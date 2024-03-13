News Release
Broad-based growth leads to new €2bn GGR high
ATHENS, Greece - March 13, 2024 - OPAP S.A. (OPAr.AT, OPAP:GA), the leading gaming operator in Greece,
announces its consolidated financial results for the period ended December 31st, 2023, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
- FY'23 Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) reached record high levels of €2,087.7m vs €1,939.0m in FY'22, higher by 7.7% y-o-y on the back of solid online performance and retail growth. Q4 2023 GGR came in at €581.2m, an increase of 7.5% y-o-y, reflecting the normalization of sportsbook payout after Q3 & positive early signs from the revamp of our draw-based games.
- Gross Profit (from gaming operations) in FY'23 increased by 6.7% y-o-y to €852.3m (FY'22: €798.8m), following top-line growth and representing a strong 41% margin. Q4'23 was higher by 5.5% y-o-y at €236.2m (Q4'22: €223.9m).
- Operating Expenses in FY'23 were €413.6m vs €365.1m in FY'22, higher by 13.3% y-o-y to support greater revenues. Q4'23 Opex reached €114.6m, higher by 0.6% y-o-y driven mainly by higher payroll expenses. On a comparable basis, excluding one-off items, FY'23 Opex increased by 8.0% y-o-y, while increasing by 1.1% y-o-y in Q4'23.
- FY'23 EBITDA was broadly stable (-0.8%y-o-y) at €730.0m (FY'22: €736.0m) or at €744.9m (-0.2%y-o-
y) on a recurring basis, exceeding our latest outlook. Q4'23 EBITDA came in at €210.2m (Q4'22: €202.7m) up by 3.7% y-o-y or at €197.6m l-f-l(-3.1%y-o-y).
- Net Profit in FY'23 stood at €408.3m (FY'22: €592.3m), down by 31.1% y-o-y. Q4'23 Net Profit stood at
€100.6m (Q4'22: €306.5m), lower by 67.2% y-o-y mainly due a one-off profit in 2022. On a l-f-l basis and after excluding one-off items in both years, Net Profit in FY'23 landed at €439.3m, up by 0.7% y-o-y, and was €109.7m in Q4'23.
- Robust financial position, with Net Debt / EBITDA at 0.23x (0.27x incl. leases).
- Total Shareholders Remuneration for FY'23 at €1.85 per share:
- €1.00 interim dividend, already paid on November 9th, 2023
- €0.60 Remaining DPS, to be paid / Ex-div. date April 29th / Payment date May 9th o €0.25 Capital Return, to be paid / Ex-rights date June 25th / Payment date July 1st
- FY'24 outlook: GGR €2,150m - 2,200m & EBITDA €750m - 770m
1. OVERVIEW
(€ 'm)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Δ%
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
GGR (Gross Gaming
581.2
540.9
7.5%
2,087.7
1,939.0
7.7%
Revenue)
NGR (Net Gaming
399.2
376.7
6.0%
1,435.8
1,333.4
7.7%
Revenue)1
Gross Profit (from gaming
236.2
223.9
5.5%
852.3
798.8
6.7%
operations) 2
Operating Expenses
114.6
113.9
0.6%
413.6
365.1
13.3%
Recurring Operating
113.8
112.6
1.1%
385.3
356.8
8.0%
expenses
EBITDA
210.2
202.7
3.7%
730.0
736.0
-0.8%
EBITDA margin
36.2%
37.5%
-
35.0%
38.0%
-
Recurring EBITDA
197.6
204.0
-3.1%
744.9
746.2
-0.2%
Net profit
100.6
306.5
-67.2%
408.3
592.3
-31.1%
Net profit margin
17.3%
56.7%
-
19.6%
30.5%
-
Recurring Net profit
109.7
127.5
-13.9%
439.3
436.0
0.7%
EPS (in €)
0.2729
0.8610
-68.3%
1.1196
1.6711
-33.0%
1 GGR-GGR contribution
2 NGR-Agents'commission-other Direct costs
Revenues OPAP's revenues (GGR) in FY
(GGR) 2023 increased by 7.7% y-o-y, reaching €2,087.7m (FY 2022: €1,939.0m) primarily driven by strong online growth alongside a solid retail performance.
Q4 2023 GGR landed at the highest ever level of €581.2m, up by 7.5% y-o-y (Q4 2022: €540.9m) on the back of increased playability in retail and a robust online contribution.
Gross Profit Gross Profit from gaming
(from operations in FY 2023 stood at
gaming €852.3m compared with €798.8m operations)1 in FY 2022, higher by 6.7% y-o-y as a result of top line growth. Q4 2023 Gross Profit increased by 5.5% y-o-y reaching €236.2m vs
€223.9m in Q4 2022.
EBITDA
EBITDA in
FY 2023 stood
at
Reported figures
€730.0m versus €736.0m in FY
2022, lower by 0.8% y-o-y or -
0.2% l-f-l. Q4 2023 EBITDA
reached €210.2m on the back of
higher top line performance and
one-off other operating income of
€13.4m
relating
to
the
derecognition of the
Markopoulo
Park lease liability, up by 3.7% y-
o-y(-3.1l-f-l).
Recurring figures
*Excl. one-off expenses of €14.9m in FY'23 and expenses of €10.2m in FY'22 (income of €12.6m in Q4'23 and expenses of €1.3m in Q4'22)
1 GGR - GGR contribution - Agents' commission - Other Direct costs
Net Profit Net Profit in FY 2023 stood at
Reported figures
€408.3m versus €592.3m in FY
2022, lower by 31.1% y-o-y or
+0.7% on a l-f-l basis.
Q4 2023 Net Profit came in at
€100.6m, lower by 67.2% y-o-y,
mainly due to a one-off profit in
Q4'22, which included a €181.3m
profit from the disposal of Betano.
On a l-f-l basis, Net Profit
decreased by 13.9% y-o-y on the
back of higher deferred taxes in
Q4'23.
Recurring figures
*Excl. one-off expenses of €30.9m in FY'23 and income of €156.3m in FY'22 (expenses of €9.1m in Q4'23 and income of €179.1m in Q4'22)
Comment of OPAP's CEO, Mr. Jan Karas, on the Q4 2023 results:
"OPAP concluded 2023 with the strongest Q4 ever and achieved record revenues. This development clearly reflects the consistent and effective implementation of our business strategy throughout the year, as well as our ability to pursue and achieve ambitious goals.
In Q4'23, both our retail and online business posted solid growth, driven by our continuous focus on digitalization. As a result of last quarter's positive financial and operating performance, recurring EBITDA outperformed our latest outlook.
In line with our steadfast commitment to generating value for OPAP's shareholders, we are pleased to be proposing a generous total shareholder remuneration of €1.85 per share for FY'23, including the already paid interim dividend of €1.00 per share.
As regards our business initiatives, we are excited by the recent launch of Eurojackpot in Greece, which is a milestone for OPAP and follows the successful repositioning of Lotto and Tzoker. The overall revamp of our draw-based portfolio highlights our commitment to responding to customers' needs and expectations, through product innovations.
Looking ahead, in line with our Fast Forward business strategy, we remain committed to further upgrading our proposition, securing sound growth and profitability, rewarding our shareholders and delivering on our sustainability and social responsibility objectives."
2. FINANCIAL REVIEW
Revenues (GGR) per game
(€ '000)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Δ%
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
Lottery
197,591
193,920
1.9
730,001
709,458
2.9
% total revenues
34.0
35.9
-
35.0
36.6
-
Betting
180,866
160,966
12.4
645,505
603,749
6.9
% total revenues
31.1
29.8
-
30.9
31.1
-
VLTs
96,203
93,428
3.0
344,522
318,365
8.2
% total revenues
16.6
17.3
-
16.5
16.4
-
Instant & Passives
30,201
31,872
-5.2
115,877
107,902
7.4
% total revenues
5.2
5.9
-
5.6
5.6
-
Online Casino
76,303
60,682
25.7
251,805
199,510
26.2
% total revenues
13.1
11.2
-
12.1
10.3
-
TOTAL REVENUES
581,164
540,867
7.5
2,087,710
1,938,985
7.7
Lottery Revenues from lottery reached €730.0m in FY 2023 versus €709.5m in FY 2022, higher by 2.9% y-o-y on the back of a solid ΚΙΝΟ performance. Lottery GGR in Q4 2023 increased by 1.9% y-o-y to €197.6m, mainly attributable to a strong Tzoker performance and the impressive Lotto growth following its transformation into an annuity game in Oct'23.
Betting Total betting revenues reached €645.5m in FY 2023 versus €603.7m in FY 2022, higher by 6.9% y-o-y on the back of a strong performance by Powerspin and Virtuals coupled with a solid online contribution. Betting GGR in Q4 2023 landed at €180.9m (Q4 2022: €161.0m), higher by 12.4% y-o-y, reflecting increased playability in Pame Stoixima in retail and a normalization of the payout to winners following a soft Q3.
VLTs VLTs revenues in FY 2023 increased to €344.5m, higher by 8.2% y-o-y (FY 2022: €318.4m). In Q4 2023 VLTs revenues reached a record €96.2m, higher by 3.0% y-o-y due to the ongoing machines optimization.
Instant & Revenues from Instant & Passives stood
Passives at €115.9m in FY 2023 compared with €107.9m in FY 2022, higher by 7.4% y- o-y. Q4 2023 GGR stood at €30.2m, lower by 5.2% y-o-y.
Online Revenues from Online Casino grew
Casino significantly to €251.8m in FY 2023, up by 26.2% y-o-y (FY 2022: €199.5m). Q4 2023 revenues landed at €76.3m compared with €60.7m in Q4 2022, up by 25.7% y-o-y on the back of elevated engagement levels.
Gaming revenue related expense
(€ '000)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Δ%
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
Agents' commission
113,998
107,756
5.8
407,337
382,993
6.4
Other Direct costs
48,950
45,004
8.8
176,090
151,605
16.2
Total
162,948
152,760
6.7
583,427
534,598
9.1
% of total revenues (GGR)
28.0
28.2
27.9
27.6
Gaming Gaming revenue related expense in FY
revenue 2023 stood at €583.4m versus €534.6m
related in FY 2022, higher by 9.1% y-o-y, to
expense support elevated retail & online
operations alongside widespread inflationary pressures. Q4 2023 gaming revenue related expense was €162.9m vs. €152.8m in Q4 2022, higher by 6.7% y-o-y.
Payroll expense
(€ '000)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Δ%
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
Wages and salaries
17,176
17,054
0.7
69,527
65,387
6.3
Social security costs
3,905
3,649
7.0
13,431
12,902
4.1
Other staff costs
2,663
2,843
-6.3
8,832
6,215
42.1
Total cost
23,744
23,547
0.8
91,791
84,503
8.6
% of total revenues (GGR)
4.1
4.4
4.4
4.4
Payroll Payroll expense in FY 2023 stood at
expense €91.8m compared with €84.5m in FY 2022, higher by 8.6% y-o-y. Q4 2023 payroll expense increased marginally by 0.8% y-o-y to €23.7m.
Marketing expense
(€ '000)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Δ%
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
CSR & sponsorship expense
11,189
12,294
-9.0
38,766
32,688
18.6
Advertising expense
27,557
30,511
-9.7
84,590
79,012
7.1
Total
38,746
42,806
-9.5
123,356
111,700
10.4
% of total revenues (GGR)
6.7
7.9
5.9
5.8
Marketing Marketing expense in FY 2023
expense increased by 10.4% y-o-y to €123.4m vs €111.7m in FY 2022, on the back of increased spending in CSR and
sponsorships. Q4'23 marketing expenses decreased by 9.5% y-o-y partially due to easy comps.
Other operating
expense
(€ '000)
Q4 2023
Q4 2022
Δ%
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
IT related costs
10,705
11,248
-4.8
39,655
37,353
6.2
Utilities & Telco
3,297
3,378
-2.4
12,999
13,489
-3.6
costs
Rentals
228
123
85.7
941
853
10.3
Inventory
1,875
1,569
19.5
6,711
5,006
34.1
consumption
Other
36,017
31,205
15.4
138,167
112,206
23.1
Total
52,122
47,523
9.7
198,474
168,907
17.5
Other Other operating expense in FY 2023 operating stood at €198.5m versus €168.9m in
expense FY 2022, higher by 17.5% y-o-y. On a l-f-l level (excl. one-off items in both years), other Opex increased by 6.0% y-o-y. Q4 2023 other operating expense was €52.1m, higher by 9.7% y-o-y (Q4 2022: €47.5m). On a comparable basis, other Opex increased by 11.0% y-o-y.
Cash Flows
(€ '000)
FY 2023
FY 2022
Δ%
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
527,594
659,800
-20.4%
Cash Flow from Investing Activities
92,630
-53,235
-274.0%
Cash Flow from Financing Activities
-857,323
-742,493
15.5%
Cash Flow from Cash flows from operating
Operating activities in FY 2023 stood at
Activities €527.6m versus €659.8m in FY 2022 on the back of increased tax outflows and payables.
Cash Flow from Cash flows from investing
Investing activities in FY 2023 amounted to
Activities an inflow of €92.6m, mainly attributed to the inflow from a Betano earn-out.
Cash Flow from Cash flows from financing
Financing activities in FY 2023 amounted to
Activities an outflow of €857.3m, constituting €687.9m of dividends and capital return distributions alongside a net repayment of borrowings of €128.2m.
3. MAIN LATEST DEVELOPMENTS
Shareholders Remuneration FY'23 - Total €1.85 per share (including €1.00 interim DPS already paid in November '23)
-
Annual General Meeting (AGM) & Dividend Payment
The Board of Directors of OPAP intends to propose to the AGM to be held on 25 April 2024, the distribution of a €1.60 gross dividend per share for the fiscal year 2023, out of which €1.00 per share was already paid as interim dividend in November 2023. Subject to AGM approval, the ex-dividend date is set at 29 April 2024. Dividend payment to the entitled shareholders commences on 9 May 2024. OPAP's management welcomes proactive dialogue with investors and would like to invite its shareholders to participate in the AGM.
- Capital Return to the shareholders
The Company's BoD intends to propose to the AGM to be held on 25 April 2024 the distribution of €0.25 per share as a capital return with an ex-rights date for capital return on 25 June 2024, and the commencement of payment on 1 July 2024.
OPAP has been awarded Top Employer Greece 2024
OPAP is among the country's top employers, and the company received the Top Employer in Greece 2024 certification. This honorary distinction highlights OPAP's dedication to the growth and development of its employees, in a work environment that stands out. Moreover, it underlines OPAP's strategic choice to implement integrated policies, focusing on enhancing the engagement of its people and offering unique work experience.
Cease of Greek Horse Races
As of 30 January 2024, the conduct of Greek horse races was ceased following Horse Races S.A.'s release from the respective obligation according to the Concession Agreement. In addition, Horse Races S.A. exercised its contractual right to terminate the Lease Agreement for the Athens Hippodrome at Markopoulo. It is noted that, despite the significant and long-term efforts by Horse Races S.A. since it took over this activity in 2016, and the company's continuous major investments, Greek horse races continued to decline, in a progressively escalating manner, while they remained a constantly loss-making and unsustainable business.
Eurojackpot launch
On 6 March 2024, OPAP launched Eurojackpot in Greece, one of the most popular multi-country lottery games in Europe, as part of its strategy to enhance, refresh and make more exciting its draw-based games portfolio and upgrade customers' experience. Eurojackpot offers players the opportunity to win multimillion prizes, with a minimum guaranteed jackpot of €10 million and maximum of €120 million. The game is played in 19 countries (incl. Greece) across Europe and has distributed more than €12 billion since its inception in 2012. By introducing Eurojackpot, OPAP aims to expand its customer base, generate incremental revenues creating value for its shareholders, while also contributing to the society and the economy of Greece.
Share Buyback evolution
As of 8 March 2024, 3,382,917 own shares have been purchased, since 3.10.2023 at a total cost of €52.5 million, resulting in the Company owning 5,212,541 treasury shares or 1.41% of shares issued.
Conference Call Invitation
Q4 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
An analyst call will be held on Thursday, March 14th, 2024
at 04:00 PM (Athens) / 02:00 PM (London) / 10:00 AM (New York)
The corresponding video presentation will be posted on the Company's website / IR section
(https://investors.opap.gr/en/results-and-news/financial-statements/2023)
Participants will have the opportunity to watch the video presentation in advance
and join the Q&A conference call.
Dial-in Numbers:
UK participants please dial
+44
(0) 800 368 1063
Greek participants please dial
+30
211 180 2000
US participants please dial
+ 1 516 447 5632
Other International please dial
+44
(0) 203 0595 872
Live Webcast:
The conference call will be available via audio webcast in real time and you may join by linking at: https://www.opap.gr/23Q4or https://87399.themediaframe.eu/links/opap23Q4.html
If you experience any difficulty, please call + 30 210 9460803 or email at hellas@choruscall.gr
CONTACTS
OPAP - 112 Athinon Ave., 104 42 Athens, Greece
Investor Relations - Tel: +30 (210) 5798930 - ir@opap.gr
ATTACHMENTS
- Statement of Financial Position
- Income Statement
- Statement of Comprehensive Income
- Statement of Changes in Equity
- Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
- Separate Statement of Changes in Equity
- Cash Flow Statement
1. Statement of Financial Position
Amounts in thousands of euro
GROUP
COMPANY
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
ASSETS
Non - current assets
Intangible assets
930,483
1,021,349
674,583
736,190
Property, plant and equipment
45,470
56,752
44,183
54,581
Right-of-use assets
24,871
32,135
21,218
18,342
Investment properties
1,356
3,007
1,356
3,007
Goodwill
342,688
342,688
-
-
Investments in subsidiaries
-
-
446,412
575,412
Trade receivables
3,093
748
3,093
748
Other non - current assets
56,965
60,917
57,776
66,016
Deferred tax assets
14,860
35,651
-
-
Long - term investments
550
-
-
-
Total non - current assets
1,420,335
1,553,246
1,248,621
1,454,296
Current assets
Inventories
5,075
5,552
2,496
2,879
Trade receivables
104,259
102,123
50,668
57,924
Current income tax assets
12,738
17
-
-
Other current assets
66,791
182,284
43,864
35,757
Short - term investments
3,556
3,634
-
-
Cash and cash equivalents
487,334
724,433
149,953
247,796
Total current assets
679,751
1,018,043
246,981
344,356
Total Assets
2,100,086
2,571,289
1,495,603
1,798,652
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Equity
Share capital
111,019
109,003
111,019
109,003
Share premium
105,482
165,148
105,482
165,148
Reserves
37,006
36,334
37,006
36,334
Treasury shares
(43,145)
(12,851)
(43,145)
(12,851)
Retained earnings
530,289
745,146
335,070
420,891
Equity attributable to owners of the
740,651
1,042,780
545,432
718,525
Company
Non-controlling interests
34,112
32,653
-
-
Total equity
774,763
1,075,433
545,432
718,525
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
586,569
506,679
586,454
466,565
Lease liabilities
19,527
39,328
16,762
13,959
Deferred tax liability
123,087
124,483
44,724
41,916
Employee benefit plans
3,524
2,802
3,374
2,670
Other non-current liabilities
2,312
3,141
-
-
Total non-current liabilities
735,018
676,433
651,314
525,112
Current liabilities
Borrowings
73,976
281,707
61,804
311,533
Lease liabilities
6,512
7,792
5,658
5,604
Trade payables
201,501
181,684
87,695
84,329
Employee benefit plans
3,508
3,464
1,501
3,464
Provisions
12,291
10,823
12,244
10,820
Current income tax liabilities
119,047
117,173
59,984
77,648
Other current liabilities
173,469
216,781
69,971
61,617
Total current liabilities
590,305
819,424
298,856
555,015
Total liabilities
1,325,323
1,495,856
950,171
1,080,127
Total Equity & Liabilities
2,100,086
2,571,289
1,495,603
1,798,652
