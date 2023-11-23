OPAP
Equities
OPAP
GRS419003009
Casinos & Gaming
Real-time Estimate
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.67 EUR
|+0.48%
|-2.72%
|+10.81%
|04:04pm
|OPAP : Tail-risks weigh on Q323 earnings
|Nov. 22
|Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2023
OPAP - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. is the Greek leader in the design and marketing of games of chance under the names of Lotto, Proto, Propo, Propo-Goal, Joker, Pame Stihima, Super 3, Extra 5 and Kino. Net sales break down by type of gaming as follows: - lottery games (45.9%); - sports betting (29.6%): soccer and basketball games, Formula 1 races, etc.; - other (24.5%).
Calendar
2024-03-26 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
14.60EUR
Average target price
17.54EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.17%
EPS Revisions
- OPAP : Tail-risks weigh on Q323 earnings