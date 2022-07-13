Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ukraine
  PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Open Joint Stock Company Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant
  News
  7. Summary
    NITR   UA4000067839

OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT

(NITR)
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2021-12-12
1.500 UAH   -.--%
04:14aNOVOMOSKOVSK DISHWARE : direction to the EU market
PU
07/06OPEN JOINT STOCK INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT : Interpipe developed new wheel type for EU market
PU
06/29OPEN JOINT STOCK INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT : 2022-06-29 - Interpipe announces operational and financial results for the first 3 months 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Novomoskovsk dishware: direction to the EU market

07/13/2022 | 04:14am EDT
News
Back to news2022-07-13


Novomoskovsk dishware: direction to the EU market
Since Russian occupants massively invaded the territory of Ukraine the output of Novomoskovsk dishware, like all other Interpipe's facilities, was completely paralyzed. During March production units were idled, contracts with traditional customers in Central Asia and the CIS lost, sales in Ukraine ere almost zeroed.

However, in April Novomoskovsk dishware restarted production in one shift facing numerous problems, namely raw material prices rose sharply: cold rolled steel hiked up by 29%, frit - by 44%, electricity - by 40%. Moreover, due to the destroyed logistics, the transport arm of delivery to the clients increased almost three times, to 30 days, and with it, its logistics costs.

Additionally, regarding the destruction and the occupation of Mariupol our cold-rolled steel supplier for the enamel production was lost. Currently, there are some inventories of raw materials for several months which will help Novomoskovsk dishware to maintain output level and save jobs. Now, the Company is searching for new steel suppliers, mainly in the European Union.

Nevertheless, Novomoskovsk dishware managed to restore pre-war production and sales volumes up to 70%, and in June even overdid the revised plan by 8%.

Mykolai Koba, Novomoskovsk dishware's director:

- To stop sales decline we strengthened our sales team in Europe. Western European consumers are abandoning Russian tableware and switching to Ukrainian products. We also expanded our client base in friendly Baltic and Eastern European countries, developed new supply routes of dishware to Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan.

In May, Novomoskovsk dishware reopened cooperation with the largest Ukrainian chain-store customers - the ATB and Epicenter, simplified discount system for other wholesale clients because their warehouses in Kharkiv and Kyiv were ruined by bombs. We support the modern Ukrainian trend and in July we are preparing to produce tens of thousands of mugs and small bowls with decals of patriotic motifs.

About the company:

Interpipe is global producer of steel pipes and railway products based in Ukraine. The company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2021, Interpipe supplied 602 kt of pipes and 174 kt of railway products.

Interpipe has 10 thousand people working at the company's facilities. During 2021 the Company transferred ca. UAH 3bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds.

Contacts for the mass media:
Andrey Pisarevskiy
Press Officer
Phone: +380 44 233 66 53
Cell: +380 67 952 17 62
Andrey.Pisarevskiy@m.interpipe.biz
www.interpipe.biz




Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 08:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
