    NITR   UA4000067839

OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT

(NITR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote PFTS STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/29
1.5 UAH   0.00%
Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2021-04-26 Interpipe releases IFRS consolidated financial results for FY2020

04/26/2021 | 06:08am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

April 26, 2021

Interpipe releases the FY 2020 financial statements

Interpipe (referred to as "Interpipe" or the "Company"), a global producer of steel pipes and railway products based in Ukraine, released its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for the period from 1 January to 31 December 2020.

FY 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue decreased by 23% y-o-y to USD 865 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 6% y-o-y to USD 273 million;
  • CAPEX was scaled down by 26% y-o-y to USD 44 million;
  • Net Debt was reduced to USD 12 million while Net Leverage ratio (Net Debt to adjusted EBITDA) improved substantially to 0.1x.

Despite a turbulent period and challenging environment across all markets in 2020 that was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and downturn in oil & gas sector, Interpipe displayed robust financial performance and outperformed the results of the preceding year.

The 12 months 2020 adjusted EBITDA amounted to USD 273 million, up by 6% y-o-y, supported by strong geographical and product diversification and increased contribution of high value-added (HVA) products to the product mix. Although overall revenue decreased by 23% y-o-y to USD 865 million, the sales of Interpipe's key products - linepipes and OCTG pipes with premium and semi-premium connections - have remained resilient.

The Company has also achieved growth of wheelsets sales by 33% y-o-y amid investments in additional production capacities and on the back of increasing presence of the Company in European, North American and Asian markets.

During the same period of time, Interpipe has remained committed to a prudent financial policy, having repaid practically all of its legacy debt facilities in full and achieving Net Leverage ratio of 0.1x as of 31 December 2020 (down from 0.6x as of 31 December 2019).

Fadi Hraibi, CEO at Interpipe commented on the results:

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought uncertainty to the global economy. However, our key markets are now recovering after the downturn faster than expected. At the same time, Interpipe has strengthened its positions in premium product markets concluding several seminal contracts, e.g.: with Turkish TPAO for UPJ-F connections, UAE's ADNOC for

linepipes and national German railway operator Deutsche Bahn for high-speed passenger railway wheels.

Unlike industry peers, Interpipe improved its financial performance and capital structure by increasing its EBITDA and repaying the restructured debt in full in January 2021, including the USD 309 million Notes due 2024. Interpipe's leverage is currently at the unprecedently low level both for the industry and region.

Interpipe stays committed to further sustainable development and growth in HVA products production and exports, particularly: wheels and wheelsets for markets outside the former USSR and our own R&D OCTG pipes with premium and semi-premium connections. The Company has been progressing on new investments projects, including: new wheelset workshop, heat treatment line modernization, threaded lines installation, as these projects are to contribute to further sustainable growth of the business and enhancement of the Company's technological and completive edge.

About the Company:

Interpipe is a global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels products, based in Ukraine. The Company's products are shipped to more than 80 countries all around the world via a network of sales offices located in the key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East.

2

FY 2020 Operational and Financial Results

#

Item

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change

ths. tons

ths. tons

%, y-o-y

Sales

1.

Steel

35,0

23,7

11,3

48%

2.

Pipes, o/w:

470,0

595,1

-125,1

-21%

2.1.

Seamless, o/w:

389,9

483,7

-93,8

-19%

2.1.1.

OCTG

83,3

174,0

-90,7

-52%

2.1.1.1.

including OCTG

26,8

30,0

-3,2

-11%

premium and semi-premium

2.1.2.

Linepipe (including

306,6

309,7

-3,1

-1%

mechanical pipes)

2.2.

Welded

80,2

111,4

-31,2

-28%

3.

Railway products, o/w:

192,5

203,4

-10,9

-5%

3.1.

Wheels

166,4

181,9

-15,5

-9%

3.2.

Wheelsets

19,5

14,7

4,8

33%

3.3.

Axles

3,9

4,1

-0,2

-4%

3.4.

Tyres

2,7

2,7

0,0

3%

TOTAL

697,5

822,2

-124,7

-15%

#

Item1

FY 2020

FY 2019

Change

mln USD

mln USD

%, y-o-y

1.

Revenue, o/w:

865

1 122

-257

-23%

1.1.

Steel

26

25

1

6%

1.2.

Pipes

467

658

-190

-29%

1.3.

Railway products

359

425

-66

-16%

1.4.

Other

13

15

-2

-14%

2.

Adjusted EBITDA2,

273

259

14

6%

o/w:

2.1.

Steel

93

32

61

190%

2.2.

Pipes

21

35

-14

-40%

2.3.

Railway products

158

190

-33

-17%

2.4.

Other

2

1

0,8

58%

3.

Capex3

44

60

-16

-26%

4.

Free cash flow4

121

133

-12

-9%

#

Item5

As of 31Dec 2020

As of 31 Dec 2019

Change

mln USD

mln USD

%, y-o-y

1.

Gross Debt

119

419

-300

-72%

2.

Net Debt

22

163

-141

-86%

3.

Consolidated Leverage

0,4

1,6

-1,2

-73%

Ratio (Debt to EBITDA)

4.

Consolidated Net

0,1

0,6

-0,5

-87%

Leverage Ratio (Net

Debt to EBITDA)

  1. Financial figures are presented based on the audited consolidated financial statements for the full year 2020 prepared according to the IFRS
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as an operating profit (or loss) plus depreciation and amortization charges, plus impairment of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets, plus loss / (gain) on disposal of property, plant, and equipment, plus foreign exchange cash flow hedges effect, plus extraordinary losses / (gains), and plus operating foreign exchange gain/(loss)
  3. Capex figure represents line Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as part of net cash flow from investing activities
  4. Free cash flow is calculated as the net cash flow from operating activities less the net cash flow from investing activities

3

4

Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.