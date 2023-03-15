Advanced search
    OPAP   GRS419003009

OPAP

(OPAP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:30:08 2023-03-15 pm EDT
14.72 EUR   -2.45%
12:20pOpap : Q4 2022 Press Release
PU
12:10pOpap : FY 2022 Financial Results - Press Release
PU
03/09Opap : 2023 financial calendar
PU
OPAP : Q4 2022 Press Release

03/15/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
News Release

FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Record high quarter rounding off a year of cross-channel growth

ATHENS, Greece - March 15, 2023 - OPAP S.A. (OPAr.AT, OPAP:GA), the leading gaming operator in Greece,

announces its consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • FY'22 Gross Gaming Revenues (GGR) landed at €1,939.0m vs €1,538.8m in FY'21, higher by 26.0% on the back of elevated gaming demand and broadened online customer base. Q4 2022 GGR stood at record high levels of €540.9m, increased by 8.5% y-o-y, reflecting a boost from product initiatives alongside increased footfall and playability across channels, also driven by the World Cup and notwithstanding players' friendly match results.
  • Gross Profit (from gaming operations) in FY'22 up by 31.8% y-o-y at €798.8m (FY'21: €605.8m), due to top-
    line growth alongside higher margins. Q4'22 higher by 14.7% at €223.9m (Q4 2021: €195.3m).
  • EBITDA in FY'22 higher by 33.7% at €736.0m (FY'21: €550.3m) or +38.5% l-f-l, reflecting increased revenue
    and improved margins. Q4'22 EBITDA came in at €202.7m (Q4'21: €170.4m), up by 18.9% or +17.7% l-f-l.
  • Operating Expenses in FY'22 at €365.1m vs €321.8m in FY'21, higher by 13.5% y-o-y to support retail operations going back to full scale and online growth. Q4'22 Opex reached €113.9m higher by 22.2% y-o-y driven mainly by higher marketing expenses. On a comparable basis, excluding one-off items, FY'22 Opex increased by 11.5% y-o-y, while landing higher by 23.9% y-o-y in Q4'22.
  • Net Profit in FY'22 stood at €592.3m (FY'21: €259.4m) up by 128.3%. Q4'22 Net Profit stood at €306.5m
    (Q4'21: €81.2m), increased by 277.6% incorporating €181.3m profit from Betano sale. On a l-f-l basis and after excluding one-off items in both years, Net Profit in FY'22 landed at €436.0m, up by 73.8% y-o-y, while stood at €127.5m in Q4'22, higher by 47.9% y-o-y, showcasing improved margins.
  • Solid financial position, with Net Debt / EBITDA at 0.08x (0.15x incl. leases).
  • Shareholders Remuneration for FY'22 - Total €1.45
  1. Total DPS at €1.00. Remaining gross DPS at €0.70 to be proposed to the upcoming AGM scheduled on April 27th. Ex-div. date on June 6th. €0.30 interim dividend already paid in Nov.'22.
  1. Additional capital return to be proposed to AGM at €0.45 per share. Ex-div. date on June 19th.

1. OVERVIEW

(€ 'm)

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Δ%

FY 2022

FY 2021

Δ%

GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue)

540.9

498.5

8.5%

1,939.0

1,538.8

26.0%

NGR (Net Gaming Revenue) 1

376.7

346.5

8.7%

1,333.4

1,043.9

27.7%

Gross Profit (from gaming

223.9

195.3

14.7%

798.8

605.8

31.8%

operations) 2

Operating Expenses

113.9

93.2

22.2%

365.1

321.8

13.5%

EBITDA

202.7

170.4

18.9%

736.0

550.3

33.7%

EBITDA margin

37.5%

34.2%

38.0%

35.8%

Net profit

306.5

81.2

277.6%

592.3

259.4

128.3%

Net profit margin

56.7%

16.3%

30.5%

16.9%

Net profit recurring 3

127.5

86.2

47.9%

436.0

250.9

73.8%

Net profit margin (recurring)

23.6%

17.3%

22.5%

16.3%

EPS (in €)

0.8610

0.2391

260.1%

1.6711

0.7544

121.5%

1 GGR-GGR contribution

  1. NGR-Agents'commission-other Direct costs
  2. Excluding one-off items

OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2022

1

[Public]

News Release

FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues

OPAP's revenues (GGR) in FY

(GGR)

2022 increased by 26.0% y-o-y

reaching

€1,939.0m (FY

2021:

€1,538.8m) on the back of

favorable y-o-y comps on retail and

online demonstrating

persisting

growth.

Q4 2022 GGR landed at the

highest ever reading of €540.9m,

up

by

8.5%

y-o-y (Q4

2021:

€498.5m), reflecting increased

playability in both online and retail,

also driven by the World Cup and

notwithstanding

players'

friendly

match results.

Gross Profit

Gross

Profit

from

gaming

(from

operations in FY

2022

stood at

gaming

€798.8m compared to €605.8m in

operations)1

FY 2021 higher by 31.8% as a

result of top line increase and

higher margins. Q4 2022 Gross

Profit increased by 14.7% y-o-y

reaching €223.9m vs €195.3m in

Q4 2021.

EBITDA

EBITDA

in FY 2022

stood

at

Reported figures

€736.0m versus €550.3m in FY

2021 higher by 33.7% or 38.5% l-f-

l.

Q4

2022

EBITDA

reached

€202.7m versus €170.4m in Q4

2021, up by 18.9% y-o-y or 17.7%

y-o-y on a l-f-l basis, on the back of

elevated

revenue

streams

and

consistent focus on cost efficiency.

Recurring figures

*Excl. one-off expenses of €10.2m in FY'22 and income of €11.6m in FY'21 (expenses of €1.3m in Q4'22 and €2.9m in Q4'21)

1 GGR - GGR contribution - Agents' commission - Other Direct costs

OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2022

2

[Public]

News Release

FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Net Profit Net profit in FY 2022 stood at

Reported figures

€592.3m versus €259.4m in FY

2021 up by 128.3% or 73.8% on

a l-f-l basis.

Q4 2022 Net Profit came in at

€306.5m, incorporating €181.3m

profit from Betano sale, landing

higher by 277.6% or up by 47.9%

y-o-y on a l-f-l basis, also aided by

lower financial expenses.

Recurring figures

*Excl. one-off income of €156.3m in FY'22 and €8.5m in FY'21 (income of €179.1m in Q4'22 and expenses of €5.0m in Q4'21).

Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q4 2022 results:

"OPAP reported a record-high quarterly performance in Q4, rounding off a remarkable year, with tangible progress in the implementation of our strategic objectives and increased activity across our channels. EBITDA came in ahead of our latest outlook, with improved margins, while our leverage position further improved.

Therefore, in line with our standing commitment to generating value for our shareholders, we are pleased to be proposing a generous total shareholder return for FY'22 of €1.45 per share, including the already paid interim dividend of €0.30 per share.

Moreover, responding to our customers' needs and expectations, we recently launched a revamped and competitive OPAP online sportsbetting proposition, aiming to deliver an even more entertaining experience. At the same time, the in-store digital offering upgrade is well on track and bearing fruits, supporting the expansion of our overall customer base and network footfall.

Looking ahead, we will focus on showcasing our retail estate as local affordable entertainment destination. We will also expand our online presence, through our iLottery proposition, which completes our online gaming arsenal. Last but not least, we remain committed on delivering sound financial results, while taking further steps towards realizing our vision of offering best-in-class entertainment and giving back to society."

OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2022

3

[Public]

News Release

FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2. FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenues (GGR) per game

(€ '000)

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Δ%

FY 2022

FY 2021

Δ%

Lottery

193,920

183,843

5.5

709,458

549,171

29.2

% total revenues

35.9

36.9

-

36.6

35.7

-

Betting

160,966

166,045

(3.1)

603,749

521,371

15.8

% total revenues

29.8

33.3

-

31.1

33.9

-

VLTs

93,428

74,087

26.1

318,365

194,641

63.6

% total revenues

17.3

14.9

-

16.4

12.6

-

Instant & Passives

31,872

27,635

15.3

107,902

88,833

21.5

% total revenues

5.9

5.5

-

5.6

5.8

-

Online Casino

60,682

46,909

29.4

199,510

184,827

7.9

% total revenues

11.2

9.4

-

10.3

12.0

-

TOTAL REVENUES

540,867

498,518

8.5

1,938,985

1,538,843

26.0

Lottery Revenues from lottery reached €709.5m in FY 2022 versus €549.2m in FY 2021, higher by 29.2% y-o-y reflecting strong trading versus last year's lockdowns. Lottery GGR in Q4 2022 increased by 5.5% standing at €193.9m mostly due to high jackpot rollovers in Tzoker and hefty KINO performance.

Betting Total betting revenues reached €603.7m in FY 2022 versus €521.4m in FY 2021 higher by 15.8% y-o-y on the back of continuous retail operation during 2022 and strong online contribution. Q4 2022 was driven by the World Cup, that contributed to increased walk-ins and playability. GGR landed at €161.0m (Q4 2021: €166.0m), lower by 3.1% y-o-y,

reflecting customer-friendly match results.

OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2022

4

[Public]

News Release

FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

VLTs VLTs revenues in FY 2022 landed at €318.4m, higher by 63.6% y-o-y (FY 2021: €194.6m). In Q4 2022 VLTs revenues marked a record high quarterly performance, standing at €93.4m, higher by 26.1% y-o-y, due to accelerated footfall, while on-going machines optimization is paying-off.

Instant & Revenues from Instant & Passives stood

Passives at €107.9m in FY 2022 compared to €88.8m in FY 2021, higher by 21.5% y- o-y. Q4 2022 GGR stood at €31.9m higher by 15.3% y-o-y, driven by higher activity and playability in both Scratch and Passives.

Online Revenues from Online Casino increased

Casino by 7.9% y-o-y, landing at €199.5m in FY 2022 (FY 2021: €184.8m). Q4 2022 revenues landed at €60.7m compared to €46.9m in Q4 2021, up by 29.4% y-o-y on the back of a broadening customer base and product enhancements, alongside strong activity momentum brought by the World Cup occasion.

Gaming revenue related expense

(€ '000)

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Δ%

FY 2022

FY 2021

Δ%

Agents' commission

107,756

99,124

8.7

382,993

277,862

37.8

Other Direct costs

45,004

52,036

(13.5)

151,605

160,157

(5.3)

Total

152,760

151,160

1.1

534,598

438,020

22.0

% of total revenues (GGR)

28.2

30.3

27.6

28.5

Gaming Gaming revenue related expense in FY

revenue 2022 stood at €534.6m versus €438.0m

related in FY 2021, higher by 22.0%, driven by

expense retail's full operation vs 2021. Q4 2022 gaming revenue related expense reached €152.8m vs. €151.2m in Q4 2021 marginally higher by 1.1% y-o-y.

OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements

for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2022

5

[Public]

Disclaimer

OPAP SA - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 16:19:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
