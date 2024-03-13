OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
Table of Contents
II. Board of Directors' Report for the period 1.1.2023 -31.12.2023
2. Significant events during the year 2023 and their effect on the Financial Statements
3. Main risks and uncertainties
4. Company's strategy and Group's prospects
5. Related Parties significant transactions
6. Corporate Governance Statement
7. Dividend policy - Distribution to the shareholders
8. Number and par value of shares
9. EU Taxonomy regulation
10. Other
11. Subsequent events
12. Alternative Performance Indicators (API)
ANNEX
III. Annual Financial Statements
Independent auditor's report
1. Statement of Financial Position
2. Income Statement
3. Statement of Comprehensive Income
4. Statement of Changes in Equity
4.1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
4.2. Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
5. Cash Flow Statement
Notes on the Financial Statements
1. Information about the Company and the Group
1.1. General information
1.2. Nature of operations
2. Basis of preparation
2.1. New Standards, amendments to standards and interpretations
2.2. Important accounting estimates and judgements
3. Summary of accounting policies
3.1. Basis of consolidation and investments in associates
3.2. Foreign currency translation
3.3. Operating segments
3.4. Revenue recognition
OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
3.5 GGR contribution and other levies and duties
3.6 Agents' commissions
3.7. OPAP S.A. Licence Extension 2020-2030
3.8. Finance income and Finance costs
3.9. Dividend income
3.10. Expenses
3.11. Intangible assets
3.12. Property, plant and equipment
3.13. Investment property
3.14. Goodwill
3.15. Impairment of non-financial assets
3.16. Leases
3.17. Financial assets
3.18. Inventories
3.19. Cash and cash equivalents
3.20. Equity
3.21. Current and deferred income tax
3.22. Provisions, contingent liabilities and contingent assets
3.23. Financial liabilities
3.24. Retirement benefits costs
3.25. Dividends payable
4. Structure of the Group
5. Operating segments
6. Intangible assets
7. Property, plant and equipment
8. Right-of-Use assets and Lease liabilities
9. Investment properties
10. Goodwill
11. Investments in subsidiaries
12. Other non-current assets
13. Deferred taxes - Income taxes
14. Inventories
15. Trade receivables
16. Other current assets
17. Cash and cash equivalents
18. Share capital and Share Premium
19. Reserves
OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
20.
Treasury shares
21.
Non-controlling interests
22. Borrowings
23. Employee benefit plans
24.
Other non-current liabilities
25. Trade payables
26.
Provisions
27.
Other current liabilities
28.
Dividends and Share Capital Return
29.
GGR contribution and other levies and duties
30. Agents' commission
31.
Other direct costs
32. Revenue from non-gaming activities
33.
Income related to the extension of the concession of the exclusive right 2020-2030
34.
Cost of sales related to non-gaming activities
35.
Payroll expenses
36. Marketing expenses
37. Other operating expenses
38.
Finance income / (costs)
39. Dividend income
40. Income tax expense
41.
Earnings per share
42.
Related party disclosures
43.
Other disclosures
44.
Financial instruments and financial risk factors
45. Audit and other fees
46. Subsequent events
OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
I. Representation of the Members of the Board of Directors
Directors
(according to article 4, par. 2 of L. 3556/2007)
The members of the Board of Directors of ORGANIZATION OF FOOTBALL PROGNOSTICS S.A., the parent company (OPAP S.A. or the "Company"):
- Kamil Ziegler, Chairman,
- Jan Karas, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer,
- Pavel Mucha, Board Member and Chief Financial Officer
notify and certify that as far as we know:
- the attached Financial Statements (separate and consolidated) of the Group of OPAP S.A. and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the period 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023, which have been prepared in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards, provide a true and fair view of the assets and liabilities, the equity and the results of the Group and the Company, as defined in paragraphs 3 to 6 of article 4 of the L. 3556/30.4.2007 and in compliance with authorization decisions by the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.
- the Board of Directors' report provides a true and fair view of the financial position and the performance of the Group and the Company, including a description of the main risks and uncertainties, as defined in paragraph 3 to 6 of article 4 of the L. 3556/30.4.2007 and from authorization decisions by the Board of Directors of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.
Athens, 12 March 2024
Chairman
Board Member and Chief
Board Member and Chief
Executive Officer
Financial Officer
Kamil Ziegler
Jan Karas
Pavel Mucha
OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
Board of Directors' Report for the period 1.1.2023 -31.12.2023
1.1.2023 -31.12.2023
(according to article 4 of L. 3556/2007)
This report of the Board of Directors of the Company has been published on the Company's website under the European Single Electronic Format - «ESEF», in accordance with the provisions of Law 3556/2007. In accordance with the provision of the articles 150-154 of L.4548/2018, the article 4 of Law 3556/2007, the Hellenic Capital Market Commission Decision 8/754/14.04.2016 article 2 and the Company's Articles of Association, we submit for the period 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023 the annual Board of Directors' report, which includes the audited separate and consolidated Financial Statements, the notes to the Financial Statements and the audit report by the certified auditor.
The report describes the financial results of the Group for the period 01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023, as well as the significant events which took place in 2023 and the most significant events after the year end. The report also contains, a description of the main risks and uncertainties and the expected course and development of the Group, the corporate governance, the dividend policy, the number and the nominal value of shares and finally, the material transactions with the Company's and the Group's related parties.
OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
1. Financial progress and performance for the year 2023
Financial Performance
The Group's key financial figures are presented below:
(Amounts in thousands of euro)
01.01-
01.01-
Δ %
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Revenue (GGR)
2,087,710
1,938,985
7.7%
GGR contribution and other levies and duties
(651,937)
(605,597)
(7.7%)
Net gaming revenue (NGR)
1,435,773
1,333,388
7.7%
Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
730,029
735,985
(0.8%)
(EBITDA)
Profit before income tax
570,093
723,251
(21.2%)
Profit for the period
414,137
596,036
(30.5%)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Net cash inflow from operating activities
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities Net cash outflow from financing activities
527,594
92,630
(857,323)
659,800
(53,235)
(742,493)
(20.0%)
274.0%
(15.5%)
The Company's key financial figures are presented below:
(Amounts in thousands of euro)
01.01-
01.01-
Δ %
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Revenue (GGR)
1,394,006
1,333,210
4.6%
GGR contribution and other levies and duties
(425,167)
(405,277)
(4.9%)
Net gaming revenue (NGR)
968,838
927,933
4.4%
Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
580,425
598,354
(3.0%)
(EBITDA)
Profit before income tax
648,334
466,112
39.1%
Profit for the period
537,104
363,644
47.7%
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Net cash inflow from operating activities
463,410
520,281
(10.9%)
Net cash inflow/(outflow) from investing activities
287,526
(164,415)
274.9%
Net cash outflow from financing activities
(848,779)
(717,158)
(18.4%)
OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
In 2023, the Group and the Company achieved a strong financial performance in terms of Revenue (GGR) and Net gaming revenue (NGR), which significantly increased compared to the previous year. The increase has been recorded across all product lines, channels and geographies, reflecting the ongoing trend of the organic growth within the Group. This growth has been primarily driven by the strong results of the online and VLT operations (+18.0% and +8.2% respectively in GGR) and the constant resilience of the retail sector.
Despite the observed increase in gaming activity during the year 2023, the financial performance of both the Group and the Company has not adequately reflected this trend. This is mainly attributed to the fine of €25,152 th. imposed on OPAP S.A by the Hellenic Competition Commission. Nevertheless, it is also mentioned that the 2023 Group's financial performance, has been positively impacted by an amount of € 12,988 th. representing the net effect of the derecognition of the Markopoulo Park Right of Use and the corresponding Lease liability, following the premature (comparing with the contractual end day of the Concession Agreement) termination of the Lease Agreement of Markopoulo Racecourse. In case that the impact of the abovementioned transactions is excluded, the variation in the Group's EBITDA compared to the previous year is adjusted to +0.8%, while the variation in the Company's EBITDA is adjusted to +1.2%.
The Profit before income tax of the Company for the year 2023 is notably increased compared to 2022, primarily due to the dividend income from its subsidiaries of €182,500 th. versus €7,000 th. in the prior year, as well as the lower finance costs on the back of decreased leverage.
On the contrary, at Group level, the 2023 Profit before income tax decreased by 21.2% compared to the previous year, as a result of the gain from disposal of "Betano business", ex. KAIZEN GAMING LIMITED (business activities outside Greece and Cyprus) that was recognised in 2022 and the imposition of default interest on HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. of € 11,891 th., which was charged in 2023.
As far as the cash flows are concerned:
- The cash inflows from operating activities demonstrate the strong operating profitability, however they are decreased compared to the previous year, mainly due to the increased income tax payments made by both, the Group and the Company within 2023, as a result of the increased taxable income of the year 2022 compared to 2021.
-
The Company's cash inflows from investing activities in the year 2023 have been strengthened by the distributions made by OPAP INVESTMENT LTD to OPAP S.A. regarding dividends of € 177,500 th. and share capital return of €
129,000 th.. At Group level, the cash flows from investing activities have been
OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
affected by the proceeds from the disposal of the "Betano business", ex. KAIZEN GAMING LIMITED (business activities outside Greece and Cyprus) amounting to € 123,463 th. within 2023 versus € 74,243 th. in 2022, as well as the payments made for the acquisition of STOIXIMAN LTD amounting to € 14,063 th. within 2023 versus € 106,444 th. in 2022.
- the increase in cash outflows from financing activities for both the Group and the Company, are mainly attributed to the increased distributions to the shareholders, including dividend and share capital return, amounting in total to € 678,581 th. during the year 2023 versus € 458,998 th. during the prior year, as well as the acquisition of treasury shares in 2023 of € 31,118 th..
OPAP S.A. Annual Financial Report 2023
2. Significant events during the year 2023 and their effect on the Financial Statements
Hellenic Competition Commission Decision no. 787/2022
By virtue of the Hellenic Competition Commission's (the "HCC") decision No. 787/2022 on complaints submitted by former agents of the Company and the civil association "Association of Professional Predictive Gaming Agents" (SEPPP), communicated to OPAP S.A. on 29.09.2023, the HCC, inter alia, imposed on OPAP S.A. a fine of € 25,152 th. for the infringements found of articles 1 of Law 3959/2011, 101 TFEU and 2 of Law 3959/2011, 102 TFEU during the period 2017 - 2021. The fine was imposed by the HCC regarding the provision of the secondary services that are offered for bill payments and prepaid telecom cards provided by OPAP S.A.'s agencies through OPAP Group's companies TORA WALLET SINGLE MEMBER S.A. and TORA DIRECT SINGLE MEMBER S.A. respectively.
It is noted that, HCC's decision no. 787/2022, which was not unanimous, is in no way related with OPAP S.A.'s core business in the gaming market, as it exclusively pertains to the aforementioned secondary services.
For its part, OPAP S.A. categorically denies the practices attributed to it and considers the above HCC's decision fully baseless, having taken a public position on the issue with its Regulatory Announcement dated 29.09.2023. In this context, OPAP S.A. has appealed against HCC's decision no. 787/2022 before the competent administrative courts. It is noted that the Company paid on 30.11.2023 to the Greek State the entire amount of the fine imposed by HCC's decision No.787/2022 (€ 25,152 th.).
London Court of International Arbitration Final Award on HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. Request
for Arbitration
On 12.09.2023 the London Court of International Arbitration (the "LCIA") issued its Final Award and rejected the Request for Arbitration filed by HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. against the Hellenic Republic and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) - LCIA case no. 215123, seeking a declaration that HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. is released (wholly or partially) from its obligation to pay the Minimum Annual Fee provided in the Concession Agreement of 30.07.2013 for the years 2020, 2021 and for the period January - May 2022, due to the adverse impact of the Covid-19 related State measures on the operations of the company. Following this, HELLENIC LOTTERIES S.A. paid on 02.10.2023, with reservation to the Hellenic Republic, the disputed amount of the Minimum Annual Fee for the years 2020, 2021 and the period January-May 2022 (amounting to €70,668 th. in total).
