News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Broad-based growth leads to new €2bn GGR high ATHENS, Greece - March 13, 2024 - OPAP S.A. (OPAr.AT, OPAP:GA), the leading gaming operator in Greece, announces its consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). FY'23 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached record high levels of €2,087.7m vs €1,939.0m in FY'22, higher by 7.7% y-o-y on the back of solid online performance and retail growth. Q4 2023 GGR came in at €581.2m, an increase of 7.5% y-o-y, reflecting the normalization of sportsbook payout after Q3 & positive early signs from the revamp of our draw-based games.

y-o-y on the back of solid online performance and retail growth. Q4 2023 GGR came in at €581.2m, an increase of 7.5% y-o-y, reflecting the normalization of sportsbook payout after Q3 & positive early signs from the revamp of our draw-based games. Gross Profit (from gaming operations) in FY'23 increased by 6.7% y-o-y to €852.3m (FY'22: €798.8m), following top-line growth and representing a strong 41% margin. Q4'23 was higher by 5.5% y-o-y at €236.2m (Q4'22: €223.9m).

y-o-y to €852.3m (FY'22: €798.8m), following top-line growth and representing a strong 41% margin. Q4'23 was higher by 5.5% y-o-y at €236.2m (Q4'22: €223.9m). Operating Expenses in FY'23 were €413.6m vs €365.1m in FY'22, higher by 13.3% y-o-y to support greater revenues. Q4'23 Opex reached €114.6m, higher by 0.6% y-o-y driven mainly by higher payroll expenses. On a comparable basis, excluding one-off items, FY'23 Opex increased by 8.0% y-o-y, while increasing by 1.1% y-o-y in Q4'23.

y-o-y to support greater revenues. Q4'23 Opex reached €114.6m, higher by 0.6% y-o-y driven mainly by higher payroll expenses. On a comparable basis, excluding one-off items, FY'23 Opex increased by 8.0% y-o-y, while increasing by 1.1% y-o-y in Q4'23. FY'23 EBITDA was broadly stable (-0.8%y-o-y) at €730.0m (FY'22: €736.0m) or at €744.9m (-0.2%y-o-

y) on a recurring basis, exceeding our latest outlook. Q4'23 EBITDA came in at €210.2m (Q4'22: €202.7m) up by 3.7% y-o-y or at €197.6m l-f-l(-3.1%y-o-y).

(-0.8%y-o-y) at €730.0m (FY'22: €736.0m) or at €744.9m (-0.2%y-o- y) on a recurring basis, exceeding our latest outlook. Q4'23 EBITDA came in at €210.2m (Q4'22: €202.7m) up by 3.7% y-o-y or at €197.6m l-f-l(-3.1%y-o-y). Net Profit in FY'23 stood at €408.3m (FY'22: €592.3m), down by 31.1% y-o-y. Q4'23 Net Profit stood at

€100.6m (Q4'22: €306.5m), lower by 67.2% y-o-y mainly due a one-off profit in 2022. On a l-f-l basis and after excluding one-off items in both years, Net Profit in FY'23 landed at €439.3m, up by 0.7% y-o-y, and was €109.7m in Q4'23.

y-o-y. Q4'23 Net Profit stood at €100.6m (Q4'22: €306.5m), lower by 67.2% y-o-y mainly due a one-off profit in 2022. On a l-f-l basis and after excluding one-off items in both years, Net Profit in FY'23 landed at €439.3m, up by 0.7% y-o-y, and was €109.7m in Q4'23. Robust financial position, with Net Debt / EBITDA at 0.23x (0.27x incl. leases).

Total Shareholders Remuneration for FY'23 at €1.85 per share: €1.00 interim dividend, already paid on November 9 th , 2023 €0.60 Remaining DPS, to be paid / Ex-div. date April 29 th / Payment date May 9 th o €0.25 Capital Return, to be paid / Ex-rights date June 25 th / Payment date July 1 st

FY'24 outlook: GGR €2,150m - 2,200m & EBITDA €750m - 770m 1. OVERVIEW (€ 'm) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Δ% FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% GGR (Gross Gaming 581.2 540.9 7.5% 2,087.7 1,939.0 7.7% Revenue) NGR (Net Gaming 399.2 376.7 6.0% 1,435.8 1,333.4 7.7% Revenue)1 Gross Profit (from gaming 236.2 223.9 5.5% 852.3 798.8 6.7% operations) 2 Operating Expenses 114.6 113.9 0.6% 413.6 365.1 13.3% Recurring Operating 113.8 112.6 1.1% 385.3 356.8 8.0% expenses EBITDA 210.2 202.7 3.7% 730.0 736.0 -0.8% EBITDA margin 36.2% 37.5% - 35.0% 38.0% - Recurring EBITDA 197.6 204.0 -3.1% 744.9 746.2 -0.2% Net profit 100.6 306.5 -67.2% 408.3 592.3 -31.1% Net profit margin 17.3% 56.7% - 19.6% 30.5% - Recurring Net profit 109.7 127.5 -13.9% 439.3 436.0 0.7% EPS (in €) 0.2729 0.8610 -68.3% 1.1196 1.6711 -33.0% 1 GGR-GGR contribution 2 NGR-Agents'commission-other Direct costs OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 1 [Public]

News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Revenues OPAP's revenues (GGR) in FY (GGR) 2023 increased by 7.7% y-o-y, reaching €2,087.7m (FY 2022: €1,939.0m) primarily driven by strong online growth alongside a solid retail performance. Q4 2023 GGR landed at the highest ever level of €581.2m, up by 7.5% y-o-y (Q4 2022: €540.9m) on the back of increased playability in retail and a robust online contribution. Gross Profit Gross Profit from gaming (from operations in FY 2023 stood at gaming €852.3m compared with €798.8m operations)1 in FY 2022, higher by 6.7% y-o-y as a result of top line growth. Q4 2023 Gross Profit increased by 5.5% y-o-y reaching €236.2m vs €223.9m in Q4 2022. EBITDA EBITDA in FY 2023 stood at Reported figures €730.0m versus €736.0m in FY 2022, lower by 0.8% y-o-y or - 0.2% l-f-l. Q4 2023 EBITDA reached €210.2m on the back of higher top line performance and one-off other operating income of €13.4m relating to the derecognition of the Markopoulo Park lease liability, up by 3.7% y- o-y(-3.1l-f-l). Recurring figures *Excl. one-off expenses of €14.9m in FY'23 and expenses of €10.2m in FY'22 (income of €12.6m in Q4'23 and expenses of €1.3m in Q4'22) 1 GGR - GGR contribution - Agents' commission - Other Direct costs OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 2 [Public]

News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Net Profit Net Profit in FY 2023 stood at Reported figures €408.3m versus €592.3m in FY 2022, lower by 31.1% y-o-y or +0.7% on a l-f-l basis. Q4 2023 Net Profit came in at €100.6m, lower by 67.2% y-o-y, mainly due to a one-off profit in Q4'22, which included a €181.3m profit from the disposal of Betano. On a l-f-l basis, Net Profit decreased by 13.9% y-o-y on the back of higher deferred taxes in Q4'23. Recurring figures *Excl. one-off expenses of €30.9m in FY'23 and income of €156.3m in FY'22 (expenses of €9.1m in Q4'23 and income of €179.1m in Q4'22) Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q4 2023 results: "OPAP concluded 2023 with the strongest Q4 ever and achieved record revenues. This development clearly reflects the consistent and effective implementation of our business strategy throughout the year, as well as our ability to pursue and achieve ambitious goals. In Q4'23, both our retail and online business posted solid growth, driven by our continuous focus on digitalization. As a result of last quarter's positive financial and operating performance, recurring EBITDA outperformed our latest outlook. In line with our steadfast commitment to generating value for OPAP's shareholders, we are pleased to be proposing a generous total shareholder remuneration of €1.85 per share for FY'23, including the already paid interim dividend of €1.00 per share. As regards our business initiatives, we are excited by the recent launch of Eurojackpot in Greece, which is a milestone for OPAP and follows the successful repositioning of Lotto and Tzoker. The overall revamp of our draw-based portfolio highlights our commitment to responding to customers' needs and expectations, through product innovations. Looking ahead, in line with our Fast Forward business strategy, we remain committed to further upgrading our proposition, securing sound growth and profitability, rewarding our shareholders and delivering on our sustainability and social responsibility objectives." OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 3 [Public]

News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 2. FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenues (GGR) per game (€ '000) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Δ% FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% Lottery 197,591 193,920 1.9 730,001 709,458 2.9 % total revenues 34.0 35.9 - 35.0 36.6 - Betting 180,866 160,966 12.4 645,505 603,749 6.9 % total revenues 31.1 29.8 - 30.9 31.1 - VLTs 96,203 93,428 3.0 344,522 318,365 8.2 % total revenues 16.6 17.3 - 16.5 16.4 - Instant & Passives 30,201 31,872 -5.2 115,877 107,902 7.4 % total revenues 5.2 5.9 - 5.6 5.6 - Online Casino 76,303 60,682 25.7 251,805 199,510 26.2 % total revenues 13.1 11.2 - 12.1 10.3 - TOTAL REVENUES 581,164 540,867 7.5 2,087,710 1,938,985 7.7 Lottery Revenues from lottery reached €730.0m in FY 2023 versus €709.5m in FY 2022, higher by 2.9% y-o-y on the back of a solid ΚΙΝΟ performance. Lottery GGR in Q4 2023 increased by 1.9% y-o-y to €197.6m, mainly attributable to a strong Tzoker performance and the impressive Lotto growth following its transformation into an annuity game in Oct'23. Betting Total betting revenues reached €645.5m in FY 2023 versus €603.7m in FY 2022, higher by 6.9% y-o-y on the back of a strong performance by Powerspin and Virtuals coupled with a solid online contribution. Betting GGR in Q4 2023 landed at €180.9m (Q4 2022: €161.0m), higher by 12.4% y-o-y, reflecting increased playability in Pame Stoixima in retail and a normalization of the payout to winners following a soft Q3. OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 4 [Public]

News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE VLTs VLTs revenues in FY 2023 increased to €344.5m, higher by 8.2% y-o-y (FY 2022: €318.4m). In Q4 2023 VLTs revenues reached a record €96.2m, higher by 3.0% y-o-y due to the ongoing machines optimization. Instant & Revenues from Instant & Passives stood Passives at €115.9m in FY 2023 compared with €107.9m in FY 2022, higher by 7.4% y- o-y. Q4 2023 GGR stood at €30.2m, lower by 5.2% y-o-y. Online Revenues from Online Casino grew Casino significantly to €251.8m in FY 2023, up by 26.2% y-o-y (FY 2022: €199.5m). Q4 2023 revenues landed at €76.3m compared with €60.7m in Q4 2022, up by 25.7% y-o-y on the back of elevated engagement levels. Gaming revenue related expense (€ '000) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Δ% FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% Agents' commission 113,998 107,756 5.8 407,337 382,993 6.4 Other Direct costs 48,950 45,004 8.8 176,090 151,605 16.2 Total 162,948 152,760 6.7 583,427 534,598 9.1 % of total revenues (GGR) 28.0 28.2 27.9 27.6 Gaming Gaming revenue related expense in FY revenue 2023 stood at €583.4m versus €534.6m related in FY 2022, higher by 9.1% y-o-y, to expense support elevated retail & online operations alongside widespread inflationary pressures. Q4 2023 gaming revenue related expense was €162.9m vs. €152.8m in Q4 2022, higher by 6.7% y-o-y. OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 5 [Public]

News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Payroll expense (€ '000) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Δ% FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% Wages and salaries 17,176 17,054 0.7 69,527 65,387 6.3 Social security costs 3,905 3,649 7.0 13,431 12,902 4.1 Other staff costs 2,663 2,843 -6.3 8,832 6,215 42.1 Total cost 23,744 23,547 0.8 91,791 84,503 8.6 % of total revenues (GGR) 4.1 4.4 4.4 4.4 Payroll Payroll expense in FY 2023 stood at expense €91.8m compared with €84.5m in FY 2022, higher by 8.6% y-o-y. Q4 2023 payroll expense increased marginally by 0.8% y-o-y to €23.7m. Marketing expense (€ '000) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Δ% FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% CSR & sponsorship expense 11,189 12,294 -9.0 38,766 32,688 18.6 Advertising expense 27,557 30,511 -9.7 84,590 79,012 7.1 Total 38,746 42,806 -9.5 123,356 111,700 10.4 % of total revenues (GGR) 6.7 7.9 5.9 5.8 Marketing Marketing expense in FY 2023 expense increased by 10.4% y-o-y to €123.4m vs €111.7m in FY 2022, on the back of increased spending in CSR and sponsorships. Q4'23 marketing expenses decreased by 9.5% y-o-y partially due to easy comps. Other operating expense (€ '000) Q4 2023 Q4 2022 Δ% FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% IT related costs 10,705 11,248 -4.8 39,655 37,353 6.2 Utilities & Telco 3,297 3,378 -2.4 12,999 13,489 -3.6 costs Rentals 228 123 85.7 941 853 10.3 Inventory 1,875 1,569 19.5 6,711 5,006 34.1 consumption Other 36,017 31,205 15.4 138,167 112,206 23.1 Total 52,122 47,523 9.7 198,474 168,907 17.5 OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 6 [Public]

News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Other Other operating expense in FY 2023 operating stood at €198.5m versus €168.9m in expense FY 2022, higher by 17.5% y-o-y. On a l-f-l level (excl. one-off items in both years), other Opex increased by 6.0% y-o-y. Q4 2023 other operating expense was €52.1m, higher by 9.7% y-o-y (Q4 2022: €47.5m). On a comparable basis, other Opex increased by 11.0% y-o-y. Cash Flows (€ '000) FY 2023 FY 2022 Δ% Cash Flow from Operating Activities 527,594 659,800 -20.4% Cash Flow from Investing Activities 92,630 -53,235 -274.0% Cash Flow from Financing Activities -857,323 -742,493 15.5% Cash Flow from Cash flows from operating Operating activities in FY 2023 stood at Activities €527.6m versus €659.8m in FY 2022 on the back of increased tax outflows and payables. Cash Flow from Cash flows from investing Investing activities in FY 2023 amounted to Activities an inflow of €92.6m, mainly attributed to the inflow from a Betano earn-out. Cash Flow from Cash flows from financing Financing activities in FY 2023 amounted to Activities an outflow of €857.3m, constituting €687.9m of dividends and capital return distributions alongside a net repayment of borrowings of €128.2m. OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 7 [Public]

News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE 3. MAIN LATEST DEVELOPMENTS Shareholders Remuneration FY'23 - Total €1.85 per share (including €1.00 interim DPS already paid in November '23) Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Dividend Payment

The Board of Directors of OPAP intends to propose to the AGM to be held on 25 April 2024, the distribution of a €1.60 gross dividend per share for the fiscal year 2023, out of which €1.00 per share was already paid as interim dividend in November 2023. Subject to AGM approval, the ex-dividend date is set at 29 April 2024. Dividend payment to the entitled shareholders commences on 9 May 2024. OPAP's management welcomes proactive dialogue with investors and would like to invite its shareholders to participate in the AGM.

The Board of Directors of OPAP intends to propose to the AGM to be held on 25 April 2024, the distribution of a €1.60 gross dividend per share for the fiscal year 2023, out of which €1.00 per share was already paid as interim dividend in November 2023. Subject to AGM approval, the ex-dividend date is set at 29 April 2024. Dividend payment to the entitled shareholders commences on 9 May 2024. OPAP's management welcomes proactive dialogue with investors and would like to invite its shareholders to participate in the AGM. Capital Return to the shareholders

The Company's BoD intends to propose to the AGM to be held on 25 April 2024 the distribution of €0.25 per share as a capital return with an ex-rights date for capital return on 25 June 2024, and the commencement of payment on 1 July 2024. OPAP has been awarded Top Employer Greece 2024 OPAP is among the country's top employers, and the company received the Top Employer in Greece 2024 certification. This honorary distinction highlights OPAP's dedication to the growth and development of its employees, in a work environment that stands out. Moreover, it underlines OPAP's strategic choice to implement integrated policies, focusing on enhancing the engagement of its people and offering unique work experience. Cease of Greek Horse Races As of 30 January 2024, the conduct of Greek horse races was ceased following Horse Races S.A.'s release from the respective obligation according to the Concession Agreement. In addition, Horse Races S.A. exercised its contractual right to terminate the Lease Agreement for the Athens Hippodrome at Markopoulo. It is noted that, despite the significant and long-term efforts by Horse Races S.A. since it took over this activity in 2016, and the company's continuous major investments, Greek horse races continued to decline, in a progressively escalating manner, while they remained a constantly loss-making and unsustainable business. Eurojackpot launch On 6 March 2024, OPAP launched Eurojackpot in Greece, one of the most popular multi-country lottery games in Europe, as part of its strategy to enhance, refresh and make more exciting its draw-based games portfolio and upgrade customers' experience. Eurojackpot offers players the opportunity to win multimillion prizes, with a minimum guaranteed jackpot of €10 million and maximum of €120 million. The game is played in 19 countries (incl. Greece) across Europe and has distributed more than €12 billion since its inception in 2012. By introducing Eurojackpot, OPAP aims to expand its customer base, generate incremental revenues creating value for its shareholders, while also contributing to the society and the economy of Greece. Share Buyback evolution As of 8 March 2024, 3,382,917 own shares have been purchased, since 3.10.2023 at a total cost of €52.5 million, resulting in the Company owning 5,212,541 treasury shares or 1.41% of shares issued. OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 8 [Public]

News Release FY 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Conference Call Invitation Q4 2023 Financial Results Conference Call An analyst call will be held on Thursday, March 14th, 2024 at 04:00 PM (Athens) / 02:00 PM (London) / 10:00 AM (New York) The corresponding video presentation will be posted on the Company's website / IR section (https://investors.opap.gr/en/results-and-news/financial-statements/2023) Participants will have the opportunity to watch the video presentation in advance and join the Q&A conference call. Dial-in Numbers: UK participants please dial +44 (0) 800 368 1063 Greek participants please dial +30 211 180 2000 US participants please dial + 1 516 447 5632 Other International please dial +44 (0) 203 0595 872 Live Webcast: The conference call will be available via audio webcast in real time and you may join by linking at: https://www.opap.gr/23Q4or https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/opap23Q4.html If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803 or email at hellas@choruscall.gr CONTACTS OPAP - 112 Athinon Ave., 104 42 Athens, Greece Investor Relations - Tel: +30 (210) 5798930 - ir@opap.gr ATTACHMENTS Statement of Financial Position Income Statement Statement of Comprehensive Income Statement of Changes in Equity Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Separate Statement of Changes in Equity Cash Flow Statement OPAP S.A. Consolidated Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year ended December 31st, 2023 9 [Public]