Open House : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Note: Please note that this document is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of the official announcement in Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" for reference purposes only. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021〔Based on Japanese GAAP〕 May 14, 2021 Company name: Open House Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listings: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First section Code Number: 3288 URL: https://openhouse-group.co.jp/ir Representative: Masaaki Arai, President and CEO Scheduled date of quarterly securities report filing: May 14, 2021 Scheduled starting date of dividend payments: June 11, 2021 Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes Quarterly results briefing meeting : Yes (for institutional investors and analysts in Japanese) (Million yen, rounded down) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative) (% figures indicate year-on-year change) Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to owners of parent Six months ended Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % March 31, 2021 363,945 39.0 41,614 53.9 40,699 56.0 32,751 80.6 March 31, 2020 261,922 7.9 27,035 13.6 26,091 17.6 18,136 12.4 (Note) Comprehensive income: Six months ended March 31, 2021 ¥ 34,019 million [ 85.2％] Six months ended March 31, 2020 ¥ 18,365 million [ 16.0％] EPS Diluted EPS Six months ended Yen Yen March 31, 2021 260.24 259.15 March 31, 2020 164.03 163.02 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Million yen Million yen % March 31, 2021 829,680 313,212 31.7 September 30, 2020 569,038 233,695 41.0 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of March 31, 2021 ¥ 262,781 million As of September 30, 2020 ¥ 233,477 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends per share 1Q-end 2Q-end 3Q-end Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY 2020 ― 40.00 ― 40.00 80.00 FY 2021 ― 50.00 FY 2021 (Forecast) ― 60.00 110.00 (Note) Revision of the latest dividend forecast: Yes 3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021) (% figures indicate year-on-year change) Revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to EPS owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen Full year 788,000 36.8 96,000 93,000 67,000 532.39 54.5 20.2 12.6 (Note) Revision of the latest consolidated results forecast: Yes Open House Co., Ltd. (3288) 1 |

*Notes: (1) Significant changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): Yes New: 1 (Pressance Corporation Co.,Ltd.) Adoptions of special accounting methods in presentation of quarterly financial statements: Yes Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates, and revisions and restatements ⅰ ) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with changes in accounting principles: None ⅱ) Changes in accounting policies other than the above: None ⅲ) Changes in accounting estimates: None ⅳ) Revisions and restatements: None (4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) ⅰ) Number of shares issued at period-end (including treasury stock) March 31, 2021: 125,947,000 shares September 30, 2020: 125,819,100 shares ⅱ) Treasury stock at period-end March 31, 2021: 41 shares September 30, 2020: 41 shares ⅲ) Average number of shares issued during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative basis) March 31, 2021: 125,848,102 shares March 31, 2020: 110,571,232 shares This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review procedure based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

Notes regarding forward-looking statements: Consolidated business forecasts are based on assumptions from information available to management at the time of disclosure and those deemed to be reasonable. Actual results may differ significantly from forecast due to various unpredictable reasons. Open House Co., Ltd. (3288) 2 |

Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements 1）Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets (Million yen) End of FY2020 End of FY2021 2Q (as of September 30, 2020) (as of March 31, 2021) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 219,227 314,754 Operating accounts receivable 620 1,176 Real estate for sale 64,372 68,821 Real estate for sale in process 172,914 342,549 Operating loans 37,463 35,984 Other 12,787 17,052 Allowance for doubtful accounts (262) (374) Total current assets 507,123 779,963 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5,010 19,808 Intangible assets 3,080 3,119 Investments and other assets 53,798 26,767 Total non-current assets 61,890 49,695 Deferred assets 24 21 Total assets 569,038 829,680 Liabilities Current liabilities Notes payable 4,831 1,323 Operating accounts payable 17,525 20,733 Electronically recorded monetary claims ― 9,606 Short-term loans payable 103,930 139,936 Current portion of bonds 242 242 Current portion of long-term loans payable 8,912 70,375 Income taxes payable 10,831 18,565 Provision 3,771 4,448 Other 26,669 36,433 Total current liabilities 176,713 301,665 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 847 726 Long-term loans payable 157,347 212,837 Provision for share awards ― 231 Retirement benefit liability 328 349 Asset retirement obligations 105 119 Other ― 539 Total non-current liabilities 158,628 214,802 Total liabilities 335,342 516,467 Net assets Shareholders' equity Capital stock 19,741 19,829 Capital surplus 28,877 28,965 Retained earnings 186,047 213,751 Treasury shares (0) (0) Total shareholders' equity 234,666 262,546 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 7 10 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,195) 224 Total accumulated other comprehensive income (1,188) 235 Subscription rights to shares 217 576 Non-controlling interests ― 49,854 Total net assets 233,695 313,212 Total liabilities and net assets 569,038 829,680 Open House Co., Ltd. (3288) 3 |

2）Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income (Million yen) Six months ended Six months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (From October 1, 2019 (From October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) to March 31, 2021) Revenue 261,922 363,945 Cost of revenue 218,778 298,101 Gross profit 43,143 65,843 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,108 24,229 Operating income 27,035 41,614 Non-operating income Interest income 59 11 Dividends income 0 11 House rent income 71 70 Gain on sale of investment securities 109 - Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity - 1,448 method Other 166 541 Total non-operating income 407 2,082 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 1,069 1,371 Commission expenses 180 321 Loss on valuation of investment securities - 908 Other 101 396 Total non-operating expenses 1,350 2,997 Ordinary income 26,091 40,699 Extraordinary income Gain on bargain purchase - 15,475 Total extraordinary income - 15,475 Extraordinary losses Loss on step acquisitions - 11,095 Total extraordinary losses - 11,095 Profit before income taxes 26,091 45,079 Income taxes 7,954 12,483 Profit 18,136 32,596 Loss attributable to non-controlling interests - (155) Profit attributable to owners of parent 18,136 32,751 Open House Co., Ltd. (3288) 4 |

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income (Million yen) Six months ended Six months ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2021 (From October 1, 2019 (From October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020) to March 31, 2021) Profit 18,136 32,596 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities (2) 2 Foreign currency translation adjustment 231 1,416 Share of other comprehensive income of entities - 3 accounted for using equity method Total other comprehensive income 229 1,423 Comprehensive income 18,365 34,019 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of 18,365 34,178 parent Comprehensive income attributable to - (158) non-controlling interests Open House Co., Ltd. (3288) 5 |

