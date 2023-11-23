Stock OPAP OPAP
PDF Report : OPAP

OPAP

Equities

OPAP

GRS419003009

Casinos & Gaming

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
Other stock markets
 10:19:43 2023-11-23 am EST 		Intraday chart for OPAP 5-day change 1st Jan Change
14.67 EUR +0.48% -2.72% +10.81%
04:04pm OPAP : Tail-risks weigh on Q323 earnings Alphavalue
Nov. 22 Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2023 CI
Latest news about OPAP

OPAP : Tail-risks weigh on Q323 earnings Alphavalue
Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 22, 2023 CI
Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Interim dividend FA
Greek Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. commences an Equity Buyback Plan under the authorization approved on April 27, 2023. CI
OPAP : Solid dividend complements an all-round Q2 23 showing Alphavalue
Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Sep 05, 2023 CI
Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Capital return instalment FA
Final dividend FA
OPAP : FY23 is off to a good start Alphavalue
Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023 CI
Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
OPAP : Broad-based momentum in Q422 supports an encouraging outlook Alphavalue
Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023 CI
OPAP : Q3 22: Online recovery well-complemented by retail stability Alphavalue
Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 23, 2022 CI
Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 CI
Interim dividend carrying optional alternatives FA
OPAP : Q2 22: retail, VLTs offset expected online decline Alphavalue
Transcript : Organization of Football Prognostics S.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 2022 CI
Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 CI
Capital return instalment FA
Final dividend carrying optional alternatives FA
Final dividend carrying optional alternatives FA

More charts

Company Profile

OPAP - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. is the Greek leader in the design and marketing of games of chance under the names of Lotto, Proto, Propo, Propo-Goal, Joker, Pame Stihima, Super 3, Extra 5 and Kino. Net sales break down by type of gaming as follows: - lottery games (45.9%); - sports betting (29.6%): soccer and basketball games, Formula 1 races, etc.; - other (24.5%).
Sector
Casinos & Gaming
Calendar
2024-03-26 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for OPAP

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
14.60EUR
Average target price
17.54EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.17%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Casinos & Gaming

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
OPAP Stock OPAP
+10.81% 5 825 M $
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC Stock Flutter Entertainment plc
+13.11% 28 415 M $
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED Stock Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited
-15.21% 24 565 M $
SANDS CHINA LTD Stock Sands China Ltd
-17.95% 22 058 M $
EVOLUTION AB Stock Evolution AB
+6.24% 21 929 M $
DRAFTKINGS INC. Stock DraftKings Inc.
+239.60% 18 034 M $
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED Stock Aristocrat Leisure Limited
+31.42% 17 078 M $
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC. Stock Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
+11.03% 9 964 M $
CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED Stock Churchill Downs Incorporated
+13.84% 8 977 M $
ENTAIN PLC Stock Entain plc
-34.80% 7 011 M $
Other Casinos & Gaming
