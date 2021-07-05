Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : Emirati licensed workshop cut debut threads on Interpipe's premiums

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe has been developing the procurements of pipe products with premium connections. An important stage on this path is the establishment of foreign workshop network for cutting and repairing threads on accessories and pipes near the client. It's an essential service for O&G companies allowing them to save time and money.Frequently the need for additional accessories arises directly while drilling a well. Rig downtime hours are extremely expensive, so no one is ready to lose out. Interpipe guarantees its customers the opportunity to repair threaded connections or manufacture additional accessories right on the spot. Therefore, quite often the presence of such a production facility nearby is a prerequisite for participating in OCTG tender.In just 2 years, Interpipe signed 14 licensing agreements with local shops. They are located in all key export markets, e.g., Middle East, North and South Americas, the CIS. And in June the first industrial batch of UPJ-M accessories was cut by a licensee in the UAE (Abu Dhabi).Before entering into an agreement with the Emirati licensee Interpipe specialists inspected equipment and tools in the workshop. They also attended the pilot threading. The complexity of our premium connections is in the accuracy of their geometric parameters. It is not enough to simply hand over connection drawings and configuration templates to the licensee. One of the verification stages which Interpipe carries on after collecting information about the equipment in the workshop is the cutting of a specially designed test thread.Interpipe is global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels, based in Ukraine. The company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2020, Interpipe supplied 662 kt of finished goods, including 192 kt of railway products.Interpipe has 11 thousand people working at the company's facilities. During 2020 the Company transferred UAH 2.54bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds.Andrey PisarevskiyPress OfficerPhone: +380 44 233 66 53Cell: +380 67 952 17 62Andrey.Pisarevskiy@m.interpipe.biz