OPAP : Q4 2022 Press Release

Additional capital return to be proposed to AGM at €0.45 per share.

Total DPS at €1.00. Remaining gross DPS at €0.70 to be proposed to the upcoming AGM scheduled on April 27

Net Profit in FY'22 stood at €592.3m (FY'21: €259.4m) up by 128.3%. Q4'22 Net Profit stood at €306.5m

Operating Expenses in FY'22 at €365.1m vs €321.8m in FY'21, higher by 13.5%

EBITDA in FY'22 higher by 33.7% at €736.0m (FY'21: €550.3m) or +38.5%

Gross Profit (from gaming operations) in FY'22 up by 31.8%

FY'22 Gross Gaming Revenues (GGR) landed at €1,939.0m vs €1,538.8m in FY'21, higher by 26.0% on the back of elevated gaming demand and broadened online customer base. Q4 2022 GGR stood at record high levels of €540.9m, increased by 8.5%

announces its consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

*Excl. one-off expenses of €10.2m in FY'22 and income of €11.6m in FY'21 (expenses of €1.3m in Q4'22 and €2.9m in Q4'21)

y-o-y on a l-f-l basis, on the back of

also driven by the World Cup and

News Release FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Net Profit Net profit in FY 2022 stood at Reported figures €592.3m versus €259.4m in FY 2021 up by 128.3% or 73.8% on a l-f-l basis. Q4 2022 Net Profit came in at €306.5m, incorporating €181.3m profit from Betano sale, landing higher by 277.6% or up by 47.9% y-o-y on a l-f-l basis, also aided by lower financial expenses. Recurring figures

*Excl. one-off income of €156.3m in FY'22 and €8.5m in FY'21 (income of €179.1m in Q4'22 and expenses of €5.0m in Q4'21).

Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q4 2022 results:

"OPAP reported a record-high quarterly performance in Q4, rounding off a remarkable year, with tangible progress in the implementation of our strategic objectives and increased activity across our channels. EBITDA came in ahead of our latest outlook, with improved margins, while our leverage position further improved.

Therefore, in line with our standing commitment to generating value for our shareholders, we are pleased to be proposing a generous total shareholder return for FY'22 of €1.45 per share, including the already paid interim dividend of €0.30 per share.

Moreover, responding to our customers' needs and expectations, we recently launched a revamped and competitive OPAP online sportsbetting proposition, aiming to deliver an even more entertaining experience. At the same time, the in-store digital offering upgrade is well on track and bearing fruits, supporting the expansion of our overall customer base and network footfall.

Looking ahead, we will focus on showcasing our retail estate as local affordable entertainment destination. We will also expand our online presence, through our iLottery proposition, which completes our online gaming arsenal. Last but not least, we remain committed on delivering sound financial results, while taking further steps towards realizing our vision of offering best-in-class entertainment and giving back to society."

OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2022 3

[Public]