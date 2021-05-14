Log in
    3288   JP3173540000

OPEN HOUSE CO., LTD.

(3288)
Open House : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

05/14/2021 | 10:47am EDT
Note: Please note that this document is a Japanese-English translation of the summary of the official announcement in Japanese "Kessan Tanshin" for reference purposes only.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021Based on Japanese GAAP

May 14, 2021

Company name:

Open House Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, First section

Code Number:

3288

URL:

https://openhouse-group.co.jp/ir

Representative:

Masaaki Arai, President and CEO

Scheduled date of quarterly securities report filing:

May 14, 2021

Scheduled starting date of dividend payments:

June 11, 2021

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Yes

Quarterly results briefing meeting :

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts in Japanese)

(Million yen, rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 (October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (Cumulative)

(% figures indicate year-on-year change)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

March 31, 2021

363,945

39.0

41,614

53.9

40,699

56.0

32,751

80.6

March 31, 2020

261,922

7.9

27,035

13.6

26,091

17.6

18,136

12.4

(Note) Comprehensive

income: Six months ended March 31, 2021

¥

34,019 million

[ 85.2]

Six months ended March 31, 2020

¥

18,365 million [ 16.0]

EPS

Diluted EPS

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

March 31, 2021

260.24

259.15

March 31, 2020

164.03

163.02

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

March 31, 2021

829,680

313,212

31.7

September 30, 2020

569,038

233,695

41.0

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of March 31, 2021

¥ 262,781 million

As of September 30, 2020

¥ 233,477 million

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2020

40.00

40.00

80.00

FY 2021

50.00

FY 2021 (Forecast)

60.00

110.00

(Note) Revision of the latest dividend forecast: Yes

3. Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results for FY2021 (October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021)

(% figures indicate year-on-year change)

Revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

EPS

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

788,000

36.8

96,000

93,000

67,000

532.39

54.5

20.2

12.6

(Note) Revision of the latest consolidated results forecast:

Yes

Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)

1 |

*Notes:

(1) Significant changes in consolidated subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specific subsidiaries resulting in a change in the scope of consolidation): Yes

New: 1 (Pressance Corporation Co.,Ltd.)

  1. Adoptions of special accounting methods in presentation of quarterly financial statements: Yes
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes of accounting estimates, and revisions and restatements ) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with changes in accounting principles: None

) Changes in accounting policies other than the above:

None

) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

) Revisions and restatements:

None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

) Number of shares issued at period-end (including treasury stock)

March 31, 2021:

125,947,000 shares

September 30, 2020:

125,819,100 shares

) Treasury stock at period-end

March 31, 2021:

41 shares

September 30, 2020:

41 shares

) Average number of shares issued during the period (quarterly consolidated cumulative basis)

March 31, 2021: 125,848,102 shares

March 31, 2020: 110,571,232 shares

  • This quarterly financial results report is not subject to quarterly review procedure based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.
  • Notes regarding forward-looking statements:

Consolidated business forecasts are based on assumptions from information available to management at the time of disclosure and those deemed to be reasonable.

Actual results may differ significantly from forecast due to various unpredictable reasons.

Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)

2 |

Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

1Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

End of FY2020

End of FY2021 2Q

(as of September 30, 2020)

(as of March 31, 2021)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

219,227

314,754

Operating accounts receivable

620

1,176

Real estate for sale

64,372

68,821

Real estate for sale in process

172,914

342,549

Operating loans

37,463

35,984

Other

12,787

17,052

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(262)

(374)

Total current assets

507,123

779,963

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5,010

19,808

Intangible assets

3,080

3,119

Investments and other assets

53,798

26,767

Total non-current assets

61,890

49,695

Deferred assets

24

21

Total assets

569,038

829,680

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable

4,831

1,323

Operating accounts payable

17,525

20,733

Electronically recorded monetary claims

9,606

Short-term loans payable

103,930

139,936

Current portion of bonds

242

242

Current portion of long-term loans payable

8,912

70,375

Income taxes payable

10,831

18,565

Provision

3,771

4,448

Other

26,669

36,433

Total current liabilities

176,713

301,665

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

847

726

Long-term loans payable

157,347

212,837

Provision for share awards

231

Retirement benefit liability

328

349

Asset retirement obligations

105

119

Other

539

Total non-current liabilities

158,628

214,802

Total liabilities

335,342

516,467

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

19,741

19,829

Capital surplus

28,877

28,965

Retained earnings

186,047

213,751

Treasury shares

(0)

(0)

Total shareholders' equity

234,666

262,546

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

7

10

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,195)

224

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,188)

235

Subscription rights to shares

217

576

Non-controlling interests

49,854

Total net assets

233,695

313,212

Total liabilities and net assets

569,038

829,680

Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)

3 |

2Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income and Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

(Million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(From October 1, 2019

(From October 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020)

to March 31, 2021)

Revenue

261,922

363,945

Cost of revenue

218,778

298,101

Gross profit

43,143

65,843

Selling, general and administrative expenses

16,108

24,229

Operating income

27,035

41,614

Non-operating income

Interest income

59

11

Dividends income

0

11

House rent income

71

70

Gain on sale of investment securities

109

-

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

-

1,448

method

Other

166

541

Total non-operating income

407

2,082

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,069

1,371

Commission expenses

180

321

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

908

Other

101

396

Total non-operating expenses

1,350

2,997

Ordinary income

26,091

40,699

Extraordinary income

Gain on bargain purchase

-

15,475

Total extraordinary income

-

15,475

Extraordinary losses

Loss on step acquisitions

-

11,095

Total extraordinary losses

-

11,095

Profit before income taxes

26,091

45,079

Income taxes

7,954

12,483

Profit

18,136

32,596

Loss attributable to non-controlling interests

-

(155)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

18,136

32,751

Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)

4 |

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Million yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

(From October 1, 2019

(From October 1, 2020

to March 31, 2020)

to March 31, 2021)

Profit

18,136

32,596

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(2)

2

Foreign currency translation adjustment

231

1,416

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

-

3

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

229

1,423

Comprehensive income

18,365

34,019

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of

18,365

34,178

parent

Comprehensive income attributable to

-

(158)

non-controlling interests

Open House Co., Ltd. (3288)

5 |

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Open House Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:46:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
