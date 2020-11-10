Log in
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

OPEN LENDING CORPORATION

(LPRO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Nasdaq - 11/09
27.81 USD   -4.99%
04:37pOPEN LENDING : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement
PU
04:33pOPEN LENDING : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:07pOPEN LENDING : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Open Lending : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement

Open Lending : Q3 2020 Earnings Supplement

11/10/2020 | 04:37pm EST

Earnings Supplement

Q3 2020

Financial Highlights

Total Certs

Revenue

($mm)

Adj. EBITDA

($mm)

Adj. Operating Cash Flow1

($mm)

Q3 2020

20,696

$29.8 million

$19.8 million

$8.8 million

(1) Defined as Adj. EBITDA, minus CAPEX, plus or minus change in contract assets

2

Recent Accomplishments

Company Highlights

  • LPRO began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on June 11, 2020
  • Appointed 3 new independent Directors to the Board
  • Ross Jessup elevated to President and Chuck Jehl appointed as CFO of the Company

Open Lending and

Partners Strongly

Positioned

Q3 Update

  • Credit union and bank lenders are well capitalized and expected to have ample liquidity
  • Insurers modestly impacted relative to other industries and anticipating profitability through 2020
  • Low interest rate environment, traditional lenders retrenching, and commuters shifting away from public modes of transportation are driving positive trends
  • OEM #2 came back on to Open Lending's platform in October 2020
  • New partnerships such as A+ Federal Credit Union, Sound Credit Union and First Investors Financial Services.
  • Partnered with 4 new refinance lenders in Q3
  • Added 11 new lender customers / contracts executed in Q3
  • 6 active implementations with "go live" dates in the next 60 days

3

Growth Plan

  1. Expand Core Business
  2. OEM Opportunity
  3. CECL Relief
  4. Launch into New Channels
  5. Broaden Our Offerings

4

Q3 2020 Key Performance Indicators

  1. Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC 606 which requires us to recognize the full amount of profit share revenue up front. This was not retroactively applied to prior periods and therefore 2018 and 2017 are not comparable.

5

Q3 2020 Financial Update

6

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

  1. Reflects non-cash charges for the change in the estimated fair value of contingent consideration earn-out shares from June 10 through September 30, 2020.
  2. Reflects transaction bonuses awarded to key employees and directors in connection with the business combination.
  3. Represents non-cash charges associated with the Class B Unit Incentive Plan of Open Lending, LLC. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 reflects accelerated vesting of the legacy plan as result of the business combination.

7

Total Outstanding Share Count

Shares

In millions

Total Shares Outstanding September 30, 2020

126.9

Warrants Exercised in October 2020

1.3

Total Diluted Shares Outstanding

128.2

8

Disclaimer

Open Lending Corporation published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 21:36:03 UTC
