Broad-based growth leads to new €2bn GGR high

ATHENS, Greece - March 13, 2024 - OPAP S.A. (OPAr.AT, OPAP:GA), the leading gaming operator in Greece,

announces its consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

  • FY'23 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached record high levels of €2,087.7m vs €1,939.0m in FY'22, higher by 7.7% y-o-y on the back of solid online performance and retail growth. Q4 2023 GGR came in at €581.2m, an increase of 7.5% y-o-y, reflecting the normalization of sportsbook payout after Q3 & positive early signs from the revamp of our draw-based games.
  • Gross Profit (from gaming operations) in FY'23 increased by 6.7% y-o-y to €852.3m (FY'22: €798.8m), following top-line growth and representing a strong 41% margin. Q4'23 was higher by 5.5% y-o-y at €236.2m (Q4'22: €223.9m).
  • Operating Expenses in FY'23 were €413.6m vs €365.1m in FY'22, higher by 13.3% y-o-y to support greater revenues. Q4'23 Opex reached €114.6m, higher by 0.6% y-o-y driven mainly by higher payroll expenses. On a comparable basis, excluding one-off items, FY'23 Opex increased by 8.0% y-o-y, while increasing by 1.1% y-o-y in Q4'23.
  • FY'23 EBITDA was broadly stable (-0.8%y-o-y) at €730.0m (FY'22: €736.0m) or at €744.9m (-0.2%y-o-
    y) on a recurring basis, exceeding our latest outlook. Q4'23 EBITDA came in at €210.2m (Q4'22: €202.7m) up by 3.7% y-o-y or at €197.6m l-f-l(-3.1%y-o-y).
  • Net Profit in FY'23 stood at €408.3m (FY'22: €592.3m), down by 31.1% y-o-y. Q4'23 Net Profit stood at
    €100.6m (Q4'22: €306.5m), lower by 67.2% y-o-y mainly due a one-off profit in 2022. On a l-f-l basis and after excluding one-off items in both years, Net Profit in FY'23 landed at €439.3m, up by 0.7% y-o-y, and was €109.7m in Q4'23.
  • Robust financial position, with Net Debt / EBITDA at 0.23x (0.27x incl. leases).
  • Total Shareholders Remuneration for FY'23 at €1.85 per share:
  1. €1.00 interim dividend, already paid on November 9th, 2023
    1. €0.60 Remaining DPS, to be paid / Ex-div. date April 29th / Payment date May 9th o €0.25 Capital Return, to be paid / Ex-rights date June 25th / Payment date July 1st
  • FY'24 outlook: GGR €2,150m - 2,200m & EBITDA €750m - 770m

1. OVERVIEW

(€ 'm)

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Δ%

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

GGR (Gross Gaming

581.2

540.9

7.5%

2,087.7

1,939.0

7.7%

Revenue)

NGR (Net Gaming

399.2

376.7

6.0%

1,435.8

1,333.4

7.7%

Revenue)1

Gross Profit (from gaming

236.2

223.9

5.5%

852.3

798.8

6.7%

operations) 2

Operating Expenses

114.6

113.9

0.6%

413.6

365.1

13.3%

Recurring Operating

113.8

112.6

1.1%

385.3

356.8

8.0%

expenses

EBITDA

210.2

202.7

3.7%

730.0

736.0

-0.8%

EBITDA margin

36.2%

37.5%

-

35.0%

38.0%

-

Recurring EBITDA

197.6

204.0

-3.1%

744.9

746.2

-0.2%

Net profit

100.6

306.5

-67.2%

408.3

592.3

-31.1%

Net profit margin

17.3%

56.7%

-

19.6%

30.5%

-

Recurring Net profit

109.7

127.5

-13.9%

439.3

436.0

0.7%

EPS (in €)

0.2729

0.8610

-68.3%

1.1196

1.6711

-33.0%

1 GGR-GGR contribution

2 NGR-Agents'commission-other Direct costs

Revenues OPAP's revenues (GGR) in FY

(GGR) 2023 increased by 7.7% y-o-y, reaching €2,087.7m (FY 2022: €1,939.0m) primarily driven by strong online growth alongside a solid retail performance.

Q4 2023 GGR landed at the highest ever level of €581.2m, up by 7.5% y-o-y (Q4 2022: €540.9m) on the back of increased playability in retail and a robust online contribution.

Gross Profit Gross Profit from gaming

(from operations in FY 2023 stood at

gaming €852.3m compared with €798.8m operations)1 in FY 2022, higher by 6.7% y-o-y as a result of top line growth. Q4 2023 Gross Profit increased by 5.5% y-o-y reaching €236.2m vs

€223.9m in Q4 2022.

EBITDA

EBITDA in

FY 2023 stood

at

Reported figures

€730.0m versus €736.0m in FY

2022, lower by 0.8% y-o-y or -

0.2% l-f-l. Q4 2023 EBITDA

reached €210.2m on the back of

higher top line performance and

one-off other operating income of

€13.4m

relating

to

the

derecognition of the

Markopoulo

Park lease liability, up by 3.7% y-

o-y(-3.1l-f-l).

Recurring figures

*Excl. one-off expenses of €14.9m in FY'23 and expenses of €10.2m in FY'22 (income of €12.6m in Q4'23 and expenses of €1.3m in Q4'22)

1 GGR - GGR contribution - Agents' commission - Other Direct costs

Net Profit Net Profit in FY 2023 stood at

Reported figures

€408.3m versus €592.3m in FY

2022, lower by 31.1% y-o-y or

+0.7% on a l-f-l basis.

Q4 2023 Net Profit came in at

€100.6m, lower by 67.2% y-o-y,

mainly due to a one-off profit in

Q4'22, which included a €181.3m

profit from the disposal of Betano.

On a l-f-l basis, Net Profit

decreased by 13.9% y-o-y on the

back of higher deferred taxes in

Q4'23.

Recurring figures

*Excl. one-off expenses of €30.9m in FY'23 and income of €156.3m in FY'22 (expenses of €9.1m in Q4'23 and income of €179.1m in Q4'22)

Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q4 2023 results:

"OPAP concluded 2023 with the strongest Q4 ever and achieved record revenues. This development clearly reflects the consistent and effective implementation of our business strategy throughout the year, as well as our ability to pursue and achieve ambitious goals.

In Q4'23, both our retail and online business posted solid growth, driven by our continuous focus on digitalization. As a result of last quarter's positive financial and operating performance, recurring EBITDA outperformed our latest outlook.

In line with our steadfast commitment to generating value for OPAP's shareholders, we are pleased to be proposing a generous total shareholder remuneration of €1.85 per share for FY'23, including the already paid interim dividend of €1.00 per share.

As regards our business initiatives, we are excited by the recent launch of Eurojackpot in Greece, which is a milestone for OPAP and follows the successful repositioning of Lotto and Tzoker. The overall revamp of our draw-based portfolio highlights our commitment to responding to customers' needs and expectations, through product innovations.

Looking ahead, in line with our Fast Forward business strategy, we remain committed to further upgrading our proposition, securing sound growth and profitability, rewarding our shareholders and delivering on our sustainability and social responsibility objectives."

2. FINANCIAL REVIEW

Revenues (GGR) per game

(€ '000)

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Δ%

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

Lottery

197,591

193,920

1.9

730,001

709,458

2.9

% total revenues

34.0

35.9

-

35.0

36.6

-

Betting

180,866

160,966

12.4

645,505

603,749

6.9

% total revenues

31.1

29.8

-

30.9

31.1

-

VLTs

96,203

93,428

3.0

344,522

318,365

8.2

% total revenues

16.6

17.3

-

16.5

16.4

-

Instant & Passives

30,201

31,872

-5.2

115,877

107,902

7.4

% total revenues

5.2

5.9

-

5.6

5.6

-

Online Casino

76,303

60,682

25.7

251,805

199,510

26.2

% total revenues

13.1

11.2

-

12.1

10.3

-

TOTAL REVENUES

581,164

540,867

7.5

2,087,710

1,938,985

7.7

Lottery Revenues from lottery reached €730.0m in FY 2023 versus €709.5m in FY 2022, higher by 2.9% y-o-y on the back of a solid ΚΙΝΟ performance. Lottery GGR in Q4 2023 increased by 1.9% y-o-y to €197.6m, mainly attributable to a strong Tzoker performance and the impressive Lotto growth following its transformation into an annuity game in Oct'23.

Betting Total betting revenues reached €645.5m in FY 2023 versus €603.7m in FY 2022, higher by 6.9% y-o-y on the back of a strong performance by Powerspin and Virtuals coupled with a solid online contribution. Betting GGR in Q4 2023 landed at €180.9m (Q4 2022: €161.0m), higher by 12.4% y-o-y, reflecting increased playability in Pame Stoixima in retail and a normalization of the payout to winners following a soft Q3.

VLTs VLTs revenues in FY 2023 increased to €344.5m, higher by 8.2% y-o-y (FY 2022: €318.4m). In Q4 2023 VLTs revenues reached a record €96.2m, higher by 3.0% y-o-y due to the ongoing machines optimization.

Instant & Revenues from Instant & Passives stood

Passives at €115.9m in FY 2023 compared with €107.9m in FY 2022, higher by 7.4% y- o-y. Q4 2023 GGR stood at €30.2m, lower by 5.2% y-o-y.

Online Revenues from Online Casino grew

Casino significantly to €251.8m in FY 2023, up by 26.2% y-o-y (FY 2022: €199.5m). Q4 2023 revenues landed at €76.3m compared with €60.7m in Q4 2022, up by 25.7% y-o-y on the back of elevated engagement levels.

Gaming revenue related expense

(€ '000)

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Δ%

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

Agents' commission

113,998

107,756

5.8

407,337

382,993

6.4

Other Direct costs

48,950

45,004

8.8

176,090

151,605

16.2

Total

162,948

152,760

6.7

583,427

534,598

9.1

% of total revenues (GGR)

28.0

28.2

27.9

27.6

Gaming Gaming revenue related expense in FY

revenue 2023 stood at €583.4m versus €534.6m

related in FY 2022, higher by 9.1% y-o-y, to

expense support elevated retail & online

operations alongside widespread inflationary pressures. Q4 2023 gaming revenue related expense was €162.9m vs. €152.8m in Q4 2022, higher by 6.7% y-o-y.

Payroll expense

(€ '000)

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Δ%

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

Wages and salaries

17,176

17,054

0.7

69,527

65,387

6.3

Social security costs

3,905

3,649

7.0

13,431

12,902

4.1

Other staff costs

2,663

2,843

-6.3

8,832

6,215

42.1

Total cost

23,744

23,547

0.8

91,791

84,503

8.6

% of total revenues (GGR)

4.1

4.4

4.4

4.4

Payroll Payroll expense in FY 2023 stood at

expense €91.8m compared with €84.5m in FY 2022, higher by 8.6% y-o-y. Q4 2023 payroll expense increased marginally by 0.8% y-o-y to €23.7m.

Marketing expense

(€ '000)

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Δ%

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

CSR & sponsorship expense

11,189

12,294

-9.0

38,766

32,688

18.6

Advertising expense

27,557

30,511

-9.7

84,590

79,012

7.1

Total

38,746

42,806

-9.5

123,356

111,700

10.4

% of total revenues (GGR)

6.7

7.9

5.9

5.8

Marketing Marketing expense in FY 2023

expense increased by 10.4% y-o-y to €123.4m vs €111.7m in FY 2022, on the back of increased spending in CSR and

sponsorships. Q4'23 marketing expenses decreased by 9.5% y-o-y partially due to easy comps.

Other operating

expense

(€ '000)

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Δ%

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

IT related costs

10,705

11,248

-4.8

39,655

37,353

6.2

Utilities & Telco

3,297

3,378

-2.4

12,999

13,489

-3.6

costs

Rentals

228

123

85.7

941

853

10.3

Inventory

1,875

1,569

19.5

6,711

5,006

34.1

consumption

Other

36,017

31,205

15.4

138,167

112,206

23.1

Total

52,122

47,523

9.7

198,474

168,907

17.5

Other Other operating expense in FY 2023 operating stood at €198.5m versus €168.9m in

expense FY 2022, higher by 17.5% y-o-y. On a l-f-l level (excl. one-off items in both years), other Opex increased by 6.0% y-o-y. Q4 2023 other operating expense was €52.1m, higher by 9.7% y-o-y (Q4 2022: €47.5m). On a comparable basis, other Opex increased by 11.0% y-o-y.

Cash Flows

(€ '000)

FY 2023

FY 2022

Δ%

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

527,594

659,800

-20.4%

Cash Flow from Investing Activities

92,630

-53,235

-274.0%

Cash Flow from Financing Activities

-857,323

-742,493

15.5%

Cash Flow from Cash flows from operating

Operating activities in FY 2023 stood at

Activities €527.6m versus €659.8m in FY 2022 on the back of increased tax outflows and payables.

Cash Flow from Cash flows from investing

Investing activities in FY 2023 amounted to

Activities an inflow of €92.6m, mainly attributed to the inflow from a Betano earn-out.

Cash Flow from Cash flows from financing

Financing activities in FY 2023 amounted to

Activities an outflow of €857.3m, constituting €687.9m of dividends and capital return distributions alongside a net repayment of borrowings of €128.2m.

3. MAIN LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Shareholders Remuneration FY'23 - Total €1.85 per share (including €1.00 interim DPS already paid in November '23)

  • Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Dividend Payment
    The Board of Directors of OPAP intends to propose to the AGM to be held on 25 April 2024, the distribution of a €1.60 gross dividend per share for the fiscal year 2023, out of which €1.00 per share was already paid as interim dividend in November 2023. Subject to AGM approval, the ex-dividend date is set at 29 April 2024. Dividend payment to the entitled shareholders commences on 9 May 2024. OPAP's management welcomes proactive dialogue with investors and would like to invite its shareholders to participate in the AGM.
  • Capital Return to the shareholders
    The Company's BoD intends to propose to the AGM to be held on 25 April 2024 the distribution of €0.25 per share as a capital return with an ex-rights date for capital return on 25 June 2024, and the commencement of payment on 1 July 2024.

OPAP has been awarded Top Employer Greece 2024

OPAP is among the country's top employers, and the company received the Top Employer in Greece 2024 certification. This honorary distinction highlights OPAP's dedication to the growth and development of its employees, in a work environment that stands out. Moreover, it underlines OPAP's strategic choice to implement integrated policies, focusing on enhancing the engagement of its people and offering unique work experience.

Cease of Greek Horse Races

As of 30 January 2024, the conduct of Greek horse races was ceased following Horse Races S.A.'s release from the respective obligation according to the Concession Agreement. In addition, Horse Races S.A. exercised its contractual right to terminate the Lease Agreement for the Athens Hippodrome at Markopoulo. It is noted that, despite the significant and long-term efforts by Horse Races S.A. since it took over this activity in 2016, and the company's continuous major investments, Greek horse races continued to decline, in a progressively escalating manner, while they remained a constantly loss-making and unsustainable business.

Eurojackpot launch

On 6 March 2024, OPAP launched Eurojackpot in Greece, one of the most popular multi-country lottery games in Europe, as part of its strategy to enhance, refresh and make more exciting its draw-based games portfolio and upgrade customers' experience. Eurojackpot offers players the opportunity to win multimillion prizes, with a minimum guaranteed jackpot of €10 million and maximum of €120 million. The game is played in 19 countries (incl. Greece) across Europe and has distributed more than €12 billion since its inception in 2012. By introducing Eurojackpot, OPAP aims to expand its customer base, generate incremental revenues creating value for its shareholders, while also contributing to the society and the economy of Greece.

Share Buyback evolution

As of 8 March 2024, 3,382,917 own shares have been purchased, since 3.10.2023 at a total cost of €52.5 million, resulting in the Company owning 5,212,541 treasury shares or 1.41% of shares issued.

ATTACHMENTS

  1. Statement of Financial Position
  2. Income Statement
  3. Statement of Comprehensive Income
  4. Statement of Changes in Equity
    1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
    2. Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
  6. Cash Flow Statement

1. Statement of Financial Position

Amounts in thousands of euro

GROUP

COMPANY

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

ASSETS

Non - current assets

Intangible assets

930,483

1,021,349

674,583

736,190

Property, plant and equipment

45,470

56,752

44,183

54,581

Right-of-use assets

24,871

32,135

21,218

18,342

Investment properties

1,356

3,007

1,356

3,007

Goodwill

342,688

342,688

-

-

Investments in subsidiaries

-

-

446,412

575,412

Trade receivables

3,093

748

3,093

748

Other non - current assets

56,965

60,917

57,776

66,016

Deferred tax assets

14,860

35,651

-

-

Long - term investments

550

-

-

-

Total non - current assets

1,420,335

1,553,246

1,248,621

1,454,296

Current assets

Inventories

5,075

5,552

2,496

2,879

Trade receivables

104,259

102,123

50,668

57,924

Current income tax assets

12,738

17

-

-

Other current assets

66,791

182,284

43,864

35,757

Short - term investments

3,556

3,634

-

-

Cash and cash equivalents

487,334

724,433

149,953

247,796

Total current assets

679,751

1,018,043

246,981

344,356

Total Assets

2,100,086

2,571,289

1,495,603

1,798,652

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Equity

Share capital

111,019

109,003

111,019

109,003

Share premium

105,482

165,148

105,482

165,148

Reserves

37,006

36,334

37,006

36,334

Treasury shares

(43,145)

(12,851)

(43,145)

(12,851)

Retained earnings

530,289

745,146

335,070

420,891

Equity attributable to owners of the

740,651

1,042,780

545,432

718,525

Company

Non-controlling interests

34,112

32,653

-

-

Total equity

774,763

1,075,433

545,432

718,525

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

586,569

506,679

586,454

466,565

Lease liabilities

19,527

39,328

16,762

13,959

Deferred tax liability

123,087

124,483

44,724

41,916

Employee benefit plans

3,524

2,802

3,374

2,670

Other non-current liabilities

2,312

3,141

-

-

Total non-current liabilities

735,018

676,433

651,314

525,112

Current liabilities

Borrowings

73,976

281,707

61,804

311,533

Lease liabilities

6,512

7,792

5,658

5,604

Trade payables

201,501

181,684

87,695

84,329

Employee benefit plans

3,508

3,464

1,501

3,464

Provisions

12,291

10,823

12,244

10,820

Current income tax liabilities

119,047

117,173

59,984

77,648

Other current liabilities

173,469

216,781

69,971

61,617

Total current liabilities

590,305

819,424

298,856

555,015

Total liabilities

1,325,323

1,495,856

950,171

1,080,127

Total Equity & Liabilities

2,100,086

2,571,289

1,495,603

1,798,652

