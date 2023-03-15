OPAP : Q4 2022 Press Release

Record high quarter rounding off a year of cross-channel growth
ATHENS, Greece - March 15, 2023 - OPAP S.A. (OPAr.AT, OPAP:GA), the leading gaming operator in Greece,
announces its consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2022, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
FY'22 Gross Gaming Revenues (GGR) landed at €1,939.0m vs €1,538.8m in FY'21, higher by 26.0% on the back of elevated gaming demand and broadened online customer base. Q4 2022 GGR stood at record high levels of €540.9m, increased by 8.5% y-o-y, reflecting a boost from product initiatives alongside increased footfall and playability across channels, also driven by the World Cup and notwithstanding players' friendly match results.
Gross Profit (from gaming operations) in FY'22 up by 31.8% y-o-y at €798.8m (FY'21: €605.8m), due to top-
line growth alongside higher margins. Q4'22 higher by 14.7% at €223.9m (Q4 2021: €195.3m).
EBITDA in FY'22 higher by 33.7% at €736.0m (FY'21: €550.3m) or +38.5% l-f-l, reflecting increased revenue
and improved margins. Q4'22 EBITDA came in at €202.7m (Q4'21: €170.4m), up by 18.9% or +17.7% l-f-l.
Operating Expenses in FY'22 at €365.1m vs €321.8m in FY'21, higher by 13.5% y-o-y to support retail operations going back to full scale and online growth. Q4'22 Opex reached €113.9m higher by 22.2% y-o-y driven mainly by higher marketing expenses. On a comparable basis, excluding one-off items, FY'22 Opex increased by 11.5% y-o-y, while landing higher by 23.9% y-o-y in Q4'22.
Net Profit in FY'22 stood at €592.3m (FY'21: €259.4m) up by 128.3%. Q4'22 Net Profit stood at €306.5m
(Q4'21: €81.2m), increased by 277.6% incorporating €181.3m profit from Betano sale. On a l-f-l basis and after excluding one-off items in both years, Net Profit in FY'22 landed at €436.0m, up by 73.8% y-o-y, while stood at €127.5m in Q4'22, higher by 47.9% y-o-y, showcasing improved margins.
Solid financial position, with Net Debt / EBITDA at 0.08x (0.15x incl. leases).
Shareholders Remuneration for FY'22 - Total €1.45
Total DPS at €1.00. Remaining gross DPS at €0.70 to be proposed to the upcoming AGM scheduled on April 27th. Ex-div. date on June 6th. €0.30 interim dividend already paid in Nov.'22.
Additional capital return to be proposed to AGM at €0.45 per share. Ex-div. date on June 19th.
1. OVERVIEW
(€ 'm)
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Δ%
FY 2022
FY 2021
Δ%
GGR (Gross Gaming Revenue)
540.9
498.5
8.5%
1,939.0
1,538.8
26.0%
NGR (Net Gaming Revenue) 1
376.7
346.5
8.7%
1,333.4
1,043.9
27.7%
Gross Profit (from gaming
223.9
195.3
14.7%
798.8
605.8
31.8%
operations) 2
Operating Expenses
113.9
93.2
22.2%
365.1
321.8
13.5%
EBITDA
202.7
170.4
18.9%
736.0
550.3
33.7%
EBITDA margin
37.5%
34.2%
38.0%
35.8%
Net profit
306.5
81.2
277.6%
592.3
259.4
128.3%
Net profit margin
56.7%
16.3%
30.5%
16.9%
Net profit recurring 3
127.5
86.2
47.9%
436.0
250.9
73.8%
Net profit margin (recurring)
23.6%
17.3%
22.5%
16.3%
EPS (in €)
0.8610
0.2391
260.1%
1.6711
0.7544
121.5%
1 GGR-GGR contribution
NGR-Agents'commission-other Direct costs
Excluding one-off items
News Release
FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Revenues
OPAP's revenues (GGR) in FY
(GGR)
2022 increased by 26.0% y-o-y
reaching
€1,939.0m (FY
2021:
€1,538.8m) on the back of
favorable y-o-y comps on retail and
online demonstrating
persisting
growth.
Q4 2022 GGR landed at the
highest ever reading of €540.9m,
up
by
8.5%
y-o-y (Q4
2021:
€498.5m), reflecting increased
playability in both online and retail,
also driven by the World Cup and
notwithstanding
players'
friendly
match results.
Gross Profit
Gross
Profit
from
gaming
(from
operations in FY
2022
stood at
gaming
€798.8m compared to €605.8m in
operations)1
FY 2021 higher by 31.8% as a
result of top line increase and
higher margins. Q4 2022 Gross
Profit increased by 14.7% y-o-y
reaching €223.9m vs €195.3m in
Q4 2021.
EBITDA
EBITDA
in FY 2022
stood
at
Reported figures
€736.0m versus €550.3m in FY
2021 higher by 33.7% or 38.5% l-f-
l.
Q4
2022
EBITDA
reached
€202.7m versus €170.4m in Q4
2021, up by 18.9% y-o-y or 17.7%
y-o-y on a l-f-l basis, on the back of
elevated
revenue
streams
and
consistent focus on cost efficiency.
Recurring figures
*Excl. one-off expenses of €10.2m in FY'22 and income of €11.6m in FY'21 (expenses of €1.3m in Q4'22 and €2.9m in Q4'21)
1 GGR - GGR contribution - Agents' commission - Other Direct costs
News Release
FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Net Profit Net profit in FY 2022 stood at
Reported figures
€592.3m versus €259.4m in FY
2021 up by 128.3% or 73.8% on
a l-f-l basis.
Q4 2022 Net Profit came in at
€306.5m, incorporating €181.3m
profit from Betano sale, landing
higher by 277.6% or up by 47.9%
y-o-y on a l-f-l basis, also aided by
lower financial expenses.
Recurring figures
*Excl. one-off income of €156.3m in FY'22 and €8.5m in FY'21 (income of €179.1m in Q4'22 and expenses of €5.0m in Q4'21).
Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q4 2022 results:
"OPAP reported a record-high quarterly performance in Q4, rounding off a remarkable year, with tangible progress in the implementation of our strategic objectives and increased activity across our channels. EBITDA came in ahead of our latest outlook, with improved margins, while our leverage position further improved.
Therefore, in line with our standing commitment to generating value for our shareholders, we are pleased to be proposing a generous total shareholder return for FY'22 of €1.45 per share, including the already paid interim dividend of €0.30 per share.
Moreover, responding to our customers' needs and expectations, we recently launched a revamped and competitive OPAP online sportsbetting proposition, aiming to deliver an even more entertaining experience. At the same time, the in-store digital offering upgrade is well on track and bearing fruits, supporting the expansion of our overall customer base and network footfall.
Looking ahead, we will focus on showcasing our retail estate as local affordable entertainment destination. We will also expand our online presence, through our iLottery proposition, which completes our online gaming arsenal. Last but not least, we remain committed on delivering sound financial results, while taking further steps towards realizing our vision of offering best-in-class entertainment and giving back to society."
News Release
FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
2. FINANCIAL REVIEW
Revenues (GGR) per game
(€ '000)
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Δ%
FY 2022
FY 2021
Δ%
Lottery
193,920
183,843
5.5
709,458
549,171
29.2
% total revenues
35.9
36.9
-
36.6
35.7
-
Betting
160,966
166,045
(3.1)
603,749
521,371
15.8
% total revenues
29.8
33.3
-
31.1
33.9
-
VLTs
93,428
74,087
26.1
318,365
194,641
63.6
% total revenues
17.3
14.9
-
16.4
12.6
-
Instant & Passives
31,872
27,635
15.3
107,902
88,833
21.5
% total revenues
5.9
5.5
-
5.6
5.8
-
Online Casino
60,682
46,909
29.4
199,510
184,827
7.9
% total revenues
11.2
9.4
-
10.3
12.0
-
TOTAL REVENUES
540,867
498,518
8.5
1,938,985
1,538,843
26.0
Lottery Revenues from lottery reached €709.5m in FY 2022 versus €549.2m in FY 2021, higher by 29.2% y-o-y reflecting strong trading versus last year's lockdowns. Lottery GGR in Q4 2022 increased by 5.5% standing at €193.9m mostly due to high jackpot rollovers in Tzoker and hefty KINO performance.
Betting Total betting revenues reached €603.7m in FY 2022 versus €521.4m in FY 2021 higher by 15.8% y-o-y on the back of continuous retail operation during 2022 and strong online contribution. Q4 2022 was driven by the World Cup, that contributed to increased walk-ins and playability. GGR landed at €161.0m (Q4 2021: €166.0m), lower by 3.1% y-o-y,
reflecting customer-friendly match results.
FY 2022 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
VLTs VLTs revenues in FY 2022 landed at €318.4m, higher by 63.6% y-o-y (FY 2021: €194.6m). In Q4 2022 VLTs revenues marked a record high quarterly performance, standing at €93.4m, higher by 26.1% y-o-y, due to accelerated footfall, while on-going machines optimization is paying-off.
Instant & Revenues from Instant & Passives stood
Passives at €107.9m in FY 2022 compared to €88.8m in FY 2021, higher by 21.5% y- o-y. Q4 2022 GGR stood at €31.9m higher by 15.3% y-o-y, driven by higher activity and playability in both Scratch and Passives.
Online Revenues from Online Casino increased
Casino by 7.9% y-o-y, landing at €199.5m in FY 2022 (FY 2021: €184.8m). Q4 2022 revenues landed at €60.7m compared to €46.9m in Q4 2021, up by 29.4% y-o-y on the back of a broadening customer base and product enhancements, alongside strong activity momentum brought by the World Cup occasion.
Gaming revenue related expense
(€ '000)
Q4 2022
Q4 2021
Δ%
FY 2022
FY 2021
Δ%
Agents' commission
107,756
99,124
8.7
382,993
277,862
37.8
Other Direct costs
45,004
52,036
(13.5)
151,605
160,157
(5.3)
Total
152,760
151,160
1.1
534,598
438,020
22.0
% of total revenues (GGR)
28.2
30.3
27.6
28.5
Gaming Gaming revenue related expense in FY
revenue 2022 stood at €534.6m versus €438.0m
related in FY 2021, higher by 22.0%, driven by
expense retail's full operation vs 2021. Q4 2022 gaming revenue related expense reached €152.8m vs. €151.2m in Q4 2021 marginally higher by 1.1% y-o-y.
