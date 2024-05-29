News Release

Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2024 kicks-off strongly with online sustaining positive momentum

ATHENS, Greece - May 29, 2024 - OPAP S.A. (OPAr.AT, OPAP:GA), the leading gaming operator in Greece,

announces its consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • Q1 2024 Gross Gaming Revenues (GGR) stood at €549.7m, higher by 4.2% y-o-y (Q1 2023: €527.4m) driven by significant online growth.
  • Q1 2024 EBITDA lower by 3.1% y-o-y at €190.3m (Q1 2023: €196.5m) or -2.5%y-o-y on a comparable basis due to higher Opex, in particular front-loading of marketing expenses, to support recent launch of Eurojackpot and revamp of Lotto and Tzoker. EBITDA margin remains at high levels of 35%.
  • Net Profit in Q1 2024 came in at €113.3m (Q1 2023: €118.0m), lower by 3.9% y-o-y(-2.4%y-o-y on a comparable basis).
  • Robust cash position with Net Debt/LTM EBITDA at 0.14x (0.18x incl. leases).
  • Conclusion of the Draw-Based games revamp with the successful launch of Eurojackpot.
  • Constant focus on offering innovative proposition by strengthening online channel, through launch of new loyalty schemes, while additionally enhancing our customers' digital experience in retail.
  • On track to deliver 2024 outlook.

1. OVERVIEW

(€ 'm)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Δ%

GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue)

549.7

527.4

4.2%

NGR (Net Gaming Revenue) 1

376.5

363.5

3.6%

Gross Profit (from gaming operations) 2

226.6

218.1

3.9%

Operating Expenses

105.4

88.9

18.6%

EBITDA

190.3

196.5

-3.1%

EBITDA margin

34.6%

37.2%

-

Recurring EBITDA

191.9

196.9

-2.5%

Net profit

113.3

118.0

-3.9%

Net profit margin

20.6%

22.4%

-

Recurring Net Profit

115.5

118.3

-2.4%

EPS (in €)

0.3103

0.3263

-4.9%

1 GGR - GGR contribution

2 NGR - Agents' commission - other Direct costs

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

1



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues OPAP's revenues (GGR) in Q1

(GGR) 2024 increased by 4.2% y-o-y, reaching €549.7m (Q1 2023: €527.4m), aided by the continued strong online contribution, which stood at €147.1m, higher by 15.4% y-o-y.

Gross Profit Gross Profit from gaming

(from operations in Q1 2024 stood at

gaming €226.6m (Q1 2023: €218.1m), operations)1 higher by 3.9% y-o-y, following

higher revenue generation.

EBITDA

EBITDA in Q1 2024 stood at

Reported figures

€190.3m versus €196.5m in Q1

2023, lower by 3.1% y-o-y or by

2.5% y-o-y on a comparable basis,

owing to higher Opex, mainly

attributable to increased marketing

expenses to promote new product

launches and enhancements.

Recurring figures

*Excl. one-off expenses of €1.6m in Q1'24 and €0.4m in Q1'23

1 GGR - GGR contribution - Agents' commission - Other Direct costs

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

2



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net Profit Net profit

in Q1 2024

stood at

Reported figures

€113.3m versus €118.0m in Q1

2023, down by 3.9% y-o-y, due to

increased

operating expenses,

part offset by lower financial

expenses.

On a comparable

basis, Q1'24 net profit reached

€115.5m

compared

with

€118.3m in Q1 2023, down by

2.4% y-o-y.

Recurring figures

*Excl. one-off expenses of €2.1m in Q1'24 and €0.4m in Q1'23

Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q1 2024 results:

"OPAP reported solid performance and organic growth in Q1 '24, driven by our focus on enhancing our proposition and promoting innovation, with online recording strong activity and retail further solidifying its position.

The successful revamp of our Draw-Based Games portfolio, which started in late 2023 with the repositioning of Lotto and Tzoker and was completed with Eurojackpot's launch in March 2024, has resulted in incremental GGR. Additionally, the OPAP Store App, our main retail digitalization pillar, sustained its strong momentum. Moreover, our online proposition was further improved, through an innovative loyalty scheme and a variety of appealing free-to-play games.

Looking ahead, we are focused on further upgrading our offering in every vertical and achieving progress in all pillars of OPAP's Fast Forward business strategy. Overall, we are well positioned for another successful year, with our focus now turning to the forthcoming major international sporting events. Finally, we remain committed to offering generous returns to our shareholders, as well as to creating value for our stakeholders and giving back to society."

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

3



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2. FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenues (GGR) per game

(€ '000)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Δ%

Lottery

196,042

188,707

3.9

% total revenues

35.7

35.8

-

Betting

168,487

168,889

-0.2

% total revenues

30.7

32.0

-

VLTs

86,496

84,427

2.5

% total revenues

15.7

16.0

-

Instant & Passives

27,768

30,512

-9.0

% total revenues

5.1

5.8

-

Online Casino

70,904

54,911

29.1

% total revenues

12.9

10.4

-

TOTAL REVENUES

549,698

527,445

4.2

Lottery Lottery revenues reached €196.0m in Q1 2024 versus €188.7m in Q1 2023, higher by 3.9% y-o-y on the back of strong new Lotto & Tzoker performance both in online and retail. In addition, Eurojackpot (launched in March '24) recorded a promising start and contributed incremental revenues.

Betting Total betting revenues reached €168.5m in Q1 2024 versus €168.9m in Q1 2023 remaining broadly stable while being supported by healthy growth of Pame Stoixima and the solid contribution of Powerspin and Virtuals.

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

4



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

VLTs VLTs revenues in Q1 2024 reached €86.5m, higher by 2.5% y-o-y (Q1 2023: €84.4m), maintaining their upward trend aided by ongoing machines optimization and overall experience enhancement efforts.

Instant & Revenues from Instant & Passives stood

Passives at €27.8m in Q1 2024 compared with €30.5m in Q1 2023, lower by 9.0% y-o- y, while Ethniko & Laiko posted solid growth (+19.0% & +4.6%, respectively).

Online Revenues from Online Casino grew to

Casino €70.9m in Q1 2024 vs €54.9m in Q1 2023, up by 29.1% y-o-y, demonstrating strong growth on the back of higher player engagement levels and spending.

Gaming revenue related expense

(€ '000)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Δ%

Agents' commission

104,973

102,245

2.7

Other Direct costs

44,886

43,192

3.9

Total

149,860

145,437

3.0

% of total revenues (GGR)

27.3

27.6

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

5



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Gaming Gaming revenue related expense in Q1

revenue 2024 increased by 3.0% y-o-y reaching

related €149.9m versus €145.4m in Q1 2023,

expense because of increased revenue generation in retail and online.

Payroll expense

(€ '000)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Δ%

Wages and salaries

19,287

17,507

10.2

Social security costs

3,050

2,707

12.6

Other staff costs

3,236

1,863

73.7

Total cost

25,572

22,078

15.8

% of total revenues (GGR)

4.7

4.2

Payroll

Payroll expense in Q1 2024 stood at

expense

€25.6m compared with €22.1m in Q1

2023, up by 15.8% y-o-y, mostly affected

by initiatives

to support employees'

increased cost of living and redundancy costs related to the cessation of Markopoulo Park horseracing activities.

Marketing expense

(€ '000)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Δ%

CSR & sponsorship expense

12,448

10,181

22.3

Advertising expense

22,528

17,425

29.3

Total

34,975

27,607

26.7

% of total revenues (GGR)

6.4

5.2

Marketing

Marketing

expense

in Q1

2024

expense

increased by 26.7% y-o-y at €35.0m vs

€27.6m in Q1 2023, to promote new

customer

propositions,

most

notably

Eurojackpot's recent launch.

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

6



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Other operating expense

(€ '000)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Δ%

IT related costs

10,496

9,592

9.4

Utilities & Telco costs

3,350

3,338

0.4

Rentals

982

201

387.5

Inventory consumption

1,858

1,644

13.0

Other

28,153

24,429

15.2

Total

44,839

39,204

14.4

Other

Other operating expenses in Q1 2024

operating

increased by 14.4% y-o-y standing at

expense

€44.8m versus €39.2m in Q1 2023,

while on a l-f-l basis, Other Opex

increased by 11.6% y-o-y.

Cash Flows

(€ '000)

Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Δ%

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

107,723

143,727

-25.1%

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

-6,523

-4,498

45.0%

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

-35,166

-102,742

-65.8%

Cash Flow from Cash flows from operating

Operating activities in Q1 2024 came in at

Activities €107.7m versus €143.7m in Q1 2023, reflecting increased tax outflows and lower payables.

Cash Flow from

Cash flows from investing

Investing

activities in Q1 2024 amounted to

Activities

an outflow of €6.5m.

Cash Flow from Cash flows from financing

Financing activities in Q1 2024 amounted to

Activities an outflow of €35.2m, mostly attributable to the purchase of treasury shares within the context of the ongoing Share Buyback Program.

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

7



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

3. MAIN DEVELOPMENTS

24th Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The Annual General Meeting of OPAP's shareholders was held on 25.04.2024.

The meeting was hybrid with 764 Shareholders participating, both domestic and international, either by proxy or live in the room or via electronic platform where the GM was broadcasted.

The overall quorum stood high at 78.39%, while all Agenda items were approved with an average rate of 99.6%.

Shareholders remuneration

  • Dividend for the year 2023

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of OPAP's Shareholders, held on 25.04.2024, approved the distribution of a gross amount of €0.60 per share as remaining dividend for the fiscal year 2023, on top of the €1.00 per share already paid in November 2023 as an interim dividend. The remaining dividend for the fiscal year 2023 was distributed on 09.05.2024 (cut-off date: 29.04.2024 and record date: 30.04.2024).

  • Capital Return

In addition, the Company's AGM dated 25.04.2024 approved the distribution of a capital return amounting to €0.25 per share. The capital return will be distributed on 01.07.2024 (cut-off date: 25.06.2024 and record date: 26.06.2024).

Share Buyback Program update

As of 24.05.2024, 5,878,375 own shares have been purchased, since 03.10.2023 at a total cost of €92.2 million, resulting in the Company owning 7,707,999 treasury shares or 2.08% of shares issued.

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

8



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Conference Call Invitation

Q1 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

An analyst call will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 2024

at 04:00 PM (Athens) / 02:00 PM (London) / 09:00 AM (New York)

The corresponding video presentation will be posted on the Company's website / IR section

https://investors.opap.gr/en/results-and-news/financial-statements/2024

Participants will have the opportunity to watch the video presentation in advance

and join the Q&A conference call.

Dial-in Numbers:

UK participants please dial

+44

(0) 800 368 1063

Greek participants please dial

+30

211 180 2000

US participants please dial

+ 1 516 447 5632

Other International please dial

+44

(0) 203 0595 872

Live Webcast:

The conference call will be available via audio webcast in real time and you may join by linking at: https://www.opap.gr/24Q1or https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/opap24Q1.html

If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 94 60 803 or email at hellas@choruscall.gr

CONTACTS

OPAP - 112, Athinon Ave., 104 42 Athens, Greece

Investor Relations - Tel: +30 (210) 57 98 930 - ir@opap.gr

ATTACHMENTS

  1. Statement of Financial Position
  2. Income Statement & Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Statement of Changes in Equity
    1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
    2. Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Cash Flow Statement

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

9



Q1 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1. Statement of Financial Position

Amounts in thousands of euro

GROUP

COMPANY

31.03.2024

31.12.2023

31.03.2024

31.12.2023

ASSETS

Non - current assets

Intangible assets

907,352

930,483

656,194

674,583

Property, plant and equipment

43,616

45,470

42,284

44,183

Right-of-use assets

27,322

24,871

22,457

21,218

Investment properties

1,351

1,356

1,351

1,356

Goodwill

342,688

342,688

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

446,412

446,412

Trade receivables

2,530

3,093

2,530

3,093

Other non - current assets

49,347

56,965

49,275

57,776

Deferred tax assets

14,135

14,860

-

-

Long - term investments

550

550

-

-

Total non - current assets

1,388,890

1,420,335

1,220,502

1,248,621

Current assets

Inventories

14,113

5,075

3,359

2,496

Trade receivables

80,657

104,259

40,688

50,668

Current income tax assets

6,675

12,738

-

-

Other current assets

66,424

66,791

42,733

43,864

Short - term investments

7,058

3,556

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

553,369

487,334

212,919

149,953

Total current assets

728,296

679,751

299,699

246,981

Total Assets

2,117,186

2,100,086

1,520,201

1,495,603

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

111,019

111,019

111,019

111,019

Share premium

105,482

105,482

105,482

105,482

Reserves

37,006

37,006

37,006

37,006

Treasury shares

(74,897)

(43,145)

(74,897)

(43,145)

Retained earnings

643,631

530,289

432,451

335,070

Equity attributable to owners of the

822,241

740,651

611,061

545,432

Company

Non-controlling interests

36,521

34,112

-

-

Total equity

858,762

774,763

611,061

545,432

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

586,830

586,569

586,738

586,454

Lease liabilities

21,420

19,527

17,623

16,762

Deferred tax liability

121,782

123,087

44,471

44,724

Employee benefit plans

4,149

3,524

4,020

3,374

Other non-current liabilities

2,141

2,312

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

736,322

735,018

652,853

651,314

Current liabilities

Borrowings

74,440

73,976

52,944

61,804

Lease liabilities

7,082

6,512

6,003

5,658

Trade payables

152,211

201,501

57,481

87,695

Employee benefit plans

-

3,508

-

1,501

Provisions

10,724

12,291

10,678

12,244

Current income tax liabilities

111,643

119,047

53,037

59,984

Other current liabilities

166,002

173,469

76,144

69,971

Total current liabilities

522,102

590,305

256,287

298,856

Total liabilities

1,258,424

1,325,323

909,140

950,171

Total Equity & Liabilities

2,117,186

2,100,086

1,520,201

1,495,603

OPAP S.A. Interim Management Statements

for the three-month period ended March 31st, 2024

10



