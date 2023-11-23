OPAP - Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics S.A. is the Greek leader in the design and marketing of games of chance under the names of Lotto, Proto, Propo, Propo-Goal, Joker, Pame Stihima, Super 3, Extra 5 and Kino. Net sales break down by type of gaming as follows: - lottery games (45.9%); - sports betting (29.6%): soccer and basketball games, Formula 1 races, etc.; - other (24.5%).