Open House : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
Note: Please note that this document is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of the official announcement in Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" for reference purposes only.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021〔Based on Japanese GAAP〕
May 14, 2021
Company name:
Open House Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listings:
Tokyo Stock Exchange, First section
Code Number:
3288
URL:
https://openhouse-group.co.jp/ir
Representative:
Masaaki Arai, President and CEO
Scheduled date of quarterly securities report filing:
May 14, 2021
Scheduled starting date of dividend payments:
June 11, 2021
Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:
Yes
Quarterly results briefing meeting :
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts in Japanese)
(Million yen, rounded down)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)
(% figures indicate year-on-year change)
Revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
|
owners of parent
Six months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
March 31, 2021
363,945
39.0
41,614
53.9
40,699
56.0
32,751
80.6
March 31, 2020
261,922
7.9
27,035
13.6
26,091
17.6
18,136
12.4
(Note) Comprehensive
income: Six months ended March 31, 2021
¥
34,019 million
[ 85.2％]
Six months ended March 31, 2020
¥
18,365 million [ 16.0％]
EPS
Diluted EPS
Six months ended
Yen
Yen
March 31, 2021
260.24
259.15
March 31, 2020
164.03
163.02
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2021
829,680
313,212
31.7
September 30, 2020
569,038
233,695
41.0
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of March 31, 2021
¥ 262,781 million
As of September 30, 2020
¥ 233,477 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2020
―
40.00
―
40.00
80.00
FY 2021
―
50.00
FY 2021 (Forecast)
―
60.00
110.00
(Note) Revision of the latest dividend forecast: Yes
3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)
(% figures indicate year-on-year change)
Revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
EPS
|
owners of parent
|
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
788,000
36.8
96,000
93,000
67,000
532.39
54.5
20.2
12.6
(Note) Revision of the latest consolidated results forecast:
Yes
Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)
1 |
*Notes:
(1) Significant changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): Yes
New: 1 (Pressance Corporation Co.,Ltd.)
-
Adoptions of special accounting methods in presentation of quarterly financial statements: Yes
-
Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates, and revisions and restatements ⅰ) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with changes in accounting principles: None
ⅱ) Changes in accounting policies other than the above:
|
None
ⅲ) Changes in accounting estimates:
|
None
ⅳ) Revisions and restatements:
|
None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
ⅰ) Number of shares issued at period-end (including treasury stock)
March 31, 2021:
125,947,000 shares
September 30, 2020:
125,819,100 shares
ⅱ) Treasury stock at period-end
March 31, 2021:
41 shares
September 30, 2020:
41 shares
ⅲ) Average number of shares issued during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative basis)
March 31, 2021: 125,848,102 shares
March 31, 2020: 110,571,232 shares
-
This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review procedure based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
-
Notes regarding forward-looking statements:
Consolidated business forecasts are based on assumptions from information available to management at the time of disclosure and those deemed to be reasonable.
Actual results may differ significantly from forecast due to various unpredictable reasons.
Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)
2 |
Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
1）Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
End of FY2020
End of FY2021 2Q
(as of September 30, 2020)
(as of March 31, 2021)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
219,227
314,754
Operating accounts receivable
620
1,176
Real estate for sale
64,372
68,821
Real estate for sale in process
172,914
|
342,549
Operating loans
37,463
35,984
Other
|
12,787
17,052
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(262)
(374)
Total current assets
507,123
779,963
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5,010
19,808
Intangible assets
3,080
3,119
Investments and other assets
53,798
26,767
Total non-current assets
61,890
49,695
Deferred assets
24
21
Total assets
569,038
829,680
Liabilities
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
4,831
|
|
|
1,323
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating accounts payable
|
|
|
17,525
|
|
|
20,733
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electronically recorded monetary claims
|
|
|
|
|
―
|
|
9,606
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans payable
|
|
|
103,930
|
|
|
139,936
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of bonds
|
242
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term loans payable
|
|
|
8,912
|
|
|
70,375
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
10,831
|
|
|
18,565
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision
|
|
|
3,771
|
|
|
4,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
26,669
|
|
|
36,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
176,713
|
|
|
301,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds payable
|
|
|
847
|
|
|
726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
157,347
|
|
|
212,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for share awards
|
|
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retirement benefit liability
|
|
|
|
|
328
|
|
|
349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
―
|
|
539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
|
158,628
|
|
|
214,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
335,342
|
|
|
516,467
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
|
|
19,741
|
|
|
19,829
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital surplus
|
28,877
|
|
|
28,965
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
186,047
|
|
|
213,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
(0)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
|
|
234,666
|
|
|
262,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
(1,195)
|
|
|
224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
(1,188)
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription rights to shares
|
|
|
217
|
|
|
576
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
―
|
|
|
49,854
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets
|
|
|
233,695
|
|
|
313,212
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
|
|
569,038
|
|
|
829,680
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)
|
3 |
|
|
2）Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
(From October 1, 2019
|
|
(From October 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
to March 31, 2020)
|
|
to March 31, 2021)
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
261,922
|
|
363,945
|
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
218,778
|
298,101
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
43,143
|
|
65,843
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
16,108
|
24,229
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
27,035
|
|
41,614
|
|
|
Non-operating income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
59
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
Dividends income
|
0
|
11
|
|
|
|
House rent income
|
|
|
71
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of investment securities
|
109
|
-
|
|
|
|
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
|
|
|
-
|
|
1,448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
166
|
541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating income
|
|
|
407
|
|
2,082
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expenses
|
|
1,069
|
|
1,371
|
|
|
|
Commission expenses
|
180
|
321
|
|
|
|
Loss on valuation of investment securities
|
|
-
|
|
908
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
101
|
396
|
|
|
|
Total non-operating expenses
|
|
1,350
|
|
2,997
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
26,091
|
40,699
|
|
|
Extraordinary income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on bargain purchase
|
-
|
15,475
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary income
|
|
|
-
|
|
15,475
|
|
|
Extraordinary losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on step acquisitions
|
|
|
-
|
|
11,095
|
|
|
|
Total extraordinary losses
|
-
|
11,095
|
|
|
Profit before income taxes
|
|
|
26,091
|
|
45,079
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
7,954
|
12,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
18,136
|
|
32,596
|
|
|
Loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
-
|
(155)
|
|
|
Profit attributable to owners of parent
|
|
|
18,136
|
|
32,751
|
|
Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)
|
4 |
Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
March 31, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
(From October 1, 2019
|
|
(From October 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
to March 31, 2020)
|
|
to March 31, 2021)
|
|
Profit
|
18,136
|
|
32,596
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
|
|
(2)
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
231
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
Share of other comprehensive income of entities
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
accounted for using equity method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total other comprehensive income
|
229
|
1,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
18,365
|
|
34,019
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of
|
|
18,365
|
|
34,178
|
|
|
|
parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income attributable to
|
|
-
|
(158)
|
|
|
|
non-controlling interests
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)
|
5 |
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Open House Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:46:13 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about OPEN HOUSE CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
784 B
7 170 M
7 170 M
|Net income 2021
|
61 531 M
562 M
562 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
35 100 M
321 M
321 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,57x
|Yield 2021
|2,38%
|
|Capitalization
|
545 B
4 975 M
4 985 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,74x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,81x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 876
|Free-Float
|60,2%
|
|Chart OPEN HOUSE CO., LTD.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends OPEN HOUSE CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
5 006,00 JPY
|Last Close Price
|
4 190,00 JPY
|Spread / Highest target
|
33,7%
|Spread / Average Target
|
19,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-2,63%