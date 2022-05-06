Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : Interpipe and Foundation “Revival of the Region” channeled UAH 10.2 mln donations to the Ukrainian militaries' aid in Dnipropetrovsk region

Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Ukraine
  PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE
  Open Joint Stock Company Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant
  News
  Summary
    NITR   UA4000067839

OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT

(NITR)
End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12-12
1.500 UAH    0.00%
1.500 UAH    0.00%
Back to news2022-05-06


Interpipe and Foundation "Revival of the Region" channeled UAH 10.2 mln donations to the Ukrainian militaries' aid in Dnipropetrovsk region
Interpipe, a global producer of steel pipes and railway products, together with the Foundation "Revival of the Region" have been helping Ukrainian armed forces, medicians and internally displaced persons for two months.

Foundation "Revival of the Region" is financed mainly by Interpipe, trade unions of Interpipe enterprises and the donations of compassionate employees.

The help was following:
  • More than UAH 3 mln was allocated to help military units and territorial defense forces. Spare parts and tools for repairing trucks, barbed wire for fortifications, generators were bought. There are also walkie-talkies, collimator sights, quadcopters, tablets and laptops.
  • Almost UAH 5 mln spent on equipment and ammunition. Mainly, these are bulletproof vests for our defenders. Also unloading, T-shirts, balaclavas and other equipment for mobilized Interpipe's employees were purchased.
  • UAH 2 mln channeled to the medical support of hospitals and the militarians, in particular mobilized Interpipe's employees. We are collecting first-aid kits for mobilized workers and delivering medicines to the military units and to the front lines. Artificial blood, painkillers, consumables, dressings, as well as additional equipment for hospitals that accept victims from the war zone.
  • Humanitarian relief efforts amounted to UAH 180 thou. Inter alia, aid for local shelters and delivery of European humanitarian aid to medics, shelters and military units.
About the company:
Interpipe is global producer of steel pipes and railway products based in Ukraine. The company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2021, Interpipe supplied 602 kt of pipes and 174 kt of railway products.

Interpipe has 10 thousand people working at the company's facilities. During 2021 the Company transferred ca. UAH 3bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds.

Contacts for the mass media:
Andrey Pisarevskiy
Press Officer
Phone: +380 44 233 66 53
Cell: +380 67 952 17 62
Andrey.Pisarevskiy@m.interpipe.biz
www.interpipe.biz




Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 06 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2022 15:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
