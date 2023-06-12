Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Opdenergy Holding, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OPDE   ES0105544003

OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A.

(OPDE)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38:00 2023-06-09 am EDT
4.000 EUR   +0.13%
02:29aFrance's Antin Infrastructure offers to buy Opdenergy for 866 million euros
RE
02:24aFrance's Antin Infrastructure offers to buy Opdenergy for 866 mln euros
MR
02:18aAntin Infrastructure Partners to Purchase Opdenergy in EUR866 Million Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

France's Antin Infrastructure offers to buy Opdenergy for 866 million euros

06/12/2023 | 02:29am EDT
Opdenergy enters Madrid stock exchange

(Reuters) - France's Antin Infrastructure launched on Monday a tender offer for 100% of the shares in Spanish renewable energy company Opdenergy in a deal worth up to 866 million euros ($930.52 million).

Antin offered to pay 5.85 euros per Opdenergy share, which represents a 46% premium over the closing price on Friday and 23% more than the price of the IPO in July 2022, it said in a filing to the Madrid stock market regulator.

Antin intends to delist the shares if the offer is successful, it said.

Opdenergy operates renewable power plants with a capacity of 904 megawatts (MW) and is developing more projects with a total capacity of 951 MW. The company operates in Spain, the United States, Chile, Italy and Mexico.

With its sunny plains, heavily dammed rivers and windswept hills, Spain is attracting investors to renewable energy projects as the government seeks to meet ambitious targets on reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

($1 = 0.9307 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; Editing by Inti Landauro and Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS S.A. -0.64% 15.53 Real-time Quote.-23.50%
OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A. 0.13% 4 Delayed Quote.4.17%
Financials
Sales 2022 124 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2022 68,7 M 73,9 M 73,9 M
Net Debt 2022 368 M 395 M 395 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,27x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 592 M 637 M 637 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,72x
EV / Sales 2023 7,95x
Nbr of Employees 161
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Opdenergy Holding, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OPDENERGY HOLDING, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,00 €
Average target price 6,38 €
Spread / Average Target 59,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Cid Suárez Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tomás Collantes Morales Chief Financial Officer
Alejandro Javier Chavez Martinez Chairman
Mario Alberto González Henríquez Chief Operating Officer
Cristina Fernández González-Granda Independent Director
