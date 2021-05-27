Log in
    NITR   UA4000067839

OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY INTERPIPE NIZHNEDNEPROVSKY TUBE ROLLING PLANT

(NITR)
Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : 2021-05-27 - Interpipe Holdings Plc appoints the date of the disclosure call on the 3 months 2021 operational and financial results

05/28/2021 | 02:41am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2021

Interpipe Holdings Plc appoints the date of the disclosure call on the 3 months 2021 operational and financial results

Interpipe Holdings Plc is pleased to announce that the 3 months 2021 operational and financial results will be publicly presented on June 3, 2021 at 5:00pm Kyiv time / 3:00pm UK time / 10:00am EST.

The disclosure call can be accessed by means of the webcast facility following the link.

About the company:

Interpipe is a global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels products, based in Ukraine. The company's products are shipped to more than 80 countries all around the world via a network of sales offices located in the key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East

Investor Relations Contacts:

Andrii Okolnych

Head of Investor Relations

+380 44 233 68 21 IR@m.interpipe.biz

Disclaimer

INTERPIPE Nyzhnodniprovsky Tube-Rolling Plant PJSC published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
