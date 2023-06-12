France's Antin Infrastructure offers to buy Opdenergy for 866 mln euros

June 12 (Reuters) - France's Antin Infrastructure
launched on Monday a tender offer for 100% of the
shares in Spanish renewable energy company Opdenergy
in a deal worth up to 866 million euros ($930.52 million).
Antin offered to pay 5.85 euros per Opdenergy share, which
represents a 46% premium over the closing price on Friday and
23% more than the price of the IPO in July 2022, it said in a
filing to the Madrid stock market regulator.
Antin intends to delist the shares if the offer is
successful, it said.
Opdenergy operates renewable power plants with a capacity of
904 megawatts (MW) and is developing more projects with a total
capacity of 951 MW. The company operates in Spain, the United
States, Chile, Italy and Mexico.
With its sunny plains, heavily dammed rivers and windswept
hills, Spain is attracting investors to renewable energy
projects as the government seeks to meet ambitious targets on
reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
($1 = 0.9307 euros)
(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; Editing by Inti Landauro and
Gerry Doyle)