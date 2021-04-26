Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2021-04-26 Interpipe releases IFRS consolidated financial results for FY2020 04/26/2021 | 06:08am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields PRESS RELEASE April 26, 2021 Interpipe releases the FY 2020 financial statements Interpipe (referred to as "Interpipe" or the "Company"), a global producer of steel pipes and railway products based in Ukraine, released its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020. FY 2020 Financial Highlights: Revenue decreased by 23% y-o-y to USD 865 million;

y-o-y to USD 865 million; Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6% y-o-y to USD 273 million;

y-o-y to USD 273 million; CAPEX was scaled down by 26% y-o-y to USD 44 million;

y-o-y to USD 44 million; Net Debt was reduced to USD 12 million while Net Leverage ratio (Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA) improved substantially to 0.1x. Despite a turbulent period and challenging environment across all markets in 2020 that was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and downturn in oil & gas sector, Interpipe displayed robust financial performance and outperformed the results of the preceding year. The 12 months 2020 adjusted EBITDA amounted to USD 273 million, up by 6% y-o-y, supported by strong geographical and product diversification and increased contribution of high value-added (HVA) products to the product mix. Although overall revenue decreased by 23% y-o-y to USD 865 million, the sales of Interpipe's key products - linepipes and OCTG pipes with premium and semi-premium connections - have remained resilient. The Company has also achieved growth of wheelsets sales by 33% y-o-y amid investments in additional production capacities and on the back of increasing presence of the Company in European, North American and Asian markets. During the same period of time, Interpipe has remained committed to a prudent financial policy, having repaid practically all of its legacy debt facilities in full and achieving Net Leverage ratio of 0.1x as of 31 December 2020 (down from 0.6x as of 31 December 2019). Fadi Hraibi, CEO at Interpipe commented on the results: In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty to the global economy. However, our key markets are now recovering after the downturn faster than expected. At the same time, Interpipe has strengthened its positions in premium product markets concluding several seminal contracts, e.g.: with Turkish TPAO for UPJ-F connections, UAE's ADNOC for linepipes and national German railway operator Deutsche Bahn for high-speed passenger railway wheels. Unlike industry peers, Interpipe improved its financial performance and capital structure by increasing its EBITDA and repaying the restructured debt in full in January 2021, including the USD 309 million Notes due 2024. Interpipe's leverage is currently at the unprecedently low level both for the industry and region. Interpipe stays committed to further sustainable development and growth in HVA products production and exports, particularly: wheels and wheelsets for markets outside the former USSR and our own R&D OCTG pipes with premium and semi-premium connections. The Company has been progressing on new investments projects, including: new wheelset workshop, heat treatment line modernization, threaded lines installation, as these projects are to contribute to further sustainable growth of the business and enhancement of the Company's technological and completive edge. About the Company: Interpipe is a global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels products, based in Ukraine. The Company's products are shipped to more than 80 countries all around the world via a network of sales offices located in the key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. 2 FY 2020 Operational and Financial Results # Item FY 2020 FY 2019 Change ths. tons ths. tons ∆ %, y-o-y Sales 1. Steel 35,0 23,7 11,3 48% 2. Pipes, o/w: 470,0 595,1 -125,1 -21% 2.1. Seamless, o/w: 389,9 483,7 -93,8 -19% 2.1.1. OCTG 83,3 174,0 -90,7 -52% 2.1.1.1. including OCTG 26,8 30,0 -3,2 -11% premium and semi-premium 2.1.2. Linepipe (including 306,6 309,7 -3,1 -1% mechanical pipes) 2.2. Welded 80,2 111,4 -31,2 -28% 3. Railway products, o/w: 192,5 203,4 -10,9 -5% 3.1. Wheels 166,4 181,9 -15,5 -9% 3.2. Wheelsets 19,5 14,7 4,8 33% 3.3. Axles 3,9 4,1 -0,2 -4% 3.4. Tyres 2,7 2,7 0,0 3% TOTAL 697,5 822,2 -124,7 -15% # Item1 FY 2020 FY 2019 Change mln USD mln USD ∆ %, y-o-y 1. Revenue, o/w: 865 1 122 -257 -23% 1.1. Steel 26 25 1 6% 1.2. Pipes 467 658 -190 -29% 1.3. Railway products 359 425 -66 -16% 1.4. Other 13 15 -2 -14% 2. Adjusted EBITDA2, 273 259 14 6% o/w: 2.1. Steel 93 32 61 190% 2.2. Pipes 21 35 -14 -40% 2.3. Railway products 158 190 -33 -17% 2.4. Other 2 1 0,8 58% 3. Capex3 44 60 -16 -26% 4. Free cash flow4 121 133 -12 -9% # Item5 As of 31Dec 2020 As of 31 Dec 2019 Change mln USD mln USD ∆ %, y-o-y 1. Gross Debt 119 419 -300 -72% 2. Net Debt 22 163 -141 -86% 3. Consolidated Leverage 0,4 1,6 -1,2 -73% Ratio (Debt to EBITDA) 4. Consolidated Net 0,1 0,6 -0,5 -87% Leverage Ratio (Net Debt to EBITDA) Financial figures are presented based on the audited consolidated financial statements for the full year 2020 prepared according to the IFRS Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as an operating profit (or loss) plus depreciation and amortization charges, plus impairment of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, plus loss / (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, plus foreign exchange cash flow hedges effect, plus extraordinary losses / (gains), and plus operating foreign exchange gain/(loss) Capex figure represents line Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of net cash flow from investing activities Free cash flow is calculated as the net cash flow from operating activities less the net cash flow from investing activities 3 4 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:07:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT 06:08a OPEN JOINT STOCK INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNE : 2021-04-26 Interpipe releases IFRS consol.. PU