generous returns to our shareholders, as well as to creating value for our stakeholders and giving back to society."
2. FINANCIAL REVIEW
Revenues (GGR) per game
(€ '000)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Δ%
Lottery
196,042
188,707
3.9
% total revenues
35.7
35.8
-
Betting
168,487
168,889
-0.2
% total revenues
30.7
32.0
-
VLTs
86,496
84,427
2.5
% total revenues
15.7
16.0
-
Instant & Passives
27,768
30,512
-9.0
% total revenues
5.1
5.8
-
Online Casino
70,904
54,911
29.1
% total revenues
12.9
10.4
-
TOTAL REVENUES
549,698
527,445
4.2
Lottery Lottery revenues reached €196.0m in Q1 2024 versus €188.7m in Q1 2023, higher by 3.9% y-o-y on the back of strong new Lotto & Tzoker performance both in online and retail. In addition, Eurojackpot (launched in March '24) recorded a promising start and contributed incremental revenues.
Betting Total betting revenues reached €168.5m in Q1 2024 versus €168.9m in Q1 2023 remaining broadly stable while being supported by healthy growth of Pame Stoixima and the solid contribution of Powerspin and Virtuals.
VLTs VLTs revenues in Q1 2024 reached €86.5m, higher by 2.5% y-o-y (Q1 2023: €84.4m), maintaining their upward trend aided by ongoing machines optimization and overall experience enhancement efforts.
Instant & Revenues from Instant & Passives stood
Passives at €27.8m in Q1 2024 compared with €30.5m in Q1 2023, lower by 9.0% y-o- y, while Ethniko & Laiko posted solid growth (+19.0% & +4.6%, respectively).
Online Revenues from Online Casino grew to
Casino €70.9m in Q1 2024 vs €54.9m in Q1 2023, up by 29.1% y-o-y, demonstrating strong growth on the back of higher player engagement levels and spending.
Gaming revenue related expense
(€ '000)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Δ%
Agents' commission
104,973
102,245
2.7
Other Direct costs
44,886
43,192
3.9
Total
149,860
145,437
3.0
% of total revenues (GGR)
27.3
27.6
Gaming Gaming revenue related expense in Q1
revenue 2024 increased by 3.0% y-o-y reaching
related €149.9m versus €145.4m in Q1 2023,
expense because of increased revenue generation in retail and online.
Payroll expense
(€ '000)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Δ%
Wages and salaries
19,287
17,507
10.2
Social security costs
3,050
2,707
12.6
Other staff costs
3,236
1,863
73.7
Total cost
25,572
22,078
15.8
% of total revenues (GGR)
4.7
4.2
Payroll
Payroll expense in Q1 2024 stood at
expense
€25.6m compared with €22.1m in Q1
2023, up by 15.8% y-o-y, mostly affected
by initiatives
to support employees'
increased cost of living and redundancy costs related to the cessation of Markopoulo Park horseracing activities.
Marketing expense
(€ '000)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Δ%
CSR & sponsorship expense
12,448
10,181
22.3
Advertising expense
22,528
17,425
29.3
Total
34,975
27,607
26.7
% of total revenues (GGR)
6.4
5.2
Marketing
Marketing
expense
in Q1
2024
expense
increased by 26.7% y-o-y at €35.0m vs
€27.6m in Q1 2023, to promote new
customer
propositions,
most
notably
Eurojackpot's recent launch.
Other operating expense
(€ '000)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Δ%
IT related costs
10,496
9,592
9.4
Utilities & Telco costs
3,350
3,338
0.4
Rentals
982
201
387.5
Inventory consumption
1,858
1,644
13.0
Other
28,153
24,429
15.2
Total
44,839
39,204
14.4
Other
Other operating expenses in Q1 2024
operating
increased by 14.4% y-o-y standing at
expense
€44.8m versus €39.2m in Q1 2023,
while on a l-f-l basis, Other Opex
increased by 11.6% y-o-y.
Cash Flows
(€ '000)
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
Δ%
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
107,723
143,727
-25.1%
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
-6,523
-4,498
45.0%
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
-35,166
-102,742
-65.8%
Cash Flow from Cash flows from operating
Operating activities in Q1 2024 came in at
Activities €107.7m versus €143.7m in Q1 2023, reflecting increased tax outflows and lower payables.
Cash Flow from
Cash flows from investing
Investing
activities in Q1 2024 amounted to
Activities
an outflow of €6.5m.
Cash Flow from Cash flows from financing
Financing activities in Q1 2024 amounted to
Activities an outflow of €35.2m, mostly attributable to the purchase of treasury shares within the context of the ongoing Share Buyback Program.
3. MAIN DEVELOPMENTS
24th Annual General Meeting (AGM)
The Annual General Meeting of OPAP's shareholders was held on 25.04.2024.
The meeting was hybrid with 764 Shareholders participating, both domestic and international, either by proxy or live in the room or via electronic platform where the GM was broadcasted.
The overall quorum stood high at 78.39%, while all Agenda items were approved with an average rate of 99.6%.
Shareholders remuneration
- Dividend for the year 2023
The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of OPAP's Shareholders, held on 25.04.2024, approved the distribution of a gross amount of €0.60 per share as remaining dividend for the fiscal year 2023, on top of the €1.00 per share already paid in November 2023 as an interim dividend. The remaining dividend for the fiscal year 2023 was distributed on 09.05.2024 (cut-off date: 29.04.2024 and record date: 30.04.2024).
- Capital Return
In addition, the Company's AGM dated 25.04.2024 approved the distribution of a capital return amounting to €0.25 per share. The capital return will be distributed on 01.07.2024 (cut-off date: 25.06.2024 and record date: 26.06.2024).
Share Buyback Program update
As of 24.05.2024, 5,878,375 own shares have been purchased, since 03.10.2023 at a total cost of €92.2 million, resulting in the Company owning 7,707,999 treasury shares or 2.08% of shares issued.
Conference Call Invitation
Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
An analyst call will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 2024
at 04:00 PM (Athens) / 02:00 PM (London) / 09:00 AM (New York)
The corresponding video presentation will be posted on the Company's website / IR section
https://investors.opap.gr/en/results-and-news/financial-statements/2024
Participants will have the opportunity to watch the video presentation in advance
and join the Q&A conference call.
Dial-in Numbers:
UK participants please dial
+44
(0) 800 368 1063
Greek participants please dial
+30
211 180 2000
US participants please dial
+ 1 516 447 5632
Other International please dial
+44
(0) 203 0595 872
Live Webcast:
The conference call will be available via audio webcast in real time and you may join by linking at: https://www.opap.gr/24Q1or https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/opap24Q1.html
If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 94 60 803 or email at hellas@choruscall.gr
CONTACTS
OPAP - 112, Athinon Ave., 104 42 Athens, Greece
Investor Relations - Tel: +30 (210) 57 98 930 - ir@opap.gr
ATTACHMENTS
- Statement of Financial Position
- Income Statement & Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Statement of Changes in Equity
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
- Cash Flow Statement
1. Statement of Financial Position
Amounts in thousands of euro
GROUP
COMPANY
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
31.03.2024
31.12.2023
ASSETS
Non - current assets
Intangible assets
907,352
930,483
656,194
674,583
Property, plant and equipment
43,616
45,470
42,284
44,183
Right-of-use assets
27,322
24,871
22,457
21,218
Investment properties
1,351
1,356
1,351
1,356
Goodwill
342,688
342,688
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
446,412
446,412
Trade receivables
2,530
3,093
2,530
3,093
Other non - current assets
49,347
56,965
49,275
57,776
Deferred tax assets
14,135
14,860
-
-
Long - term investments
550
550
-
-
Total non - current assets
1,388,890
1,420,335
1,220,502
1,248,621
Current assets
Inventories
14,113
5,075
3,359
2,496
Trade receivables
80,657
104,259
40,688
50,668
Current income tax assets
6,675
12,738
-
-
Other current assets
66,424
66,791
42,733
43,864
Short - term investments
7,058
3,556
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
553,369
487,334
212,919
149,953
Total current assets
728,296
679,751
299,699
246,981
Total Assets
2,117,186
2,100,086
1,520,201
1,495,603
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
111,019
111,019
111,019
111,019
Share premium
105,482
105,482
105,482
105,482
Reserves
37,006
37,006
37,006
37,006
Treasury shares
(74,897)
(43,145)
(74,897)
(43,145)
Retained earnings
643,631
530,289
432,451
335,070
Equity attributable to owners of the
822,241
740,651
611,061
545,432
Company
Non-controlling interests
36,521
34,112
-
-
Total equity
858,762
774,763
611,061
545,432
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
586,830
586,569
586,738
586,454
Lease liabilities
21,420
19,527
17,623
16,762
Deferred tax liability
121,782
123,087
44,471
44,724
Employee benefit plans
4,149
3,524
4,020
3,374
Other non-current liabilities
2,141
2,312
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
736,322
735,018
652,853
651,314
Current liabilities
Borrowings
74,440
73,976
52,944
61,804
Lease liabilities
7,082
6,512
6,003
5,658
Trade payables
152,211
201,501
57,481
87,695
Employee benefit plans
-
3,508
-
1,501
Provisions
10,724
12,291
10,678
12,244
Current income tax liabilities
111,643
119,047
53,037
59,984
Other current liabilities
166,002
173,469
76,144
69,971
Total current liabilities
522,102
590,305
256,287
298,856
Total liabilities
1,258,424
1,325,323
909,140
950,171
Total Equity & Liabilities
2,117,186
2,100,086
1,520,201
1,495,603
