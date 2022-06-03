Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Ukraine
  4. PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Open Joint Stock Company Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NITR   UA4000067839

OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT

(NITR)
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12-12
1.500 UAH    0.00%
Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2022-06-03 - Interpipe Holdings Plc appoints the date of the disclosure call on the full year 2021 operational and financial results

06/03/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

June 03, 2022

Interpipe Holdings Plc appoints the date of the disclosure call on the full year 2021 operational and financial results

Interpipe Holdings Plc is pleased to announce that the full year 2021 operational and financial results will be publicly presented on June 10, 2022 at 5:00pm Kyiv time / 3:00pm UK time / 10:00am EST.

The disclosure call will be conducted by means of the webcast facility.

Please inquire IR@m.interpipe.bizfor more details and access to the webcast facility.

About the company:

Interpipe is a global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels products, based in Ukraine. The company's products are shipped to more than 80 countries all around the world via a network of sales offices located in the key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East

Investor Relations Contacts:

Andrii Okolnych

Head of Investor Relations

+380 67 505 01 06 IR@m.interpipe.biz

Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
