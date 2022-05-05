Opawica Commences Maiden 5,000m Drill Program at Arrowhead

Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the “Company” or “Opawica”) announces that further to the news release of April 21, 2022, the Company has commenced drilling on the Arrowhead Property.

Arrowhead Property highlights:

Planned 5,000 meters of drilling on 20 targets over 15 configurations;

Hosts a historical channel sample of 90.45 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) over one meter;

Reports of native gold to occur in relatively small shoots;

Located in the Rouyn-Noranda region of the gold producing Abitibi gold belt;

Volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) gold-rich polymetallic/quartz-carbonate auriferous veins potential; and

The project is surrounded by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX: AEM).

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica states, “The Opawica team is thrilled to begin our maiden drill program on the Arrowhead Project. The Company is well funded and able to quickly move to a “phase two” drill campaign as the results merit. The assays from the recently completed Bazooka Property drill program are still pending due to lab staffing delays. The lab has promised to provide the assays to Opawica in the near term, and we look forward to disseminating the results out to our shareholders as soon as possible.”

Historical drill holes on Arrowhead completed by SOQUEM, Groupe Minier O and Agnico-Eagle intercepted 40 mineralized zones, and were mostly mineralized with gold, although some zones reported copper and zinc. These previously mineralized intercepts enhance the property's potential for the following types of mineralization:

Gold-rich VMS deposits;

VMS deposits, similar to the Louvicourt mine;

Gold-rich polymetallic veins, like at the Doyon and Mouska gold mines;

Quartz-carbonate auriferous veins associated with regional east-west-trending faults and shear zones, like at the O'Brien, Kewagama, Central-Cadillac, Wood-Cadillac and Lapa mines.

The Arrowhead Project is mainly covered by the metavolcanites of the Blake River Group. Strata are oriented E-W and present a sub-vertical dip. Volcanic and sedimentary rocks form a series of E-W trending, steeply dipping monoclinal panels. The sequences are separated by longitudinal contacts parallel to the lithologies. In the southern part of Joannes Township, the Cadillac Fault runs along an E-W axis over a lateral distance of about 150 km. In the Province of Quebec, more than 40 gold deposits that have produced over 60 million ounces of gold in the past hundred years and are associated with this major structure and its subsidiary faults*.

First prospecting on the Arrowhead started in 1920 on the major shear zone located in the northern part of the property. In 1926, the exploration works consisted of prospecting, pitting, trenching and diamond drilling, mainly to test two shear zones containing quartz-carbonate veins with free gold. Gold values of up to 45.05 g/t were obtained over appreciable widths. Two main veins, designed as "A" and "B", were explored. This work led to underground exploration that started in 1936. A three-compartments shaft was sunk to a depth of 154m. Levels were established at depths of 60.96m (200 ft), 106.68m (350 ft) and 152.40m (500 ft). Drifting and crosscutting were carried out on all three levels on the "A" and "B" veins.

The 609.60-metre diamond drilling program carried out in 1929 returned several gold intersections, the highest grading 13.44 g/t Au over three metres. On surface, the A vein was traced over 152.40 metres and gold values of up to 90.45 g/t Au (channel sampling) were obtained over one metre.

Native gold is reported to occur in relatively small shoots and generally, where visible, in the fractures of the quartz. Both the A and B veins and most of the others on the property consist of discontinuous lenses in the shear that forms the vein zone.

Figure 1 Drill hole locations

Derrick Strickland, PGeo, (OGQ No. 35402) is the qualified person for Opawica Explorations and approves the technical content of this news release. *The qualified person has not verified the information on the Abitibi greenstone belt. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company’s management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company’s objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

