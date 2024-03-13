In 2023, the Group and the Company achieved a strong financial performance in terms of Revenue (GGR) and Net gaming revenue (NGR), which significantly increased compared to the previous year. The increase has been recorded across all product lines, channels and geographies, reflecting the ongoing trend of the organic growth within the Group. This growth has been primarily driven by the strong results of the online and VLT operations (+18.0% and +8.2% respectively in GGR) and the constant resilience of the retail sector.

Despite the observed increase in gaming activity during the year 2023, the financial performance of both the Group and the Company has not adequately reflected this trend. This is mainly attributed to the fine of €25,152 th. imposed on OPAP S.A by the Hellenic Competition Commission. Nevertheless, it is also mentioned that the 2023 Group's financial performance, has been positively impacted by an amount of € 12,988 th. representing the net effect of the derecognition of the Markopoulo Park Right of Use and the corresponding Lease liability, following the premature (comparing with the contractual end day of the Concession Agreement) termination of the Lease Agreement of Markopoulo Racecourse. In case that the impact of the abovementioned transactions is excluded, the variation in the Group's EBITDA compared to the previous year is adjusted to +0.8%, while the variation in the Company's EBITDA is adjusted to +1.2%.

The Profit before income tax of the Company for the year 2023 is notably increased compared to 2022, primarily due to the dividend income from its subsidiaries of €182,500 th. versus €7,000 th. in the prior year, as well as the lower finance costs on the back of decreased leverage.

On the contrary, at Group level, the 2023 Profit before income tax decreased by 21.2% compared to the previous year, as a result of the gain from disposal of "Betano business", ex. KAIZEN GAMING LIMITED (business activities outside Greece and Cyprus) that was recognised in 2022 and the imposition of default interest on HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. of € 11,891 th., which was charged in 2023.

As far as the cash flows are concerned:

The cash inflows from operating activities demonstrate the strong operating profitability, however they are decreased compared to the previous year, mainly due to the increased income tax payments made by both, the Group and the Company within 2023, as a result of the increased taxable income of the year 2022 compared to 2021.

The Company's cash inflows from investing activities in the year 2023 have been strengthened by the distributions made by OPAP INVESTMENT LTD to OPAP S.A. regarding dividends of € 177,500 th. and share capital return of €

129,000 th.. At Group level, the cash flows from investing activities have been

