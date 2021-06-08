Open Joint Stock Interpipe Nizhnedneprovsky Tube Rolling Plant : Interpipe delivered locomotive wheels to Mauritania

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe proceeds to expand its presence in the export markets. This time the focus of the Company is on the African continent.Interpipe signed a 3-year contract with Société Nationale Industrielle et Minière (SNIM) for supplying of 1,076 mm locomotive wheels according to the AAR standard.SNIM is the only owner of 704 km railway infrastructure in Mauritania and is mainly operates large-scale freight transport. The railway line connects the city of Zouérat, the center of country's iron ore industry, with the port of Nouadhibou. The length of a single rolling stock consisting 200 wagons may be up to 2.5 km, so 2-4 locomotives are usually used at the head of the railway train.- Locomotive wheel is a technically complex product for North African countries. Their wear resistance indicators have to be at a high level in sandy deserts. Moreover, Mauritanian trains are one of the longest and heaviest in the world. Our strategy is to continue increasing the share of export deliveries of railway products.Interpipe is global producer of steel pipes and railway wheels, based in Ukraine. The company's products are marketed in more than 80 countries all around the world via the network of sales offices located in key markets of Ukraine, Europe, North America and the Middle East. In 2020, Interpipe supplied 662 kt of finished goods, including 192 kt of railway products.Interpipe has 11 thousand people working at the company's facilities. During 2020 the Company transferred UAH 2.54bln in taxes to budgets of all levels and extra-budgetary funds.Andrey PisarevskiyPress OfficerPhone: +380 44 233 66 53Cell: +380 67 952 17 62Andrey.Pisarevskiy@m.interpipe.biz