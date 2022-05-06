Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : Interpipe and Foundation “Revival of the Region” channeled UAH 10.2 mln donations to the Ukrainian militaries' aid in Dnipropetrovsk region

More than UAH 3 mln was allocated to help military units and territorial defense forces. Spare parts and tools for repairing trucks, barbed wire for fortifications, generators were bought. There are also walkie-talkies, collimator sights, quadcopters, tablets and laptops.

Almost UAH 5 mln spent on equipment and ammunition. Mainly, these are bulletproof vests for our defenders. Also unloading, T-shirts, balaclavas and other equipment for mobilized Interpipe's employees were purchased.

UAH 2 mln channeled to the medical support of hospitals and the militarians, in particular mobilized Interpipe's employees. We are collecting first-aid kits for mobilized workers and delivering medicines to the military units and to the front lines. Artificial blood, painkillers, consumables, dressings, as well as additional equipment for hospitals that accept victims from the war zone.

Humanitarian relief efforts amounted to UAH 180 thou. Inter alia, aid for local shelters and delivery of European humanitarian aid to medics, shelters and military units.

Interpipe, a global producer of steel pipes and railway products, together with the Foundation "Revival of the Region" have been helping Ukrainian armed forces, medicians and internally displaced persons for two months. Foundation "Revival of the Region" is financed mainly by Interpipe, trade unions of Interpipe enterprises and the donations of compassionate employees.