Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2022-06-29 - Interpipe announces operational and financial results for the first 3 months 2022

June 29, 2022

Interpipe announces operational and financial results for the first 3 months 2022

Interpipe (referred to as "Interpipe" or the "Company"), a global producer of steel pipes and railway products based in Ukraine, released (via Interpipe Holdings Plc) its unaudited IFRS consolidated financial statements for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2022.

3 months 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Steel output declined by 16% y-o-y, to 163 kt, pipes production went down by 12% y- o-y, to 97 kt, railway products production shrank by 43% y-o-y, to 23 kt;

During the first 2 months 2022 Interpipe enjoyed a generally favorable global market environment. However, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 the Company's management decided to suspend production fully. The main task was to ensure the safety of employees and preservation of our assets and business continuity. This resulted in contraction of the overall pipe production by 12% y-o-y and railway product production by 43% y-o-y in Q1 2022.

Despite the decline in operating performance Interpipe's revenue in the first 3 months 2022 grew up by 19% y-o-y to USD 239 million driven by the surge in the pipe segment revenue by 47% y-o-y to USD 181 million. At the same time, the total EBITDA slumped by 63% y-o-y to USD 15 million. On the top of the loss of sales volumes and extra logistic and transportation costs due to the invasion the financial performance additionally affected by appreciation of key raw materials and production inputs: scrap, electricity, and natural gas. E.g. in Q1 2022 natural gas price in Ukraine on average skyrocketed by more than 6x y-o-y.